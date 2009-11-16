Headline,Paranormal |
November 16, 2009
I will admit that when the first few shows of SyFy’s Ghost Hunters came out, I was enthralled. I saw the team as an honest set of folks who were out there to prove that most of claims that people were making of the paranormal, were explained by science. Their early episodes showed the team hard at work debunking supposed haunted homes and buildings. Coming up with some noises or voices that were not easily explainable.

Then came the visual evidence.

Rocking chairs, moving objects and a phantom silhouette in a prison catwalk were all captured on video. They evidence was subtle and ambiguous. Never did they rule out a hoax. As the show’s reputation grew more and more, so did theirr claims of ghostly evidence. Things became more overly-dramatic. Brian, the team’s tech guy, was more and more becoming a shell of a man. Appearing to be on the brink of a nervous breakdown, Jason and Grant decide to let him go. Soon after you start to see outrageous things being captured on tape. Shadows popping in and out of corners, Thermal images of ghostly kids running through walls and the ever so annoying “dude! I just felt something” screams seem to fill up each episode.

I stopped watching it. It seemed to me that these guys were not about debunking as much as they were about having new video evidence of a ghost each week. About this time is when other shows started to catch on. Ghost Adventures and Paranormal State being the top ones.

Recently I heard one of GhostDivas’ podcast in which they interviewed Donna Lacroix. A former TAPS team member. I love GhostDivas. These ladies are ruthless and funny.

In what at first appeared to be a disgruntled former-employee, Donna quickly made sense and defended her point of views about her former bosses.

In the interview she talks about some really juicy gossip:

  • Ghost Hunters is a completely entertainment show.
  • Jason and Grant are ‘the kings’ and they had their whipping-boy in Brian and that she feels that Brian was exploited to the point of mental abuse.
  • Everyone is out to stab you in the back.
  • Rumor has it that there is a staging crew.

One of the more interesting revelations is how Jason and Grant mentally abused Brian. Donna mentions how they were “brutal” and “mentally abusive” towards Brian Harnois.

No matter what truth is unearthed about these type of paranormal reality shows, their loyal fans will always blindly follow and believe the trash that is served. Real paranormal and parapsychological research is not done in a reality show. This is something their fans don’t understand.

Listen to the GhostDivas’ interview here.

Source: Masslive

We’ve all seen her, we’ve all loved her, and we’ve all missed her on the Ghost Hunters. Now Donna Lacroix, the original case manager from Ghost Hunters and investigator with Ghost Hunters International, is back and it’s not good.

Making a call-in appearance on the radio show “Ghost Divas,” Donna Lacroix let it all fly with one of the most difficult to listen to diatribes that I’ve ever had the displeasure of sitting through. Within a span of 30 minutes, Donna pulled out all the stops and in between ridiculous rants from the Ghost Divas she served up the following tidbits:

– Calling it ‘shenanigans’ and ‘sh*tty ethics’ she commented on the various shows where it was claimed that the GH team was investigating a place for the first time, when in fact it had been investigated numerous times by other paranormal teams…

Read more at Masslive.

Xavier Ortega

Sr. Editor at GhostTheory
Based in Brooklyn, NY, I write about all things creepy and strange.
  • Jewell

    People need to keep in mind a few things about the paranormal (it doesn’t happen on command) and the people who study & investigate it come in all shapes, sizes, and personalities.

    TV producers know that they have to pump-up reality to make it more marketable, to hold the audience’s interest. This is a sad fact, and I’ve watched GH make some outrageous claims on their show that should be put to the test. I could easily have debunked quite a few bits of evidence. But that’s TV for you.

    Having said that, I still watch them because it’s a passion of mine & it’s like comparing notes with peers. I’ve visited some of the places they’ve investigated, and then some. I was disappointed when they allowed ONE untoward incident on the Queen Mary to color their entire opinion of the place as “a hoax”. I can tell you that the QM is an awesome place to investigate I captured an EVP down in the engine room.

    The point is, TV does not allow investigators to take their time, which is needed. Also, as an investigator, I can attest to equipment getting in the way of what we should record simply with our senses. I understand the need and or desire to capture evidence, but the experience sometimes is worth more than the sum of the evidence bits. And to a degree, the whole field is saturated.

