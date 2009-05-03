Headline,Paranormal,Videos |
May 3, 2009

The Kelsay home in the southern part of Reno, Nevada has has very little coverage throughout the years. As the story goes, a home built in the late 1800s had been sold and moved countless of times throughout it’s history. The only known recording of the haunting of this place started around 1977 and lasted well into 1981.

In the span of two decades, two families occupied this home. Both reported paranormal events. Poltergeist activities, levitation and apparitions were the norm. The family to buy the home were the Kelsays.

The Kelsay’s 13 year old daughter was the focus of the phenomenon. As it usually happens, poltergeist activity usually centers on a prepubescent child. Typically a female. Their daughter heard disembodied footsteps throughout the home, apparitions of “Samuel”, who many believed was the original builder of the home, and experienced her bed shaking and levitating.

Within a few years, the family had moved to a different home to which some of the haunting reportedly followed them. Their old home in Fish spring had been rented out to a new family, the Robinsons.

The Robinsons had 2 boys. This time, the ghosts shifted their focus and tormented these 2 young boys. The Robinson’s 11 year old one day heard voices throughout the the home. While no one else was present, the voices were loud and from a male. This caused the boy to flee the home in terror. The second child, was about 6 years of age when strange things started to happen to him. Apparitions and levitation started to occur.

Within a short period of time, The Robinsons complained of the paranormal activities and moved out. Forcing the Kelsays to sell their home in 1992. To this day, the house still stands and is a private residence. No new investigations or reports have been made of this home.

  • joanne

    does anyone besides these 2 families live there? has any new families moved in?

  • i was looking at the house via google maps and seen some vids on you tube and it is long abandoned from the looks of it and ready to be torn down on one side there is a new housing devopment about 100 metres away and on the other side a large shopping center and a major highway round about if it is still standing i doubt it will be for long apparently the land it is on is now owned by a nearby casino.

  • MONA WRIGHT

    I think you are mistaken, the house is in Gardnerville not Reno.The house in Reno is not the Kelsay house.

  • Elizabeth O’Neil

    You tell them mom fish springs in Gardnerville nevada 89410 is a very haunted area period. several house have demonic presences that torment the individuals that lived in that area. Mona and my mother were friends for many years, as well as April Mona’s oldest daughter and I were inseparable from childhood into our early 20’s, we lived at 2030 fish springs road and our house had paranormal activity, as well as my Auntie Cheryl’s house had demonic activity and she and her husband at the time built their house from the ground up @1325 tamzy ct. in fish springs