October 28, 2010

knotts1

I just….I mean….that isn’t………*puts head down*

This is just out of control. And I say that with all honestly. I know that the media makes money exploiting headlines and “bizarre news” but this one takes the cake.
To think that people actually would consider this a UFO floating over Knott’s is just too much. Can you really tell me that someone would confuse double exposure or what ever lens effect it is as a UFO craft?

ufosightingcropped

I would ask the obligatory question: “What do you guys think of this photo” but that would just be in bad taste wouldn’t it?
So better yet, here’s this:

Im-a-skeptic-Aliens-dont-real

Full source: NBC LA

Is it a bird? A plane? Or perhaps — gasp — a UFO? Those are the questions being asked about an iPhone picture taken at Knotts Berry Farm in Buena Park.

“This photo is extremely creepy,” said Ryan Boone, who claims to have snapped the shot Tuesday before 10 p.m., while waiting in line to ride the Xcelerator rollercoaster.

The 31-year-old Beverly Hills resident sent the photo (original pic) to NBCLA. The photo, which Boone claims is not doctored, shows part of the coaster and looming above it, is a glowing, triangular object in the sky.

“At first I thought it had to be a glare, but there was nothing in the sky to glare off of,” said Boone.

He laughed, “I’ve never been a believer in UFOs until I took this photo and saw it with my own eyes.”

Perhaps only adding fodder to conspiracy theorists is that this isn’t the first report of a UFO sighting over Knotts Berry Farm and Buena Park. That’s if you believe the various websites that track these sorts of things.

As for Knotts Berry Farm, a spokesperson told NBCLA that no visitors had reported seeing anything suspicious to park workers on Tuesday night.

NBCLA sent the photo to the Federal Aviation Authority for review. A spokesperson said they will look into the matter.

  • Anonymous

    Hello Earthlings,

    There are very few of the “UFO” sightings that aren’t staged or contrived to see the response. Real sightings will leave you scared or possibly affected in some real physical and psychological way. It leaves an imprint. So those that casually come up with “Look, I saw a UFO”, are generally bored or wanting to generate a story.

    This is one of those in my opinion. IF I saw one, I wouldn’t report it. They get enough press anyway. They need a PR company to help them out so the real ones can get press and not the hucksters IMO. =-)

    Walt

  • cole

    Looks like the other end of the one ride that spins around,i think its called the Hammer

  • cole

  • Amy

    I live in Orange County and I saw a UFO on October 9th at 8:30 at night. Now I’m not saying it was aliens, but I am saying it was some type of unidentified flying object. We saw a round object in the sky that had lights rotating around it. My husband and I tried to video it, but by the time we got my cell phone out of my purse and turned on, the lights on it had gone out and there was only one light still lit on it. We probably watched it for a minute and a half before we got my camera out and the lights went out. I am a skeptic so I spent that night searching online for a reasonable explanation for what it was that we saw. You can look at this picture and say that it is a reflection or something with the lens, but what we saw, we saw with our own eyes not after the fact on a photo. The only explanation that comes remotely close to what we saw is that there are apparently planes with scrolling messages that are lit up underneath them…these scrolling messages from far away or high up enough could possibly appear to be just lights, which is what they appeared to be to us…we could not see any words. I would rather believe that theory than believe we have other life forms coming to check out our planet but that’s just me. I know I saw some type of UFO though…that much is true.

  • @amy
    i live on grand ave behind knotts berry farm and thought it was a ufo at first also. but when it got closer it read “skywriter.com”. it was a scrolling red text that goes across the wingspan of the plane. sadly that ufo turned out to be just advertising.

    @cole
    that ride is not at knotts or at least isnt around anymore.

  • James

    Its fake…It looks like the sign just below the light. Same shape..Im not convinced

  • fambizz

    Okay. I have never done this. But last night my husband and I were driving on the freeway and we saw 5 lights standing still n the sky. I drive this freeway all the time and knew it didn’t belong there. I told my husband to take a pic which he did. It was just hovering. Really scary.. My husband called my parents to see if the can see it. We ended the call. We began to merge to another freeway, I could still see it in mt rearview mirror, I screamed to my husband, it moved, my husband and I witnessed it move so fast and stop so quickly. Then it sped off way to fast to say it was a plane etc. Now the scary part. Our cell phone rang and it showed my moms # my husband answered it and he kept saying stop playing mom.he handed me the phone and what I heard was so loud and strange voices not human on the other side. My ear is still ringing from how loud it was. the call last 30 seconds and I called my mom back and bottom line it wasn’t her. She couldn’t hear anything, my husband anbd I heard different. Please tell me what u think might of happened.

  • jayy

    no its not a sign or another ride. i lived in buena park nd went to knotts more then a hand full of times. its just a street on the otherside [western] so there cant be a ride right there nd no signs are that tall. my guess is that its just a fake.

  • oXide

    Yea, look at the light below. The “UFO” is basically the same size and shape. Some kind of reflection, flare, or exposure.

  • Petie

    haha, its glare from the light. look at the shapes. they’re parallelograms and theyre parallel to eachother. the “ufo” fits directly with the light beneath it.

  • Jason Janecek

    You’re wrong.  I was there and I swear on everything it was as real as you or me.

  • Lurker

    thats way to low for a ufo and if it was that low its a super small craft. chillin in buena park? thats la palma not western isnt there big powerlines right there past the stables/parking lot. but what those other people say they saw i see all the time what looks like lights you would see on a blimp the only thing is i seen these weird lights at 12 or 1 am looking from buena park towards long beach almost every night thats clear no clouds i see what looks like lights blinking and going continuously towards the left Ill see this for 2 hours in the same spot there no buildings that high and ive never seen a blimp stay so still for 2 hours then just disappear it is not a star not an airplane or helicopter it is in the direction of los alamitos or long beach I doubt its a satelite or space station? would i be able to see either with out a telescope? IDK but people should look in the sky about 11pm from buenas park/la palma/ cerritos area towards long beach/los alamitos area you will see it I’ve shown other people

  • CharlesMaglaughlin