    As for Donna LaCroix, I’m disappointed that she apparently has an axe to grind, and rather than airing it out with Jason & Grant, she chose to air it out without the benefit of their input. Meaning…it’s a one-sided story just from her & we all know, there are two sides to every story.

    Brian Harnois seemed to be a nut-job at times. Do I think he’s a bad investigator? I don’t know, I’ve never worked with him. However, I watched his performance degenerate over the course of GH & GHI. It became the “What’s messed up in Brian’s life this week?” show. Sad. He has a lot of experience, but now he’s got family commitments that may prevent him from continuing his career as a ghost hunter.

    As for a poster’s comment regarding Josh Gates being gay, so what? And why would you imply that since he’s gay, he must have gotten his show aired by….?? What? Sex with the producer? Are you kidding me? He had a great idea, probably shopped it to the networks or cable producers, and voila. Your comment is out of bounds.

    John Zaffis has been in the field for a long while, just like Lorraine Warren (RIP, Ed Warren). I like his take, his philosophy, and his stories. I hope his show is renewed for another season.

    In summation, it’s important to keep thinking critically. Hauntings do occur, and some are pretty crazy. Keep questioning, keep examining evidence, and most of all, KEEP YOUR HEADS.

  • Mike

    C’mon!
    Ghost Hunters was a crock right from the beginning.
    When Baldy and his sissy sidekick first announced that they were there to disprove hauntings, basically, they were saying that they have no scientific method and they don’t know how to conduct an investigation.
    Real investigators are objective.
    They go in, gather evidence, look at what they have and see if they can draw a conclusion.
    Those clowns go in, act in an obnoxious manner and fake evidence.
    I’m really hoping that some day they’ll go into an honestly haunted location, start with their lame “challenging” routine and get brutally torn in half by a real demonic bad-ass entity.
    That would be entertainment.

  • Persephone

    I do not understand why everyone believes that if you didn’t go to college or didn’t complete your college education that makes you a moron.  In fact there are people who have multiple degrees who are just as moronic as some one who has never been to school, and there are some who have never been to school or never completed their primary education who are just as intelligent as Albert Einstien.  

    Your assertion that this topic would be laughed at in a class at an accredited (not acredited) University shows exactly how inexperienced you are.  They teach classes at some institutions of higher learning on this very subject.  I have known people who are college graduates who believes in the paranormal and I have known people who never went to college who don’t.  My personal opinion is there are too many things and places in this universe to believe that we know whether or not there is an overlapping of one world into the other.I become much more skeptical of people who fall back on insults to get their point across then I do people who attempt to hold on to the ratings they have managed to get by exaggerating the evidence they may or may not have gathered.

  • Alicia

    There are many college educated people that are open to the idea of paranormal activity. Also, many accredited colleges and universities offer classes about the paranormal. So, before you make the assumption that all “ghost hunters” are stupid, uneducated people, you should really get your facts straight.

  • Lmosure

    Christian Guy… 1st. Go back to school and learn to spell.
    2nd. There is more technically captured and scientific evidence of paranormal occurrences (not necessarily ghosts!) than of the bible being anything but a mistranslated, mistreated, social tool and book used to scare people into conforming to a certain behavioral ideal that keeps them from seeking the truth, intelligence, and reason needed to advance societies. Hence it being almost 2000 years old. There is no proof that Jesus was born in December or resurrected in April, even if you choose to believe these stories. They were dates chosen to overlay other existing pagan holidays so the uneducated peasants would celebrate holidays sanctioned as acceptable by an overbearing corrupt Catholic entity full of evil morally bankrupt leaders!
    3rd. I could continue with number 2, sadly enough.
    4th. Many paranormal researchers and investigators are highly educated people who are interested in the field due to curiosity, not because of tv shows and the current popularity. People already possess PhDs and Doctorates in paranormal psychology. And I know for a fact that most real people in the paranormal field are more intelligent and inquisitive than YOU are!

    I could continue, but people like you are the same people who say god hates homosexuals, that America was founded as a christian country, that the Jews killed christ, and witches should be burned at the stake.
    Why don’t you yourself return to college? There are even christian universities you could attend and improve the neuron function in your brain instead of insulting people like me who has 6 college degrees and over 30 years researching the paranormal. Leave the real thinking to those of us who can actually utilize the brains that evolved from forefathers who had mental capacities of chimpanzees like you.

