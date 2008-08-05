I’ve been informed of this video that has been circulating the internet for some time now.
The story behind this is that this video is from a surveillance camera in a BlockBuster video rental store in Mexico. There is no further information that I could find on this. The video itself looks interesting and creepy. if anyone has any further information on this, let me know.
The following two tabs change content below.
Xavier Ortega
Sr. Editor at GhostTheory
Based in Brooklyn, NY, I write about all things creepy and strange. My book based on the real haunting of Doris Bither (The Entity 1982 movie) will be released soon. Got a question? Drop me a line.
Latest posts by Xavier Ortega (see all)
- Tesla & The Tunguska Explosion - December 19, 2016
- A Werewolf In The Bronx - December 14, 2016
- A Wailing Ghost In Brooklyn - October 27, 2016
- South Wales Police Film Strange UFO - October 5, 2016