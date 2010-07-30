Joseph Capp’s blog, UFO Media Matters, has a post about the nephew of one of Snowflake Arizona’s Sherrif and how he tells of the well known hoax that Travis Walton created in the infamous abduction case. The online letter posted on YouTube on Joseph Capp’s channel is directed to Capp and all believers. In it, the writer claims to have inside knowledge of the corruption of the case, Travis’ shady background as well as the background of all those involved. Painting the picture of a money hungry, stressed and drug fueled Travis Walton, the writer claims that the reported incidents that are said to have transpired in the White Mountains near Snowflake Arizona were just a ploy to get out of legal problems with logging contracts and money.

The Travis Walton case has always been fascinating to me, but I have remained skeptical since day one. The witness testimonies and Walton’s vehement telling of his story adds to the fascination that this case has held for many. What happened on that night in the White Mountains of Arizona? Will we ever know the truth?

Full source: UFO Media Matters

“Ok all of you alien freaks I hate to ruin your dreams but here is the truth about Travis Walton, I am from Snowflake Az ( which is were Travis Walton is from) and I gradated with his oldest child ( who’s name is Clifton and his cousin Donavan graduated in are same class, just trying to prove my point that I did, it was the class of 1996) my great uncle is Sank Flake who was the county Sheriff at the time of the abduction, Travis Walton and Mike Rogers worked together for a couple of years in the white Mountains cutting lumber down for the paper mills, IT IS COMMON KNOWLEDGE TO ALL RESIDANTS OF YOUNG ARIZONA WHICH IS WHERE TRAVIS WAS APPERANTLY ABDUCTED THAT THE AIR FORCE DID ALOT OF TEST MANUVERS THROUGH THE MOUNTAINS FOR TRAINING, for us who have been camping in the white mountains for most of are lives, on a rare occasion the forest ranger will come and say to campers that there will be helicopters and other stuff flying through the air during the night please do not be alarmed and if you get spot lighted it will only be for a second, here is my point, Mike and Travis were way behind on contracts so they hired a few extra hands, which took them over there budget, one of them was a well known acid freak from Concho Az which is about 5 miles outside of Snowflake, ( his name is Dallas) my uncle arrested Dallas on drug charges he was on bail when he was hired by Mike Rogers to work, THE DAY THAT TRAVIS WALTON WAS ABDUCTED IS THE SAME DAY THAT THE AIRFORCE WAS DOING TRAINING IN THE WHITE MOUNTAINS, yes Travis got out of the truck and looked up in the sky at the weird lights that were above him and yes a spot light came all around him, and Mike Rogers drove off and left him and the spot light came on the truck which scared all the men in the truck, the spot light was only on them for a second, Mike drove to the diner which was twelve miles down the road called the red robin inn diner, MIKE WAS THE ONLY PERSON WHO WENT BACK TO PICK-UP TRAVIS FROM THE SPOT WHERE HE FOUND TRAVIS WHO WAS PASSED OUT FROM DRINKING AFTER THEY GOT DONE WITH WORK THAT DAY,they were going to lose there contracts in a couple days which was going to bankrup Travis and Mikes business. The guys who stayed at the diner told all the patrons that they saw weird lights and it chased them and they said that Travis got out and what had happened, all those guys had friends come pick them up at the diner except one, Dallas, Dallas started to hitch hike down the road and was picked up by one Mike Rogers, Dallas had told Mike what all the guys were saying in the inn and that the patrons were asking alot about the lights around the truck and around Travis, they told the patrons that they were being attacked by UFO’S, TRAVIS WALTON WAS AT DALLAS’S HOUSE IN CONCHO ARIZONA FOR FIVE DAYS GETTING HIGH OFF HIS ASS, Travis Walton will tell you in his book ” The Walton Expirience ” that he passed a lie ditector test twice and so did all of his co-workers, what he doesn’t say in there are the questions that were asked to him and his co-workers, my uncle saw the questions that were being asked, like did you see lights in the sky, did a light come upon you, did a light follow you in the truck, those are the questions that were aske to Travis Walton and his co-workers so he wasn’t lying about what he was saying, something else Travis Walton does not tell you in his book is how Dallas was sent to jail 1 month after the apperent abduction for three years for failing a drug test and selling drugs, and he also fails to mention how the lumber contracts were payed off and new contracts were made, Hmmm ironic, now alot you may say how do I know that Travis walton was at Dallas house, I dont know, but when Travis was found in Heber Az and after he got out of the hospital his sister and Mike and his wife were riding in the police car with my Uncle they were going to pick up Dallas to go to the town hall in snowflake to talk with all these people my Uncle asked Travis if he new where Dallas lived in Concho, Travis said no, as they were turning on the road to Dallas house my uncle accidentally turned down the wrong road, and Travis told him that he needed to actually turn down the next road, my uncle said I thought you didn’t know where he lived, and Travis response was that he had heard Dallas telling Mike how to get to his house, wow if I got abducted by aliens and there was alot of attention on me at that time in my life I just dont know if I could tell you an exact road to go on if I had never been there before and I heard it in second conversation. And here is my proof about the whole thing, when my Uncle Sank was retired he told my Uncles and my dad that they new Travis was in Concho after the fact but there was alot of man power spent on trying to find him for the week he was gone and there was alot of money being brought into the community about the whole ordeal so they just let it be, and Travis has made alot of money on his ordeal, but trust me people his Family went through hell from critism from the town folk and his poor son Clifton was made fun of ruthlessly throughtout school, which I new clifton and I liked him, but he new who my uncle was and my uncle was actually the James Gardner person in the movie, and my uncle always was critical of Travis, so I could tell clifton didnt like my uncle. But I apologize for the post being so long it was the only way I could say everything, and yes everybody in Snowflake will tell you the exact same story I said, that is why Travis never does interviews in Snowflake he does not want the reporters to ask questions to anybody who was around at that time, so go ahead and start attacking my claim and I promise I will give you an answer to every question.

P.S. Sorry Clifton”

Full source: Read the rest & Joseph’s response here

