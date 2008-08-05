Paranormal |
August 5, 2008


I’ve been informed of this video that has been circulating the internet for some time now.
The story behind this is that this video is from a surveillance camera in a BlockBuster video rental store in Mexico. There is no further information that I could find on this. The video itself looks interesting and creepy. if anyone has any further information on this, let me know.

Xavier Ortega

  Older Comments
 
  • Jen

    sigh…if it was real, i would have surely freaked the fack out and run out of the store, too. :/

  • Lindsay

    y’all are analyzing this wayyyyyy too much. he doesn’t even seem to look in different places. i watched the video 3 times. the video is too distorted on his face to even tell where his eyes are looking.

    haters gonna hate.

  • Alan

    How did the cart move by itself in the beginning then?
    How could there be a string on the dvd box? If there was one it it wouldnt it have snapped the box open when it fell?
    When he was looking at the other bookshelf he wasnt looking at someone else but maybe a movie with an interesting cover. Why would he run away if he werent scared? Also two other dvds fall after, are you guys saying he had two friends in back of bookshelves pulling strings? seriously?
    He looked pretty freaked out to me.

  • Meric1985

    if you look closely at the first dvd that falls. the card behind it folds forward. its not strings pulling them off but rather something pushing it from behind the card. not sure what could be used to do it but thats what happening. i watched it 20 times zoomed in. take a look for yourself.

  • rubendiaz

    Im pretty sure this was the Blockbuster that was in Tampico at Comercial Mexicana in Avenida Hidalgo, it has now shut down

  • Josh Widenhofer

    lol I love ghosts but like, how do you get one to be your girlfriend?

 Older Comments
 