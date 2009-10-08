Headline,Paranormal |
Artist's rendition of an "Old Hag"
Artist's rendition of an "Old Hag"

In this remarkable documentary, cases from all over the globe are told on victims of sleep paralysis or “Old Hag” syndrome. I’ve been reading a lot about sleep paralysis lately and have sympathized with the sufferers of sleep paralysis; but watching them tell their own personal stories in this documentary you are left with a different perspective of the whole situation.

In the western world, we assume that the “Old Hag” syndrome can be easily explained by science. Neurological defects combined with motor/reflex defects can produce paralysis. Add the fact that an individual is waking from a deep sleep (R.E.M) and you get hallucinations. All those events combined create a fearful cocktail of demons and entities attacking you.

In other cultures, this is explained simply by evil forces acting out on a sleeping person.

I’m more inclined to believe the scientific explanation about this phenomenon, but some experiences are so detailed and so vastly different that one is left wondering.

This is a really well done documentary. I hope you guys enjoy watching it as much as I did.

  • VC

    Why oh why did I watch this before going to bed? TERRIFYING!!!! I’ve suffered sleep paralysis every now and then, but have never really seen or experienced anything. I actually had no idea it could be associated with entities, I’ve only heard it associated with the greys. When I do have sleep paralysis, I always expect to open my eyes and see greys. Sleep paralysis for me usually happens when I lay on my back, and normally I try screaming– or to me they are screams but my husband says they are not loud and are very weak– and my husband will wake me up. Funny story: I was taking a night bus a couple years ago overseas, and the bus had beds on the top level. I woke up in the middle of the night, paralyzed, not remembering where I was or what I was doing. I saw stars whizzing by in the night sky and thought, crap, this is it, I really have been abducted by the greys and they have me in their space ship, and I started freaking out. I was making my sort-of-screaming sounds, and my husband woke me up. I had apparently woken a few passengers up too. Pretty funny.

  • sandie weilbrenner

    My husband 3 years ago had a terrifying experience with a succubus while i slept calmly next to him , when it was over he screamed and woke me up crying and shaking and covered in sweat . He is not much for displays of emotion , so i know this was no bs. And i almost forgot, his hair turned grey immediately and his face looked about 80 years old. The aging dissappeared , but the grey hair is still there.

  • sloinker

  • TheStarsAbove

    These episodes have happened to me, when this occurs it happens quite often. There are times where I will not have an episode for months at a time, and finally when it comes about it usually happens multiple times.

    There were times where I was in the paralysis mode, became “free” from the restraint, once I was awake trying to go back to sleep I would feel my body slowly go into paralysis, which at that time I was able to move and keep myself awake, fearing sleep.

    I have heard noises, what seemed like little “aliens” speaking a language that I have not heard before, very strange and creepy. The most frightening experience I had, I was sleeping (obviously) and at the time the location of my bed was facing a little closet I had in my room, when I lay down my feet would be towards that closet. I had yet an episode, which I was facing the closet and seen two dark figures, one was a large figure and the other short. The larger figure grabbed my foot and scared the hell out of me. When I finally had full function of my body, I got the heck out of my room and slept on my parents couch!

    It’s not fun when you’re afraid to go to sleep!

  • Jhmiles9

    It happens to me most of the time be4 I am asleep and sometimes I wake up 2 it I can’t move or talk it gets scarier every time and last longer every time I think the spirets name is calls the old hag…

  • Sharms

    i also experience it several times. we have similar experience of that from “theStarsAbove”. there is one time that it happens twice or thrice in just one night. it’s very difficult to move and i also tried to scream. i used all my might to move my body but i felt that someone or something is pressing my chest down. i open my eyes and see a figure of an old woman, trying to reach me with her long dirty fingernails. and it’s very very scary to see her mouth open like she wants to eat me. and finally, i wake up fully and realized that it was just my a jacket hanging on the wall. i tried again to sleep but it keeps on happening and it becomes more difficult to wake up, so i end up awake all night. but, to whom ever experience it, try the power of prayer, it helps me a lot to have a good night sleep when that “Old hag’s syndrome” attacks me 🙂

  • Brandy Kitchen

    No your emotions are in a section of your brain, your heart is to strictly pump blood throughout your body acting as a muscle to do so. An important function of our bodies to support oxygen to our cells. Your thoughts, memories, are all in your brain… Now tell me your soul exists inside your brain tissue and nerves ect.

