The following was submitted by Tim P. of Southern California. It was sent to me as a short email in hopes of figuring out what is going on in Tim’s house.
At first I was going to suggest to Tim that he may have a neighbor that is having too much fun at Tim’s expense, but when I read about the growl and the sulfur smell I think this might be something else.

I’m not going to jump to any conclusions about this being paranormal, but if Tim’s account is true, then there is something here worth investigating.
I’m emailing some contact I have in the L.A. area so that they could share some light, or might be willing to investigate this themselves. Read Tim’s terrifying ordeal and let me (and Tim) know what you guys think.

Hi Javier,

I’ve been a reader of Ghost Theory for a few months now. I originally found it through Google while searching for ghastly encounters similar to mine. I enjoy it very much, and always share interesting articles on Facebook.

I would like to share my encounters with you. I live in a townhouse with my girlfriend and 2 dogs. From the very first night staying here we were pranked by a ringing doorbell. No one was ever outside. The doorbell has been ringing pretty regularly over the past 2 years. It typically comes in threes, and it’s gotten to the point where we don’t even stop what we’re doing to see if any human is actually there. One night I ignored the three rings until it must’ve rang ten times in a row to get my attention. I went toward the door and asked, “Is anybody there?” loud enough for a human to hear. Immediately after muttering those words the doorbell rang three time without stopping. Creepy.

It’s gotten worse. My girlfriend and I have both recently felt something touch or brush past us when there wasn’t anything there. We’ve also twice noticed a burning and/or sulfur scent over the past couple weeks. I’ve researched a little bit on this scent phenomena and the internet tells us it could be a demonic presence.

But the scariest thing was when it growled at us. We both heard it. I was laying in bed with the dogs, my girlfriend was downstairs when we heard it. The dogs went nuts, and she and I both knew what we heard.

I’ve lit sage, hung a red bag with iron nails nailed into a cross above our doorway, and we’ve both been wearing pentagrams around our necks. I’ve since contacted a “white witch” who I’ve known for some time. I am still awaiting to hear back from her though. And I’m also planning on running a night-vision camera (with sound) to see if I can pick up any tangible evidence.

What do you think? Have you heard of any similar stories?

Thanks for your time
Tim P.

Xavier Ortega

Based in Brooklyn, NY, I write about all things creepy and strange.
  • Lindsay

    sleep paralysis ftw! scary shit

  • anet

    No, not ruining my story at all! It would be nice to have an explaintion though. We recently had a freind who committec suicide as well. My husband did not see the door bell get de-pressed. Just a freaky thing I guess. We’ll see what happens tonight! Thanks for your comments though. I’ll let you know if more occurs.

  • Aimeejkendall

    theres our problem your wearing petagrams and contacting witches whether there white or not what you need is GOD on your side my friend it wont leave without a fight.especially if u r turning your life around the right way thats just my opinion that i know will work its up 2 u .

  • ankit

    the sulfur small he smelt could be the devil coming

  • Water

    This got my attention because my son and I heard a very erie growl on the other side of the door our first night in a room we were staying in at a new place (a shelter) I left my partner days before and left him our apartment and everything we owned. Minutes after entering our room we both heard the most terrifying sound ever!!! It was a growl, but not any kind I’ve ever heard in my life. As terrified as I was I jumped up and opened the door to find nothing. Just as I was about to shut it the lady in the room next to us opened hers. I immediately asked her if there were any dogs here, she laughed said no. I asked her if she heard anything like a dog growl, she said no. Days later I went back to our apartment and found my boyfriend passed away in our bed. He had committed suicide.

