January 4, 2009


I’ve written in the past about the harms that reality TV does to the advancement in paranormal research in the article entitled “The Media and the Paranormal”.

It’s become more apparent in the months since I wrote that article that this is a very serious matter.

With major shows being caught faking their evidence like Sci-fi channel’s “Ghost Hunters” and A&E’s “Paranormal State” in order to boost their show’s ratings, it becomes apparent the path that paranormal/parapsychology research is heading to.

Most people you talk to will simply dismiss ghosts and just say it’s nonsense (if you’re lucky), the rest of them will laugh at you and ask something like: “You really believe in that stuff? grow up!”

We really cannot blame them when the only exposure to the paranormal comes from these shows. Shows that grow so big and have an audience watching and waiting like ‘Pavlov’s dog’ for that “evidence” to show up on the screen. Forcing the show’s producers to have the show fake evidence in order to keep the dogs salivating.

Credibility is lost, possible funds for research is diminished and ridicule is unavoidable. Only if these paranormal-dismissing philistines would realize that research is needed to prove or disprove ghosts and/or to find explanations for the unexplained evidence, then would we have more funds available for proper scientific evaluation.

What do the majority of today’s television audience want? Shows that fake evidence and introduce ridiculous theories; like “Most Haunted live” and their haunted Egypt episode:



watch only up to the :31 second mark, as the rest is unbearable

Not only have I lost what respect I had for the Travel Channel because they allowed to air something like this, but I find this extremely insulting. First, I have family that is from Egypt, and having the “Most Haunted” guys go in to the pyramids and temples to run about and spook each other and pretend to “read” the past events of a temple, is just a slap to the face to all of Egypt and it’s culture. Second, as a student of History, I’ve traveled to Egypt and have seen the land and it’s people first hand. I know what was portrayed in the episode is disheartening to most Egyptians. Not only that, as someone who studies History, I find it extremely disrespectful to embellish past events and to go to a sacred place like this and pretend to talk to it’s ancient rulers. The host of the show did just that…

It’s apparent that there is some demand for this type of shows. In Mexico, a popular paranormal research group called “Agentes de negro” (men in black) have gone to extreme lengths to fake their evidence and get air-time. These guys have formed a group called CENTRO NACIONAL DE PARACIENCIAS (national center of parasciences). A legit sounding name. They even have made a legit looking logo. It is meaningless much like their purpose:




Watch the video of supposed “Ectoplasmic evidence” of a ghost strolling through a neighborhood in Mexico. This actually made national coverage in the Mexican news. As you can see, around the 1:30 mark, you notice that the “ghost” accelerates in a yanking motion as if being guided down a cable. When it almost exits the frame, it casts a heavy shadow on the ground.

Such a blatant disregard to their audience’s intellect.

So as the shows step up their trickery, we must remain even more skeptical of all evidence that comes out of these shows.

Why do most people think that the paranormal is a joke? or something to be taken lightly?

UPDATE:

Hahaha…..

This was too funny not to post here. Check out the link from our friend Atrueoriginall over at AlienCasebook:

  • Want to see a legit ghost hunting show? One that is not fake, sincere, and even airing episodes where NOTHING paranormal happens (total debunking)? Check out Paranormal Generation. No frills, no Hollywood, no recreations – just real investigations professionally filmed. This is a fast growing underground tv show. Spread the word!
    http://Www.youtube.com/paranormalgeneration .

  • Yay, another “paranormal show” that has idiotic music in the background the whole time. That’s TOTALLY sincere. Srsly. No, really. o.O

  • Torchkc – sorry you feel that way about the show. You are entitled to your opinion, but remember, this thread is about tv shows fudging evidence and overexagerating paranormal happenings. Just remember, without quality editing and audio (including music) all you have is just home video. Name just one high-end documentary film professionally shot that doesn’t include music? Music has nothing to do with the integrity of the film. Integrity is what this entire blog has been focused on!

  • @Para – There’s a difference between using background music, and silly music that simply takes away from the entire video. The music in yours does the latter. In my opinion, when you do something to take away from what’s actually happening (music, ambiance, etc), that does shake the integrity of the film. It makes it painfully difficult to take you seriously (especially in this case). The music should be background music, the keyword being background…not something that drowns out being able to hear other things. It should also be relevant, not some silly random tune as in this case.

