May 19, 2010

You know that scene in the movie Poltergeist in which the family dog is barking at a spot in the wall during the middle of the night? It’s a very poignant scene. The writers and directors use it to set the stage up so that the audience knows that there is something wrong with the house.

Well last night I went through something similar and it really unnerved me.

poltergeistIt was about 1:38 am and my girlfriend and I were sound asleep. The blinds were all closed, blocking the city lights and creating a very dark atmosphere. The only light was from our DVR’s blue LED glow. It illuminates our couch and rug in the living room just enough so that you don’t stub your little toe on the leg of the couch when clumsily walking around in the middle of the night.

Everything was dark, quiet and cozy. Then I hear this low sounding growl. At first I thought I was dreaming. I opened my eyes and didn’t hear it at that moment so I closed them again and tried to fall back to sleep. Then I hear it again. This time I sat up in bed and looked around. Illuminated by the blue LED glow, my dog was sitting there, staring at the entertainment center’s glass pane. I’ve caught her doing it once or twice before during the daytime. I know it’s not her reflection that she is growling at since she does not growl at any other reflection of herself throughout the place. Not even her own reflection in the mirror.

So I sat up and was looking at my dog. She’s sitting straight up, eyes focused on the glass pane and just growling. It was a low sounding guttural growl. She did not move nor pace around. So I get out of bed and walk over to her and ask her what’s the matter. As if I broke her concentration or something, she snaps out of it and looks up at me and walks over and sits by my feet. Again, staring at the glass pane and growling. So I tell her to get in her bed which is next to our bed. She hesitates at first, but after I repeat myself she follows me into the bedroom, except she doesn’t get in her bed. She lays in front of our bed (the the left side a little) and continues to stare into the dark living room and do that low sounding growl.

Now I know my dog fairly well. I know her quirks, her OCD issues and her ‘personality’. She only growls this way when she feels that there is a threat on her domain or her family. It’s her “I’m about to bite you, so back the fuck off” type of growl.

What was unnerving to me was that fact that she kept doing that growl and staring off into the living room. I myself didn’t “feel” anything weird in my place, just creeped out a little.

Although I read and write about the paranormal on a daily basis, I’ve never really felt that it was affecting my life in this manner at all. I hope I’m not “attracting” anything into my place.

In reality, I don’t know what it was that my dog was growling at. It could have been her own reflection. Or maybe a low humming from the DVR or something but the fact of the matter is that it was a defensive growl and bothered me enough to think about it all morning.

Maybe it’s nothing. Maybe all this paranormal blogging is taking a toll in my thinking….

  • Brittney

    Dogs hear things we can’t. New place, New sounds. Your dog barks at unfamiliar things. That’s all.

  • Anna

    Why do you have to down everything? You’re being a real dick.

  • Raye

    I have never responded to anything like this however I am desperate. My dog sleeps on my bed with me every night. I have never had any kind of an issue with him. However, about 3 weeks ago he started acting very strange. He has been waking up at the same time, 3 am. He then seems to “hide” by the side of my bed. Sometimes he scratches at the floor. His tail is straight down and he seems very distraught. I ask him to come back onto the bed and he just stays on the side of my bed refusing to move. His eyes look very wide and he appears to be shaking. I feel awful for him because he seems so scarred. It is really freaking me out and I am losing sleep. I just do not know what to do. Any suggestions?

  • MsMedieval

    I don’t know if this will help anyone but I’ll mention it anyhow. Where I’m from, we believe of entities besides human beings that we don’t see. They live their lives separate from ours & that’s how it’s supposed to be, on occasion they get closer though. Our house has always felt a little “off” & the dog has barked at nothing more than once. Instead of calling the dog & being scared just be firm, calm & tell “them” to leave, that this house/space is yours & to leave you/your family alone. Be assertive but not rude. They should get the point & leave.

  • blueskyhi

    Here is my dog seemingly seeing into another dimension….? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YfO78i7jnJU

  • Beyond9

    Not to be a cynic, but the video would be more credible if the individual filming would have entered the bathroom to show that nobody was in the bathroom while the dog was barking. Is there a shower in the bathroom with the shower curtains closed or perhaps somebody behind the door. To add more credibility film and time stamp different events (today’s paper) in which the dogs behavior is the same along with showing the bathroom is empty while the dog is barking with todays paper in the shot.

  • Beyond9

    Get a dog cushion and have the dog sleep anywhere else but on your bed. I have known this be helpful in helping one’s sex life as well.

  • Beyond9

    This would be easier to follow if you actually used spell checker and followed some basic grammar rules when you wrote the post.

