Like many, I enjoy a good ghost story. Fiction or ‘based on true events’ I like them all. Especially when you have a master story teller weaving a a creepy tale that encircles your head for days on end.

In my opinion there aren’t many good paranormal shows on the TV. Sure I enjoy Discovery’s “A Haunting” or recently the NatGeo’s “American Paranormal” series. Although these types of shows are good for the cheap thrill, they offer little evidence to the die-hard skeptics.

Biography Channel has a show called ‘Ghostly Encounters’ which is fairly well produced in my opinion. The concept is basic. You take a person with a story to share, setup them up in front of a camera and have them recount the story with vivid details. The show’s team them will splice in additional footage and an occasional recreation. With these types of shows you there is very little paranormal investigation or work done. They might talk about how someone got rid of the ghost that was haunting them, or how what they thought was a ghost could have been just their imagination; but the people that I’ve seen being interviewed, so far seem legit. They seem honest about their experience. Some of them still claim they don’t fully believe in ghosts, but just want to share something unexplainable that once happened to them.

There is this episode about a young woman who was harassed by an “old hag”. In some countries, people call them “old hags” or demons or they are just referred to as “Sleep paralysis” or Hypnagogia.

Which ever way you want to think of it, the story was creepy as hell. Watch it after reading the article.