  • Scott_McMan

     Lmosure,

    I am amazed at how you reduce and dismiss Christianity. I see you’re also an expert on the Bible. On top of that, you don’t seem to have any hatred in your words at all.

    You have 6 college degrees? I am amazed! You must be the most intelligent person in the world. You couldn’t possibly be swayed by a predominantly liberal collegiate faculty, could you?

    Please, by all means, show me all this “evidence” of ghosts? Maybe I’m missing something. Don’t worry, even though I’m a slack jawed Christian who isn’t interested in seeking the truth, I have a open mind. After all, I am an editor here so that must qualify me, albeit on a somewhat limited basis due to my wacky belief in God.

    Maybe you could even respond without sounding like a raving Jackass.

  • Joannkalina64

    I think people will belive what they want to believe. Donna needs a time out for her behavior and the things she has said. If the show Ghost Hunters really is “BS”, shame on those doing it. I personally belive in ghosts and the TAPS team! As for Donna…go find something else to complain about.

  • AaronD2012

    LOL, I just don’t think humans can be on TV without having some kinda crap dug up on them.

  • Rnj301

    I believe…..there will always be doubters but I have numerous photos with unexplained things or people in them.

  • Rehun

     Wow! Mike is one of those guys who’s mind is made up….don’t confuse him with facts!  Donna was a weak link from the beginning and Brian was a perpetual screw up who saw a ghost around every corner.  In reality, the first objective of TAPs is to debunk claims made by “clients”.  They do that nearly every show.  Donna was clueless and rarely went on actual visits (when she did, she was scared spittless!).  Her main job was to arrange the visits.  There are plenty of shows where they don’t find much, if anything at all.  But if Mike had a brain, he would understand that TAPs main objective is to help people who are experiencing paranormal (or otherwise) issues.  After reading his last statement, Mike has watched way too many Hollywood productions.

  • SP

    I had seen few of Ghost Hunters episodes. Then I realized that this is waste of time. Camera is focused on team members rather than where the team “claims” where they “see” things. Recent episode that I had seen where the team places an unlit oil lamp on hotel bar where the lamps mysteriously get lit up. When they are back the oil lamp is lit, but there was no camera capturing this incident. Team members scream, “Look!” and they reveal what they “see” instead of capturing it on tape. It all confirms that this series is nothing but staged.

  • Lindsay

    i agree with you 100%! ghost hunters is what got me even more into the paranormal. i absolutely loved the show years ago, but now it’s just stupid. they RARELY find any sort of evidence and when they do, it’s not even good. they spend most of their time talking and playing pranks on each other. and they hardly show their investigations. it’s bogus.

    i am a huge ghost adventures fan. real or fake, i like the way they go about their investigations. while bagans can be a huge douche, i still like it. i like that there’s only the three of them and no camera crews. 

  • Jasmynne8

    This is Donna LaCroix….my last two posts just got deleted….but no worries, they will be available on another site soon….
    First off, Gary P (your editor) doesn’t know me, so his comments are moronic.  Your opinion about me being a disgruntled employee, yeah, I can see where you get that from, but again, you don’t know the whole story.  Why? You may ask yourself. Because as a writer, you didn’t do you due diligence and get both sides of the story yourself.  You went to two very inadequate writers to base your opinion of.
    Tell me, how can you form an opinion about someone by asking someone else?  Wouldn’t you like to ask that person some questions yourself and make an educated judgement, or would that be too much work?
    What is up with you people and your reliance on me “back-tracking?”.  Back-tracking what?  I said I had my suspicions that things may be tampered with but didn’t accuse anyone of it. How is that back-tracking?  That isn’t trying to discredit anyone because no one was mentioned.  Did it ever occur to you I was referring to other people around the investigation besides the cast and crew?  See, there is your assumption. 
    The show is for entertainment, as I have come to learn, and learned at that very moment I realized some tom-foolery may be taking shape.  Again, how is that “back-tracking”? 
    I said if there were people I knew were involved, they know my character well enough to know I’d be beyond upset, therefore would probably go to all lengths to not have me be privy to it.  That is all I said.  I didn’t name anyone.  Get your story straight, Gary, the Editor.
    And yes, there were implications that if I were to point fingers at innocent people (which I wouldn’t), there would be legal ramifications.  Duh?  That’s a mute point. 
    I may be neurotic about my ethical beliefs, but at least I have them.  Since when is it bad to be authentic when it comes to paranormal investigating?  Irresponsible because of my decisions of my contract (what on God’s green earth are you referring to…just because I paused to state the obvious that I didn’t want to point fingers due to legal considerations?)
    You strike me as disjointed in your opinions and really should do some fact checking before you make sweeping, unsubstantiated accusations like the rest of your power hungry journalists.
    Why can’t I criticize GH?  Everyone can, and I can’t?  I give them kudos as well.  There are some things they could have done better, yes, but I can’t give a little criticism yet they can “school” me on how to investigate on television for the sake of story beat?  Really?  Wise up, Editor.
    I am the least bitter about the show and its success.  I don’t care if they have 100 spinoffs.  I hope they all beat all the other paranormal shows out of the water.  Why would I be bitter about their success.  Only an unsuccessful person who feels entitlement would feel that way…and before you even go there…if there is any bitterness, it is personal business that is shared by me and some other cast mates that are none of your business.  Yeah, we got had by a joke of an entertainment lawyer.  Oh well.  Life happens. It would make us all look bad if the show was doing poorly, but they are doing great.  And that makes us all look great.  Especially those from the ground floor up.
    Again, your assessment of me back-tracking perplexes me; it seems like all you writers got together and decided that was your one big “mistake” that I made.  Pretty weak.  It has no merit or substance.

