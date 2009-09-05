Interviews |
September 5, 2009


Who believes in psychics? Do you? I do.

Well, I don’t know really, but what I can tell you is that I have gone to a particular psychic more than once because she was good at given me advice. Things that she knew about me that I could not explain how she knew. Things that she predicted that happened. I don’t mean vague things like “You will be aroused by a shampoo commercial” (Simpsons’ joke).

I have not gone to her in years because she is no longer providing her services to civilians. She was recruited by either the Police Dept. or the FBI. I don’t remember.

When we had heard that Chip Coffey was going to be interviewed on EERIE Radio and would be taking questions from the web, we had some questions lined up for him. Unfortunately, Mr. Coffee canceled because of the nature of the questions.

The questions that we, the editors of GhostTheory, had were skeptical in nature. Never were they disrespectful or consisted of childish and horrible name calling.

Given that the critics and paranormal community are very skeptical of Chip Coffey’s abilities, it’s unfortunate that there are those who resort to an ad hominem attack. So it’s understandable why Mr. Coffey canceled.

What is not understandable is why he has not answered the skeptics and their questions. I’m not saying that everyone should always explain their actions or themselves at all times. I don’t explain my quirks to people, I could care less what they think. But I’m not in the limelight.
People do not come to me with their problems or their lives and ask me to take those things into my own hands and provide some explanation or help.

So we feel that the community is owed some answers.

I contacted Mr. Coffey and asked him if he could provide us with a few answers to the questions that we were going to ask him on the EERIE Radio interview. He was clear that he thought that GhostTheory was a “Chip Coffey and Paranormal State bashing site”, but he agreed to read over the questions and answer those that he saw fit.

Below are the questions that Gary, Joe and Myself had for Mr. Coffey. I would like to thank him for taking time and answering them.

Q: Can you respond to comments and critics that comment on being in this for the money? I’ve read in and out through blogs and forums that all that you care about is the money and nothing you do is non profit. Does Chip Coffey assist in non profit and if so, what?

Of course I care about money! Money pays my bills and buys me things…like food and shelter and clothing. Is money ALL that I care about? That is such a ludicrous and insulting question. No, money is certainly NOT ALL that I care about!

Yes, I frequently do charity work. I have done numerous fundraising events for no pay and will continue to do so, when I am able. I frequently donate readings and/or items to fundraising/charitable events. I often give money to support the rescue of animals who are in imminent danger of being euthanized. In fact, I collect money for animal rescue during events that I attend. I also work with various hospice-related organizations as a volunteer.

Q: About Psychic Kids.

Is there any counseling for these children because of their so-called abilities? Yes

In school we all know people get teased and tormented for being different.

Are these any concerns for any of the children ? Of course. No one wants to be ridiculed or tormented for “being different.” Those who torment and ridicule others are, in my opinion, despicable!

Q: Also lots of parents have commented on this show Psychic Kids. Lots of concerns with children and having mental disorders. Is this something that has been looked into for all children on the show?

I am not at liberty to discuss the mental health of children who have appeared on “Psychic Kids.” But I will say this: those who do not believe in psychic abilities or paranormal phenomena frequently claim and/or assume that individuals who have these experiences are either physically or psychologically impaired. Personally, I do not believe this to be true…at least not in every instance.

Q: Can you explain the high level of Demonic possession/activity in the Paranormal State TV show? Why do we see so many cases in which the team declares demons to be at work and the church brought in?

Out of 50+ episodes of “Paranormal State,” only a handful have dealt with demonic activity or possession. Members of the clergy are frequently asked — not just by “Paranormal State” — to assist on such cases

Q: Can you explain how you yourself and the PRS team came to a conclusion that your client from the “I am six” episode was possessed? Were you guys not aware that she had a history of mental disorder?

I am not at liberty to discuss this case.

Q: To all the skeptics who say that you are in it for the money and fame, what do you have to say to them?