    Your videos may very well be the most honest there is, but it’s all about presentation. If you wish to be taken seriously, then act seriously (yes, this includes the music). Frankly, I prefer for there to be ZERO background music, especially when there’s suppose to be something happening. Poorly placed/chosen music takes away from what you’re trying to convey, every time (imagine a horrible and sad death scene in a flick and then Particle Man starts playing) – Even in the “high-end documentary films” you seem to be comparing yourself to.

    Liken it to real life, if you’d like. How often, when something is happening in real life, does music start playing in the background? Documentaries are suppose to be about the facts…not about how annoying you can make the music, nor about how fancy your editing is, nor about what spiffy special effects you use. Just the facts. Nothing more.

    I challenge you to try editing out the music in some of your episodes, at least during important events and when there is serious discussion happening. Then request your audience to rate the difference. You may very well be surprised.

    As an aside, I wish you the best of luck in the industry. There’s a lot of money to be made and a lot of fame to be had, if that’s what you’re after. If not, then good on you…we still need honest groups to spread the *truth* to the masses, without using the sideshow tricks.

    -KC

  • Don Martin

    What are people smoking these days. I am absolutely amazed that any lucid human being could watch any of these ghost hunting paranormal shows and not accept the prima-facie evidence that they are completely fake. One more show with EVPs that are never saying what is claimed (let alone a voice), someone saying they are being touched, someone saying that they felt cold, someone claiming that they are hearing footsteps that nobody can hear on TV and one more show with people walking around in the dark scaring each other and I’m gonna just puke at the stupidity of the American Public.

    The morons that follow the snake oil salesmen around have helped create an industry full of bunk like EVP recorders, the Ovulus, IR Cameras, EMF Meters, pen stick lasers and piles of total crap designed to assist some nut job in chasing down ghosts and goblins in places where not so nutty people claim they have seen ghosts without the use of thousands of dollars in bogus techie toys.

    I swear if I ever get to be a ghost I’m going to find some of these hocus-pocus nutjobs and make them crap their pants on reality TV.

    This is what happens when unemployed lame asses get a TV show and more unemployed lame asses tune in.

  • Professer Tjhie

    I agree these “researchers” are actors. Greed will turn anyone into a real life liar as these “researchers” are. Totally bogus crap!

  • First- let me state that I am a skeptic, through and through. I don’t, personally, believe in ghosts, but I find no reason to disrespect someone else if they believe in it. It’s like religion, you know? It’s a personal thing and, usually, the belief is based on personal experiences OR the strong desire FOR a personal experience. I am, simply, not one of those people and require actual hard proof over just basing a belief of of someone elses supposed experiences.

    Now, as for the topic:

    Ghost hunting shows on cable or TV are a business. Sure, the groups might have started with nothing more than the interest in paranormal- but, the moment you sign that contract, it is now a business. And, you don’t do business deals for research only. You do them for results- even if that means that you have to create the results yourself. That’s just the way that it is. It’s a shallow way to do things- but, I don’t hold any grudges toward the guys that signed the contracts. But, whether you believe in the paranormal or not- you DO have to realize that what’s on TV involves money and should be taken at face value and just something fun to watch.

    Like any other program on TV, don’t let someone or something else on it define your real life thought process.

    While I don’t agree with the addition of music to these shows- it adds suspense, which is what casual viewers want. Not the people with an actual interest in studying the paranormal- but, just the casual viewer. They want to see ‘results’ rather than watching 30-60 minutes of guys running around in the dark, finding nothing. These are things that bring in money and further the business. Again, it’s not morally or ethically right- but, it is what it is. But, to allow these shows to form your opinion of paranormal research in the real world is like allowing ‘Star Trek’ to be your sole basis for knowledge about space research and alien life forms. The business of TV and so-called ‘reality TV’ will never change, no matter how much REAL people want it to. It’s all about the most money, the most drama, the most viewers. It is what it is.

    I watch the shows sometimes, because my boyfriend DVRs them. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting a lot of these people in the real world, from these shows. Some of them are fantastic people- and some others you can tell are completely full of crap. Some of them, you can tell truly believe in what they do- and, others you can tell have grown tired of the game. I do keep this in mind when I watch the shows.

