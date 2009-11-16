I will admit that when the first few shows of SyFy’s Ghost Hunters came out, I was enthralled. I saw the team as an honest set of folks who were out there to prove that most of claims that people were making of the paranormal, were explained by science. Their early episodes showed the team hard at work debunking supposed haunted homes and buildings. Coming up with some noises or voices that were not easily explainable.

Then came the visual evidence.

Rocking chairs, moving objects and a phantom silhouette in a prison catwalk were all captured on video. They evidence was subtle and ambiguous. Never did they rule out a hoax. As the show’s reputation grew more and more, so did theirr claims of ghostly evidence. Things became more overly-dramatic. Brian, the team’s tech guy, was more and more becoming a shell of a man. Appearing to be on the brink of a nervous breakdown, Jason and Grant decide to let him go. Soon after you start to see outrageous things being captured on tape. Shadows popping in and out of corners, Thermal images of ghostly kids running through walls and the ever so annoying “dude! I just felt something” screams seem to fill up each episode.

I stopped watching it. It seemed to me that these guys were not about debunking as much as they were about having new video evidence of a ghost each week. About this time is when other shows started to catch on. Ghost Adventures and Paranormal State being the top ones.

Recently I heard one of GhostDivas’ podcast in which they interviewed Donna Lacroix. A former TAPS team member. I love GhostDivas. These ladies are ruthless and funny.

In what at first appeared to be a disgruntled former-employee, Donna quickly made sense and defended her point of views about her former bosses.

In the interview she talks about some really juicy gossip:

Ghost Hunters is a completely entertainment show.

Jason and Grant are ‘the kings’ and they had their whipping-boy in Brian and that she feels that Brian was exploited to the point of mental abuse.

Everyone is out to stab you in the back.

Rumor has it that there is a staging crew.

One of the more interesting revelations is how Jason and Grant mentally abused Brian. Donna mentions how they were “brutal” and “mentally abusive” towards Brian Harnois.

No matter what truth is unearthed about these type of paranormal reality shows, their loyal fans will always blindly follow and believe the trash that is served. Real paranormal and parapsychological research is not done in a reality show. This is something their fans don’t understand.

Listen to the GhostDivas’ interview here.

Source: Masslive