  • Beyond9

    termites

  • Beyond9

    It’s one thing not to be scared, it is entirely different to welcome any spirit into you home. If you truly believe in these spirits, then you have to believe that not all spirits are well meaning, and more importantly malevolent spirits are very deceiving like being nice to your dog.

  • Caitvond

    I have lived in this one apartment now for a few months with my roommate and we have always felt like there is some sort of spirit around us. There have been little unexplainable things that have happened around us that makes us believe something else is here. Tonight I was laying in my bed and my dog was laying in her kennel with the door open to it and she starts growling and looking at the wall. She usually doesn’t make any sounds unless she’s playing or afraid of something or if she is uncomfortable. I tried to snap her out if it but she kept growling and finally she got up and came to the side of my bed and kept peeking her head around and would growl more at the same spot. I looked over to were she was growling thinking there was something moving from the fan or a bug but there was only a white wall. She has done this once before in the apartment during the day but was looking in a different corner and would not stop barking at it. She would not lay back in her kennel or even in my bed and I was to scared to stay in my room so we both moved to the living room. Since we moved from the bedroom she hasn’t growled once. But we are going to play it safe and stay in the living room and stay away from the room for the night!!!

  • Stephen

    I used to live in a house when I was 10 and one day my dog Puzzle just started to stare and growl at my old dog chocolate grave then I heard a crying sound. So I started to get freaked out and so did Puzzle he ran to me and continued to growl at the same spot then then he turned at looked at looked at chocolats favorite spot to be. I looked there and saw this whitish glow. That house always creeped me out and I always felt like something was watching me. I still remember when I saw there big red eyes stearign at me. I had a lot of dogs
    And they all acted strange there. I am sure that house is haunted even my dad saw something there. I asked my mom about the house and she did say that a old man had died there. I got real freaked out, but we did nto have money at the time so that was the house we had to stick to. We moved to an apartmen and now I am 13 but after a year I feel creeped out again and puzzle is acting strange again he goes under my moms bed and shakes and looks around and shakes again. Today my grandma was going to go to the restroom and she was him in the corner stearign at the bath tub shaking then looking around. 4 days befor that me puzzle and my two other dogs where laying on he couch then a bunch of toys fell down off the shelf next to us then all the dogs got up real fast and me then one of them jumped on me while the puzzle tried to get on me and nicko ran and grouled. Then I felt like somthing was squiring my arm and tiger boy the other dog jumped off of me and my ipad fell down. I tried to forget about it but then at night time when I look at my mirror I swear I see somthing looking at me. And my dogs just stay under the color and shake.

  • Andrew Orozco

    SHUT THE FUCK UP

  • dogs rule

    One night I was sitting on the couch and then all of a sudden my dog starts barking at the bottom of the stairs or the dinning room. I was so creep out I was frozen. Then he ran over to me. I was telling my grandma to go to Google and ask why the dog is barking there but nothing is there. She look it up and there was a look of things said why my dog did that. The that creeped me out was that someone migh be watching me and my grandma then my dog suddenly stop barking which which was so weird cuz there is nothing there. did my dog did it again but you haven’t done it ssence. Now I am so scared .

  • Lisa

    Okay I would like to hear someones opinion on this…
    I have adopted a 1 year old puggle and have had him for 4 months, and he is the perfect dog. He is loving, affectionate, playful, and he absolutely loves everyone and every animal he comes across. When I walk him, he tries to run up to every stranger to he sees to greet them and give them kisses and try to play.
    I am very lucky with this dog because in all the time I have had him he NEVER barks. The ONLY time I have ever heard him bark is when he hears the door bell or door knocking. He will bark a couple times and then run up to whoever is there to greet them.
    Tonight, I took him out to pee once more before bed, and at 10:30pm it is pretty quiet outside my building. After a few minutes he started acting very weird and was looking towards a certain direction and started growling very angrily.. something he never does. Then he started barking and growling and freaking out still looking in the same direction, I looked everywhere and there was nothing or no one there… and even if there had been.. this is not his usual behavior.I led him away from where he was barking and got him to go pee… and he was still acting weird and kind of scared… Its just strange because I have never seen my dog scared or angry. Then there was a man walking by from the opposite direction he was barking and my dog went CRAZY, barking and growling and nashing his teeth at the guy. This is so weird because hes never hated anyone and I have never seen him angry.. or even bark at someone before. The guy extended his hand to show he was friendly and my dog just wasnt having it… he hated this guy. He didnt stop trying to go after the guy until I decided it was enough and we went in before he could take care of number 2. Im so confused by this!! Now that were inside hes totally normal and snoozing beside me…