LOL — another silly question. Is there anything wrong with money or fame? Many people work their entire lives, hoping to have money and fame. I make no apologies whatsoever for being hard working and/or ambitious! Most successful people are BOTH! And once again, as previously stated, I am certainly NOT solely “in it for the money and fame.”

Q: When you are called onto a case on the “Paranormal State” show, your readings are 100% on the mark. With such high success rate, why not work with local police departments?

I have assisted with forensic investigations, but I do not frequently choose to do so. Quite often, the criminals who have committed crimes are still “at large,” so I elect not to place myself in a position of potential personal jeopardy by publicly announcing that I am involved with an ongoing investigation.

And by the way, I have NEVER claimed that my readings are 100% accurate.

Q: Do you have a personal paranormal experience that led you to your current career?

Although I have had personal paranormal experiences throughout my entire life, no single experience led me to my current career.

Q: What’s next for Chip Coffey?

A nap. 😉

Q: So why all the problems dealing with skeptical inquiry? Now if you have read anything on our site besides what pertains to you, we are actually quite open-minded about paranormal issues. We would actually like to hear your take on things.

I, myself, am a healthy skeptic. What I am NOT is someone who belittles, berates, maligns, libels, slanders and/or threatens others. I have no problem with skeptics. I DO have a problem with closed-minded, judgmental individuals who think they know it all.

Q:How do your talents work? At what range do they work?

I don’t know how my talents work. They just…do. Re: range — I’d like to think that my talents are “free range” and “organic.”

Q: Why not do the Randi challenge and be done with it?

Because I certainly do not feel the need to prove anything to Mr. Amazing Randi. Or anyone else, for that matter! My goal is to provide a service that my clients consider valuable and meaningful to them. I have conducted thousands of readings for clients and I am proud to say that there have only been a handful of individuals who have been dissatisfied with or disgruntled by the outcome.

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profile

Xavier Ortega

Sr. Editor at GhostTheory
Based in Brooklyn, NY, I write about all things creepy and strange. My book based on the real haunting of Doris Bither (The Entity 1982 movie) will be released fall of 2016. Got a question? Drop me a line.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profile

Latest posts by Xavier Ortega (see all)

Related posts

  Older Comments
Newer Comments  

  •  http://chipcoffey.info/

  • The Oshmar

    ehehe, that got me laughing pretty good actually =D

  • Nersesyan007

    I love Chip Coffey, thoses that laugh now fuck yal! his helping many ppl everyday with things that can’t be explained he is a man of god yal just jealous, cuz when shit go’s down Chips the man to call.

    Love you Chip not just a fan but, a friend 🙂 God be with you

  • Thejdzoo

    I am a mother to a child that is very gifted…she can feel things and see things that other people can’t. When i hear people talking mental disorder i feel bad. People who don’t have the gift can’t possibly understand it unless it hits really close to you. Try living a normal life when you have this on you 24 hours a day. It has been very trying. I just wish that the people that slam people like her could have the gift for one day and then sit there and try to answer the long list of questions that people have for them. We have learned that most of the people who are doing the slaming just need prayed for. To all the kids out there that are gifted…I hope you find a way to live side by side with your gift and be content with who you are. There has to be a reason for all of this. Good luck in all you do.

  • So I once contacted Chip about my son. He named my great grandmother as his protector. He said not all of them scared him, but some of them were really scarey. Now my nephew is giving all the same signs as my son. I think it runs in the family. My son talks to people all the time and some times he hides behind me. There are certain places he is more scared of than others. Now my son and my nephew wake up within minutes of each other. They both have “Night terrors”, they both sleep walk, and they both talk to them selves when no one is around. I would love for Chip to come out and talk to the boys. I talked to my son about his “Gift” and that some people just need help passing. He is about to turn 8 and completely understands. However, there are somethings that are really scarey. I do not think they have realized my nephew is the same way, but I am worried if something follows him home. He is only about to turn 3 and that is way too much for him to comprehend. My son tries every day to cope, but he winds up having serious rage issues and has a hard time coping. My sister told me every time my son spends the night at her house serious stuff happens.
    Please contact us back,
    From Very “Gifted” Family
    Jessica Kreitinger

