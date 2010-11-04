The above video was shot in the streets of Garden Grove, CA. According to the YouTube user ‘IzayneLewis’, this is a video of the CHP escorting some UFO craft through the busy streets of this heavily populated city.

Must See Footage!!! 10-27-10 Middle Of The Night!!! police Loud Speakers Yelling Get Off The Road, DANGER, DANGER, Carrying Heavy Machinery, Police Everywhere, Coming Off Highways, Shooting Stars Everywhere, Started Same Place As 10-10-10 Sighting!!! Helicopters right over us following us Because Police see us filming Footage, Sounds Coming From Heavy Machinery, Were Following Police Escort Crew guiding Heavy Load, Following Air Craft, Aircraft Turns Around, We Turn Around To Follow Aircraft, Police Are Following Us Follow Aircraft, A Must See To Believe… Ok, Im going to do a quick summery of what happened, because so many people requested just that… We heard the loud speaker yelling danger danger, Same as the very first sighting that﻿ was filmed when we caught the first footage, instantly we ran to glance, there it was again, the convoy of Patrol cars.. We ran, in pack, grabbed the big green clunker truck, Jumped in it, and the guy that films all these﻿ clips is an older 58 year old man name tattoo Joe, He says he lives near by, and always shows up when the big Sirens and Helicopters sound off, he beat us outside with his camera, we jumped in the truck, headed where the convoy appeared to be headed… To summarize this without so much detail, When The Girl Questioned the Police, She questioned him in fear for her﻿ own Safety, nothing else…. I don’t know what was said, all﻿ i know is when she ran back to the truck, she muffled hurry lets get out of here fast, turn back and shut the camera off,he was trying to shut camera off and the next thing happened so fast, Something Blue Flew In Front Of My Friends Truck Fast and scared the shit out of all of us, that is why we started﻿ trippin out and﻿ yelling, he almost dropped the dam camera and jumped out for my own safety… The driver then started following this Blue flash the flew fast in front of the truck climbed hight in the air in 2 seconds, like WTF, that freaked all of us out and Joe tried very hard to keep the camera on it but was unable to stay on it.. Thats a quick summery Of what happen… Lots of details where not mentioned because I get very offend when people leave these rude comments about there theory of what they thank happened…﻿ These are posted because I thought people had a right to know… Not to Be an Actor, But I must say, I am very interested in acting now…. All this has inspired me to do a Show… I suggest you all stay tuned because its coming soon…

Listening and watching the comportment of those involved in this video is like watching the movie Cloverfield, except it’s more shaky and seems to have been shot by an overly caffeinated sexist person with ADD .

At first I thought this was just a viral video for the new movie Skyline. With the extreme shaking of the camera and the horrible attempt at creating a sense of panic, when really nothing was going on in the video for us to even care. You can hear them yelling things like “They have masks on!” when in the video shot, you see a CHP patrolman with no mask on. You hear the camera man keep mentioning how the police kept saying “Danger! Danger!” through a megaphone, but nothing of that nature was heard. The video and audio is off-sync leading one to believe that this was edited. Also the fact that you never really see any “UFO” or blue light throughout the video is kind of a big sign. You do however see them chasing helicopter lights.

And what about the supposedly mysterious cargo? well let’s just say that if this was really a downed UFO craft, why would the CHP escort this and not the military? Why would they escort it through the streets of a city instead of airlifting it? Honestly it just seems like they were moving a big power transformer during the night to avoid rush hour traffic.

Also, just to continue beating this dead horse; did you catch the last statement in the YouTube user’s description?

“...I get very offend when people leave these rude comments about there theory of what they thank happened…﻿ These are posted because I thought people had a right to know… Not to Be an Actor, But I must say, I am very interested in acting now…. All this has inspired me to do a Show… I suggest you all stay tuned because its coming soon…”

I want my nine minutes and forty five seconds back.