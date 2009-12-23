The following was submitted by Tim P. of Southern California. It was sent to me as a short email in hopes of figuring out what is going on in Tim’s house.

At first I was going to suggest to Tim that he may have a neighbor that is having too much fun at Tim’s expense, but when I read about the growl and the sulfur smell I think this might be something else.

I’m not going to jump to any conclusions about this being paranormal, but if Tim’s account is true, then there is something here worth investigating.

I’m emailing some contact I have in the L.A. area so that they could share some light, or might be willing to investigate this themselves. Read Tim’s terrifying ordeal and let me (and Tim) know what you guys think.