    My thoughts on Laura Merwin:
    I recently and politely asked her to take her article down on me because (1) it has been spun in so many fanatical and misconstrued directions, it should be taken down, (2) it has been 3 years – almost 3 years since this interview with the Ghost Divas.  Why keep it up?  And yes, to this day, someone digs it up, and starts asking questions, making opinions, and re-opening the proverbial can-of-worms.
    Despite you thinking that all reality stars live in mansions who have maid-service and never have to work again or care about their reputation, we do. And Royalties? Ha! These articles make it to the 1st page of Google, and most people read them and believe them (because they are morons who don’t take the time to hear the other side of the story), and frankly, it hurts our reputation.
    Theft crimes get less time than this. This is just cruel and a power play.  Yes, I made mistakes, just like every other human out there, but why do I get a life sentence for it by having my reputation tarnished forever by it being spread all over Google?  Why?  I have to make a living too.  Did you ever think of that?  The worst mistake I made was agreeing to do that interview.  The second mistake was not getting it copy written because somehow (and the Ghost Divas don’t know this either… how ironic) it got into Dan Bells hands where he posted it on YouTube to draw a larger audience.  By the way, the interviewer and the interviewee are both copyright owners.  Not getting authorization to publish an “identifiable” figure is copyright infringement, my friends.
    Thank you YouTube for taking that down, and your welcome Dan Bell, for me not pressing charges. 
    Laura’s comment on Ron’s removal of the article because of my health is just plain mean.  No lawyers were involved, so you got that wrong Ms. Laura.  I explained my health situation to him, and obviously she has never experienced a chronic illness because if she did, she wouldn’t be so cold as to call his actions shady. 
    And yes, Laura, they did affect my health.  Let’s see:  the Ghost Divas posted screen shots with my email address for all to see and I got two death threats; I was publically humiliated by them and their sensationalist friend Dan who was only too happy to spread the TAPS hate campaign by illegally posting an audiovisual video of the interview with hate comments, and the best:  NO ONE…not one of my so called para-celeb friends backed me up because they were instructed not to.  They left me there to hang.  Not even a private phone call to see how I was doing  Yeah, I had some anxiety and anger issues.  I can not reveal in this post the things I fought for them on – money I lent some of them, screaming matches I had on their behalf over the unfairness of certain situations.  Do you think these guys would have had the balls to say, “hey what happened?”.  No,  because they have none.
    I did an interview for them, and it turned into a circus.  And all you journalists were chopping at the bit to put your spin on it, and don’t think after 3 years I have forgotten who you are.  I forgive, but I never forget.  So, Laura, Ron was right.  You are just pissed because you wanted in on flogging me too, right?  Well, that is certainly the impression gave. 
    Laura, my dear you don’t know the first thing about journalism because if you did, you would have gotten in touch with me when you wrote about me, slamming me, and at least got my angle.  I’m not looking to make friends with you, but you owe it to the public and your profession to exert some ethics here.  You said I had my chance to comment.  When?  When the hell was that?  Do you think I sit around to read your articles everyday?  No.  But, if they involved me, you bet I would have commented.  And here I am, 3 years later, asking for another chance, and you boldly turn me down.  Why?  You said “It’s too late?”  Too late for what?  For you to have to re-think how you handled the situation or too late that people have figured out you have no soul?  I only say that because of the comment you made concerning my health situation.  And because any real journalist would want the entire story…all the information they could get….so they could execute a common-sense judgement based on facts, not fault-finding.
    As far as SciFake, Ron asked them – as a human being – to consider how this weights in with the fact that we all know I have an auto-immune disorder.  My body attacks itself when it is stressed.  I bleed internally.  And it is not fun.  I’m not looking for sympathy, I’m schooling you on things you don’t know.  And that is the reason he deleted the articles and comments.  And if you don’t believe me, call Pilgrim Films and SyFy because I had to end my stint to come home for emergency surgery for exactly that.
    I honestly hope you never have to know what it’s like to live like I have to…because (and speaking for all those with auto-immune disorders) it is very difficult.  One day you are fine, the next day you can’t breath on your own.  That’s the reality, and that’s why Mr. Tebo did what he did.  Then he changed the name of the game and became as asshole by posting a video he pirated from a woman (who shall remain nameless) that secretly video-taped me dancing as some sort of credible evidence that people with cancer can not dance.  To add insult to injury, I took said woman and her husband on an all expense paid for vacation to the White Mountains of New Hampshire so she could surprise her husband.
    Why did said woman do this?  Because I caught her – much like the main-stream diva-like degenerates in the paranormal media – passing rumors about me, that was based on nothing but seething jealousy and I ended my friendship with her.  Known for revenge she launched an all out attack on me calling up ever sensationalist media radio host, blogger, and websites to report a malicious attack on me…where she knew it would hurt, my health.
    Back to Laura, my credibility isn’t chipped away at because of a self proclaimed journalist, are you kidding me.  You give yourself way too much credit.  And SciFake’s integrity wasn’t moved one way or the other except for one or two people’s opinion, for that reason, except when I found Ron was responsible for posting the dancing video with his hateful commentaries.  He gained a whole bunch of popularity after that…and not of the good kind.
    Through all of this…3 years later….I can honestly say that you all made a stinking big whoop about nothing.  Reality shows are a dime a dozen with people talking about fakery or suspected faking all the time.  I made one comment that I “suspected” something was going on, and I get tarred and feathered.  If I made that comment today, I would be laughed at because it is a given.
    And Gary, the Editor, and Laura, the would-be journalist….I hope you have grown up a little by now because your radical accusations, assumptions, and labeling is disturbingly off-putting, as well as incredibly childish.
    And the reason I’m commenting now is because I saw how egotistical you still all are:  I asked Tammy of the Ghost Divas to archive her article, she played along and said she’d think about it (whatever, not into power trips girlfriend, forget I asked), and I did the same thing with Laura (and got an even colder response).  No skin off my back, at least I got to tell the world exactly what the couldn’t:  The Truth.
    And I end with this quote,  I do not take a single newspaper, nor read one a month, and I feel myself infinitely the happier for it. Thomas Jefferson (1743 – 1826
     

