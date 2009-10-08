In this remarkable documentary, cases from all over the globe are told on victims of sleep paralysis or “Old Hag” syndrome. I’ve been reading a lot about sleep paralysis lately and have sympathized with the sufferers of sleep paralysis; but watching them tell their own personal stories in this documentary you are left with a different perspective of the whole situation.

In the western world, we assume that the “Old Hag” syndrome can be easily explained by science. Neurological defects combined with motor/reflex defects can produce paralysis. Add the fact that an individual is waking from a deep sleep (R.E.M) and you get hallucinations. All those events combined create a fearful cocktail of demons and entities attacking you.

In other cultures, this is explained simply by evil forces acting out on a sleeping person.

I’m more inclined to believe the scientific explanation about this phenomenon, but some experiences are so detailed and so vastly different that one is left wondering.

This is a really well done documentary. I hope you guys enjoy watching it as much as I did.