November 27, 2010

duppy

Jamaica’s CVM News was sent to cover a story of a supposed poltergeist attack on a young boy that has a small town in total bedlam.

The attacks are attributed to a Duppy, a Jamaican word for ghost or spirit. The boy told people that the duppy is a known friend of his who had died. As the news crew filmed the interview, they captured in several occasions the violent jerks and pulls that the duppy supposedly did on the boy.

In the scenes, you can see as he is being jerked from his legs and body while the people around him frantically react and try to pull the boy away from the unseen forces.

It’s theorized that a poltergeist can be manifested through strong psychokinetic forces that are present in certain people, especially prepubescent girls; in this case, a boy.

Children that are involved in poltergeist cases have a high rate of physical or sexual abuse in their past. Then again, some well known poltergeist cases that have been debunked have been attributed to a neglected child looking for attention. Such is said to be the case for the “Bell Witch” case. The Enfield Poltergeist case is surrounded with speculation as well.

Looking at the following videos, I must say that what we are witnessing is nothing but a mere cry for attention. The boy’s reactions and contortions to the supposed duppy attacks are convincing for many, but upon closer attention to these videos, one can appreciate the boy’s antic.

On the first instance of the “attacks”, we see the boy sitting in a chair being interviewed when suddenly he is pulled back by unseen forces, sliding back with the chair. Taking a closer look, you can notice around the :41 second mark that the boy slightly pushes his left leg back first, then flings his body back:

On the second attack around the 1:55 mark the boy’s body is skillfully contorted in such way that it makes it appear that the duppy grabbed his ankle and is pulling him away. I believe that his quick throw of his arms up in he air is indicative of a prearranged “attack”.

In this follow up report, we see again the boy being attacked in the presence of a priest. Notice around the 1:32 mark how he lunges his body forward first, before the duppy supposedly drags his leg back to the side.



I must say that what we are witnessing are the distressed calls of a neglected child. Nothing paranormal happening. I hope the right authorities can intervene and get to the bottom of this. Duppy or no duppy, I hope a serious investigation occurs.

What do you guys think is going on?

  • Txurruka from the outer Spain

    Hi all, in the second 41, look behind the chair, you can see a hand pulling the chair, i make a gif:

    Must be someone behind the open door.

    Sorry for my english.

  • Txurruka from the outer Spain,

    I see what you’re saying. How did we miss that?

    I’m not saying that it’s a hand, but it does look suspect.

    Good job!

    -Javier

  • Txurruka from the outer Spain.

    The chair is very near to the open door, a perfect place for anyone hiding…very suspicious the open door. 🙂

    Sorry for my english…again. XD

  • Martijn

    well done Txurruka. Don’t know if it’s a hand but there’s definitely some movement back there.

  • Well spotted Txurruka! 🙂

  • dralen77

    When he’s pulled along the wall, his right foot seems to hop. I believe this is to give the illusion of sliding sideways right before his mother conviently reaches to grab him. Same as the chair pull and the bench.
    I would have liked to see this take place with out her immediately grabbing him, screaming “you see that?”
    Uhh… No I didn’t. If you weren’t there I’d probably see a kid fall on the ground. Not a poltergeist.

  • torchkc

    Looks to me like Txurruka nailed it. That’s definitely a thumb on the chair. But, wait.. Maybe it’s a disembodied thumb! o.O

    K, sorry. I’ve watched these videos multiple times, and it’s been obvious to me every time that they’re not only staged but manipulated by the boy. Looks to me like grandma needs some money.

  • Jamster123

    ive studdied the elenore zugun case n this is nothing compared to that… he faked it 4 atention any fool could see that 🙂

  • Dragon

    i don’t see the hand or thumb mentioned but what i do see in the portion with the chair, the boy is not sitting upright in the chair. he is almost laying/leaning back on it. if you play it over and over, you notice him lift his butt up slightly and leaning his back further onto the chair and then him kicking off with his left leg from the ground. that causes him to push the chair back and then when his butt touches back down on the chair, it slides back once again by the momentum of his body weight being brought back down on the chair. that’s what i think at least.

    on the one against the wall, he simply jerks his hands and one leg out, when he pushes away from the wall, he simply loses his balance.

    why was the mother holding the microphone in the part with the chair? wasn’t there a news crew doing the interview? perhaps to block the view of the person at the door (if someone was really there) or maybe to signal both the child and the person given that her back was to the camera and she could have signaled in some way? too many details that can be questioned for it to be real.

  • Eve

    One other thing, his feet are not planted on the ground. He is sitting back in the chair and his toes are touching the ground only, I do not see his legs moving enough before the incident to suggest otherwise.

  • gale

    There’s no way the boy pushed himself back in that chair. Do you know how hard it is to do that in those plastic chairs. His legs kicking out are a reaction to him being pulled back. His right arm and right leg try to grab onto the short wall and his left arm tries to grip the door frame.

