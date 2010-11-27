Jamaica’s CVM News was sent to cover a story of a supposed poltergeist attack on a young boy that has a small town in total bedlam.

The attacks are attributed to a Duppy, a Jamaican word for ghost or spirit. The boy told people that the duppy is a known friend of his who had died. As the news crew filmed the interview, they captured in several occasions the violent jerks and pulls that the duppy supposedly did on the boy.

In the scenes, you can see as he is being jerked from his legs and body while the people around him frantically react and try to pull the boy away from the unseen forces.

It’s theorized that a poltergeist can be manifested through strong psychokinetic forces that are present in certain people, especially prepubescent girls; in this case, a boy.

Children that are involved in poltergeist cases have a high rate of physical or sexual abuse in their past. Then again, some well known poltergeist cases that have been debunked have been attributed to a neglected child looking for attention. Such is said to be the case for the “Bell Witch” case. The Enfield Poltergeist case is surrounded with speculation as well.

Looking at the following videos, I must say that what we are witnessing is nothing but a mere cry for attention. The boy’s reactions and contortions to the supposed duppy attacks are convincing for many, but upon closer attention to these videos, one can appreciate the boy’s antic.

On the first instance of the “attacks”, we see the boy sitting in a chair being interviewed when suddenly he is pulled back by unseen forces, sliding back with the chair. Taking a closer look, you can notice around the :41 second mark that the boy slightly pushes his left leg back first, then flings his body back:

On the second attack around the 1:55 mark the boy’s body is skillfully contorted in such way that it makes it appear that the duppy grabbed his ankle and is pulling him away. I believe that his quick throw of his arms up in he air is indicative of a prearranged “attack”.

In this follow up report, we see again the boy being attacked in the presence of a priest. Notice around the 1:32 mark how he lunges his body forward first, before the duppy supposedly drags his leg back to the side.







I must say that what we are witnessing are the distressed calls of a neglected child. Nothing paranormal happening. I hope the right authorities can intervene and get to the bottom of this. Duppy or no duppy, I hope a serious investigation occurs.

What do you guys think is going on?