  • This is the real Donna LaCroix. I posted this response several times, only to have it taken down (makes you wonder who really wants you to know the truth). Anyways, to Aaron above, yes, being on TV has it’s drawbacks, you basically sign up to have your privacy taken away from you from the aforementioned kinds of people:

    First off, Gary P (your editor) doesn’t know me, so his comments are moronic.  Your opinion about me being a disgruntled employee, yeah, I can see where you get that from, but again, you don’t know the whole story.  Why? You may ask yourself. Because as a writer, you didn’t do you due diligence and get both sides of the story yourself.  You went to two very inadequate writers to base your opinion of.
    Tell me, how can you form an opinion about someone by asking someone else?  Wouldn’t you like to ask that person some questions yourself and make an educated judgement, or would that be too much work?
    What is up with you people and your reliance on me “back-tracking?”.  Back-tracking what?  I said I had my suspicions that things may be tampered with but didn’t accuse anyone of it. How is that back-tracking?  That isn’t trying to discredit anyone because no one was mentioned.  Did it ever occur to you I was referring to other people around the investigation besides the cast and crew?  See, there is your assumption. 
    The show is for entertainment, as I have come to learn, and learned at that very moment I realized some tom-foolery may be taking shape.  Again, how is that “back-tracking”? 
    I said if there were people I knew were involved, they know my character well enough to know I’d be beyond upset, therefore would probably go to all lengths to not have me be privy to it.  That is all I said.  I didn’t name anyone.  Get your story straight, Gary, the Editor.
    And yes, there were implications that if I were to point fingers at innocent people (which I wouldn’t), there would be legal ramifications.  Duh?  That’s a mute point. 
    I may be neurotic about my ethical beliefs, but at least I have them.  Since when is it bad to be authentic when it comes to paranormal investigating?  Irresponsible because of my decisions of my contract (what on God’s green earth are you referring to…just because I paused to state the obvious that I didn’t want to point fingers due to legal considerations?)
    You strike me as disjointed in your opinions and really should do some fact checking before you make sweeping, unsubstantiated accusations like the rest of your power hungry journalists.
    Why can’t I criticize GH?  Everyone can, and I can’t?  I give them kudos as well.  There are some things they could have done better, yes, but I can’t give a little criticism yet they can “school” me on how to investigate on television for the sake of story beat?  Really?  Wise up, Editor.
    I am the least bitter about the show and its success.  I don’t care if they have 100 spinoffs.  I hope they all beat all the other paranormal shows out of the water.  Why would I be bitter about their success.  Only an unsuccessful person who feels entitlement would feel that way…and before you even go there…if there is any bitterness, it is personal business that is shared by me and some other cast mates that are none of your business.  Yeah, we got had by a joke of an entertainment lawyer.  Oh well.  Life happens. It would make us all look bad if the show was doing poorly, but they are doing great.  And that makes us all look great.  Especially those from the ground floor up.
    Again, your assessment of me back-tracking perplexes me; it seems like all you writers got together and decided that was your one big “mistake” that I made.  Pretty weak.  It has no merit or substance.

