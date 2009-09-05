Who believes in psychics? Do you? I do.

Well, I don’t know really, but what I can tell you is that I have gone to a particular psychic more than once because she was good at given me advice. Things that she knew about me that I could not explain how she knew. Things that she predicted that happened. I don’t mean vague things like “You will be aroused by a shampoo commercial” (Simpsons’ joke).

I have not gone to her in years because she is no longer providing her services to civilians. She was recruited by either the Police Dept. or the FBI. I don’t remember.

When we had heard that Chip Coffey was going to be interviewed on EERIE Radio and would be taking questions from the web, we had some questions lined up for him. Unfortunately, Mr. Coffee canceled because of the nature of the questions.

The questions that we, the editors of GhostTheory, had were skeptical in nature. Never were they disrespectful or consisted of childish and horrible name calling.

Given that the critics and paranormal community are very skeptical of Chip Coffey’s abilities, it’s unfortunate that there are those who resort to an ad hominem attack. So it’s understandable why Mr. Coffey canceled.

What is not understandable is why he has not answered the skeptics and their questions. I’m not saying that everyone should always explain their actions or themselves at all times. I don’t explain my quirks to people, I could care less what they think. But I’m not in the limelight.

People do not come to me with their problems or their lives and ask me to take those things into my own hands and provide some explanation or help.

So we feel that the community is owed some answers.

I contacted Mr. Coffey and asked him if he could provide us with a few answers to the questions that we were going to ask him on the EERIE Radio interview. He was clear that he thought that GhostTheory was a “Chip Coffey and Paranormal State bashing site”, but he agreed to read over the questions and answer those that he saw fit.

Below are the questions that Gary, Joe and Myself had for Mr. Coffey. I would like to thank him for taking time and answering them.