  • Your daughter is lucky to have such an understanding and amazing  mother. Sometimes our children act out and we may get angry. Then they tell us why. I feel lucky my great grandma, via my son, is with us every day to protect my son. He asked me the other day why didn’t his sister see the people he saw. It broke my heart. He just wanted someone to understand. But they have different fathers and he got my family’s genes. I am proud of my son for being so brave. He just doesn’t understand what he is supposed to do with it yet.

  • He is pretty amazing. The first time I saw him on a show; well after a couple times because I was a skeptic he was amazing, every time he connected I got goose bumps and felt something. I wish he could reach more people. Unfortunately, he is only one man in a very vast population. 😀

  • wow thats alot to go off of. You think whatever is following you is going to go that far to answer your question? Wake up! Do a little research.

  • What kind of paranormal experiences do you have? Do you feel them? See them? See shadows?

  • AaronD2012

    When I want to know something, I simply pray to God about it; then patiently, sometimes not patiently, wait for His answer. You have to remember, God is God, we are His creations and we must follow His direction because in the end we will benefit. Tough to endure sometimes, I admit. And yes, I have been in “haunted” places, seen shadows, heard voices, felt touches, etc etc.

  • Darvidson83

    I have watched you  on tv shows and there is a remarkable connection to what you pick up  and what I feel even over the show for what ever reason I am having a hard time communicating with you and it would be enlightning for both of us to make a connection if you are capable.

  • Truth101

  • Javier . . . how are you my friend? You still owe me lunch. lol

    It will be four years in November that I have been stalked by the Georgia Hillbillies and they are still at it.

    Last December, I posted on this thread regarding Chip Coffey contacting animal rescue fraud Kimberly Glasnapp and along with my OG (Original Gransters aka granny gangsters) Tanila Price and Tammy Alenduff, he friended this woman on Facebook . . . and they have been relentlessly stalking me all over the net with now hundreds of pages of nasty and just crazy over the top b.s.

    In August Kimberly was caught red handed stealing money with Chip-ins (naturally). She stole pics of kittens from a real rescue in Atlanta, Georgia and claimed she found them in an alley and the real rescue saw the pics and recognized her kittens.

    Everything happens for a reason and a couple good things came out of it. I am turning it into a comedy about healing angels and goddesses while battling demons and bullies . . . .and I met YOU!!

    Hope you are well and let’s do lunch and talk about the radio show you are supposed to create. I want you to meet my friend John who is a great sound guy and can help you get started if you haven’t already.

    There is a great place on Larchmont and Melrose called Cafe Gratitude that has an amazing raw food menu.

    Here is my cast of kooks

    http://beatricemarot.blogspot.com/2012/09/why-i-do-not-allow-comments_15.html

    And check this out for a really good laugh . . .www.chipcoffey.info.

  • Teresa Jenkins

    Dear Mr. Coffey,
    I have one question I’d like to ask you. I have had a terrible time trying to locate someone that could help me or even return my e-mails. I admire you greatly and know I can trust you to be honest. My question is what does it mean when you see a demon? If you would respond, it would be greatly appreciated!
    Your biggest fan,
    Teresa Jenkins

  • ok so this is chip website and if you dont believe in his gift and you think he is a joke why dont you just go to another website and find something worth dissing on I for one do believe in psychics I have watched his shows they seem pretty real and not all psychics are a 100 percent right we are still only human some of you seem to think people with psychic abilities are some sort of super human when in fact we are no different then other people we just have a gift to help and for those who have questions about getting rid of a demon there are different ways too but evil entities are not always easy I have been taught to rebuke it in the name of jesus christ and demand it to leave your house and burn sage while you are doing it.and to chip keep up the good work some people dont understand and are ignorant.

 Older Comments
Newer Comments  