    My thoughts on Laura Merwin:
    I recently and politely asked her to take her article down on me because (1) it has been spun in so many fanatical and misconstrued directions, it should be taken down, (2) it has been 3 years – almost 3 years since this interview with the Ghost Divas.  Why keep it up?  And yes, to this day, someone digs it up, and starts asking questions, making opinions, and re-opening the proverbial can-of-worms.
    Despite you thinking that all reality stars live in mansions who have maid-service and never have to work again or care about their reputation, we do. And Royalties? Ha! These articles make it to the 1st page of Google, and most people read them and believe them (because they are morons who don’t take the time to hear the other side of the story), and frankly, it hurts our reputation.
    Theft crimes get less time than this. This is just cruel and a power play.  Yes, I made mistakes, just like every other human out there, but why do I get a life sentence for it by having my reputation tarnished forever by it being spread all over Google?  Why?  I have to make a living too.  Did you ever think of that?  The worst mistake I made was agreeing to do that interview.  The second mistake was not getting it copy written because somehow (and the Ghost Divas don’t know this either… how ironic) it got into Dan Bells hands where he posted it on YouTube to draw a larger audience.  By the way, the interviewer and the interviewee are both copyright owners.  Not getting authorization to publish an “identifiable” figure is copyright infringement, my friends.
    Thank you YouTube for taking that down, and your welcome Dan Bell, for me not pressing charges. 
    Laura’s comment on Ron’s removal of the article because of my health is just plain mean.  No lawyers were involved, so you got that wrong Ms. Laura.  I explained my health situation to him, and obviously she has never experienced a chronic illness because if she did, she wouldn’t be so cold as to call his actions shady. 
    And yes, Laura, they did affect my health.  Let’s see:  the Ghost Divas posted screen shots with my email address for all to see and I got two death threats; I was publically humiliated by them and their sensationalist friend Dan who was only too happy to spread the TAPS hate campaign by illegally posting an audiovisual video of the interview with hate comments, and the best:  NO ONE…not one of my so called para-celeb friends backed me up because they were instructed not to.  They left me there to hang.  Not even a private phone call to see how I was doing  Yeah, I had some anxiety and anger issues.  I can not reveal in this post the things I fought for them on – money I lent some of them, screaming matches I had on their behalf over the unfairness of certain situations.  Do you think these guys would have had the balls to say, “hey what happened?”.  No,  because they have none.
    I did an interview for them, and it turned into a circus.  And all you journalists were chopping at the bit to put your spin on it, and don’t think after 3 years I have forgotten who you are.  I forgive, but I never forget.  So, Laura, Ron was right.  You are just pissed because you wanted in on flogging me too, right?  Well, that is certainly the impression gave. 
    Laura, my dear you don’t know the first thing about journalism because if you did, you would have gotten in touch with me when you wrote about me, slamming me, and at least got my angle.  I’m not looking to make friends with you, but you owe it to the public and your profession to exert some ethics here.  You said I had my chance to comment.  When?  When the hell was that?  Do you think I sit around to read your articles everyday?  No.  But, if they involved me, you bet I would have commented.  And here I am, 3 years later, asking for another chance, and you boldly turn me down.  Why?  You said “It’s too late?”  Too late for what?  For you to have to re-think how you handled the situation or too late that people have figured out you have no soul?  I only say that because of the comment you made concerning my health situation.  And because any real journalist would want the entire story…all the information they could get….so they could execute a common-sense judgement based on facts, not fault-finding.