    Again- the shows can be fun and that’s pretty much all they should be taken for. Nothing anymore serious than that.

    Now, for real paranormal research. My boyfriend is a part of a paranormal team. I’ve, also, had the pleasure of investigating with multiple groups. The only reason I go is for support to my boyfriend and friends. I remain perfectly quiet and if I’m asked to work a piece of equipment- I do so. However, I do not talk to these ‘ghosts.’ That’s the only thing I will not do- simply because I don’t believe they’re there and don’t want to feel as if I’m talking to walls. But, I remain respectful to everyone else with it.

    The more investigations I attend, the more I do realise that it IS just the same as how you approach religion. In all of the good and the bad ways.

    One of the good ways: when someone sees a door open and close by itself, they get that ecstatic feeling that something’s finally been accomplished and they feel a sort of connection with the paranormal world they truly believe in.

    One of the bad ways: someone can want something to happen so bad that they’ll MAKE something out of nothing.

    The latter is my biggest problem with most EVPs. A lot of them, I feel like they’re doing too much ‘editing’ technique to turn something into nothing. They slow it down, they speed it up, they change frequencies, etc… All in an effort to ‘hear’ something they want to be there. White noise exists, and with all of that editing, if you WANT to hear something bad enough, you WILL. And, when they play things like that back- to me, it sounds NOTHING like any voice or any intelligible words. At least, not until they tell you what they think it said- then, you, too, want to hear just that and will find a way to make it so.

    The ideas behind the paranormal are fascinating. The equipment developed is fascinating. And, if you’re truly interested in studying it, don’t allow the TV to become your guide. If you have no interest in it, just back off and let people do what they want to do. So long as they’re not doing anything harmful- what’s the harm in letting them pursue what it is they truly believe in? Live and let live.

    If you are already a researcher- don’t let the TV shows bother you. It’s become a popular thing, a lot of people are interested in, now. It’s just like being a comic book nerd, or a computer geek. Not everyone is going to accept and appreciate what you do, without some smart ass remark about it. It’s life and it keeps on going.

  • Ooodles

    your on point with your response but religion is not on the same boat as ghost hunting and never will be.

  • Steve A.

    You and the other jerk-off non-believers should just go do yourselves.  The guys on Ghost Hunters and Ghost Adventures DO NOT fake evidence.  Try to get that into your tiny minds!  They are the best investigators in the world and their evidence is REAL.  The paranormal is real and it has been proven many times over.  You would try to explain away a ghost if it came right up to you in your own home.  You’re too ignorant and stupid to get it.  It’s a shame that there are people out there who believe just like you.  

  • Steve A.

    Your are a true close-minded moron.  

  • AaronD2012

    Agreed, the Bible actually warns us not to try to contact the dead. There is a passage that states clearly “the dead are conscious of nothing”…I can locate it if you like. At death, our spirits leave our bodies and either go to be with the Lord or they go to a place to await judgement. The spirits who “haunt” people and places are the souls of the nephilim, who were conceived from fallen angels….they are angry and hate humankind because we have God’s favor and gift of Salvation. These spirits are capable of mimicing any human who ever lived–to the point of fooling someone who knew them intimately. Beware, they are not who you think they are!

  • Guy who hates IDIOTS!!!

    I might be a couple of years late with this post, but I have to respond to your comment. If you are so sure these paranormal activities (especially the one on tv), then provide DEFINITIVE proof of such activities. Sorry, I’m being condescending because I know you can’t. Anyone who is as certain about anything like you are about this, doesn’t know anything. Twenty or thirty years ago, professional wrestling was “Real” too, but does anyone REALLY believe that anymore? All I’m saying is don’t try to belittle someone because they don’t happen to share your view on things. I’m sure that you didn’t appreciate the tone my post in the beginning, but I don’t care because you sir are a freaking IDIOT!!!

  • Steve A.

    You close minded retard.  You’ve probably seen a ghost and just dismissed it as being impossible.  Open your eyes lame-brain.  You actually believed professional wrestling was real, didn’t you?  You finally caught on to it?  Dim-wit.  

  • Martina

    Is the show paranormal witness real or fake

  • rustygh

    Hahaha fake paranormal vs?
    Its all BS you lame-as$