    As far as SciFake, Ron asked them – as a human being – to consider how this weights in with the fact that we all know I have an auto-immune disorder.  My body attacks itself when it is stressed.  I bleed internally.  And it is not fun.  I’m not looking for sympathy, I’m schooling you on things you don’t know.  And that is the reason he deleted the articles and comments.  And if you don’t believe me, call Pilgrim Films and SyFy because I had to end my stint to come home for emergency surgery for exactly that.
    I honestly hope you never have to know what it’s like to live like I have to…because (and speaking for all those with auto-immune disorders) it is very difficult.  One day you are fine, the next day you can’t breath on your own.  That’s the reality, and that’s why Mr. Tebo did what he did.  Then he changed the name of the game and became as asshole by posting a video he pirated from a woman (who shall remain nameless) that secretly video-taped me dancing as some sort of credible evidence that people with cancer can not dance.  To add insult to injury, I took said woman and her husband on an all expense paid for vacation to the White Mountains of New Hampshire so she could surprise her husband.
    Why did said woman do this?  Because I caught her – much like the main-stream diva-like degenerates in the paranormal media – passing rumors about me, that was based on nothing but seething jealousy and I ended my friendship with her.  Known for revenge she launched an all out attack on me calling up ever sensationalist media radio host, blogger, and websites to report a malicious attack on me…where she knew it would hurt, my health.
    Back to Laura, my credibility isn’t chipped away at because of a self proclaimed journalist, are you kidding me.  You give yourself way too much credit.  And SciFake’s integrity wasn’t moved one way or the other except for one or two people’s opinion, for that reason, except when I found Ron was responsible for posting the dancing video with his hateful commentaries.  He gained a whole bunch of popularity after that…and not of the good kind.
    Through all of this…3 years later….I can honestly say that you all made a stinking big whoop about nothing.  Reality shows are a dime a dozen with people talking about fakery or suspected faking all the time.  I made one comment that I “suspected” something was going on, and I get tarred and feathered.  If I made that comment today, I would be laughed at because it is a given.
    And Gary, the Editor, and Laura, the would-be journalist….I hope you have grown up a little by now because your radical accusations, assumptions, and labeling is disturbingly off-putting, as well as incredibly childish.
    And the reason I’m commenting now is because I saw how egotistical you still all are:  I asked Tammy of the Ghost Divas to archive her article, she played along and said she’d think about it (whatever, not into power trips girlfriend, forget I asked), and I did the same thing with Laura (and got an even colder response).  No skin off my back, at least I got to tell the world exactly what the couldn’t:  The Truth.
    And I end with this quote,  I do not take a single newspaper, nor read one a month, and I feel myself infinitely the happier for it. Thomas Jefferson (1743 – 1826

  • Scott_McMan

     Donna,

    Gary has not been an editor at GT in almost 2 years.

    As a rule we try to post every comment and we are very broad minded. However, it is still up to our discretion whether to allow a comment or not. We never omit comments because they may have a different point of view or are critical of our opinions or articles.

    I have no idea what you wrote in your previous comments that caused them to be removed but I doubt it was anything personal. If that were the case, I’d be deleting comments all the time.

    I’ve been editing here for about a year and a half. In that time I have omitted approx 5 comments that were not just blatant ads masquerading as opinions. In fact I’ve even occasionally allowed promotion of other sites to go by.

    We do our best to be fair but we are also human, just like you.

