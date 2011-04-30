Ghost Theories,Headline,Paranormal |
Growing up in Mexico you can’t help but develop a vast knowledge of paranormal related folklore. Like American kids and their indoctrination of the history of the pilgrims, Mexican kids are indoctrinated with tales of the Aztecs and their human sacrifices and tales of ghosts, gnomes and devils. Teachers would talk about the Aztecs’ role in Mexico and the Meso-America territory, as much as they would love to talk about Mexican folklore. like the legend of the weeping woman.

Outside school, we kids talked about the paranormal almost constantly. We knew the locations to the city’s haunted homes and the rumored spots where some unfortunate person was said to be found dead or sometimes buried. All kids games I guess. Most families had a haunted room in their home. No matter if they lived in an apartment or a big house, one of the rooms was always haunted. Yea, you’d be scared and tried not to go in the room, unless your mother asked you to get something from it, in that case it’s was pretty much over for you. Scared, you still had some fun with it. It’s said that the want for terror resides in all humans, probably why horror movies always sell more tickets. This is how most Mexicans treat the paranormal. As something to be afraid of, but made light of at the same time. Such a conundrum.

A few weeks ago I had dinner with parapsychologist Dr. Barry Taff in a restaurant in Downtown L.A. It was time well spent with great food and great conversations. Throughout the evening, we talked about hauntings in the city of angels. Since Dr. Taff has investigated over 4,000 reports of hauntings and UFOs all over L.A., we eventually got into the topic of most haunted areas. Dr. Taff’s observation of there being a lack of African-American families involved in his paranormal cases is  interesting. No matter what part of L.A. he drove out to during an investigation, never did an African-American family appear to have any issues with ghosts or hauntings. Why is that?

Latinos and African-Americans occupy most of central and south central Los Angeles. With a lot of cases in and around these areas, never did he hear about an African-American home being haunted. Although it sounds odd, I think it’s pretty straight forward. African-Americans simply won’t put up with it. Mexicans and other Latinos will tolerate it and mark the “haunted part” of the home as the cucuy’s room and try their best to stay out of it. Caucasians or Asians will either not believe in it or have the house blessed right away. Proactive. African-Americans? As soon as they hear a slight rumor of it being haunted, they’re out. No need to deal with the unknown if the option to avoid it is presented.

My fiancee is African-American. Raised Muslim and now practicing Wicca, she’s been raised in NY, LA and Egypt. Her perception of haunted homes? She won’t deal with them. She might not believe in hauntings the way I do, but she knows that if a place is rumored haunted, she won’t set foot in it.  “Real or not, I’m not finding out” is her stance when it comes to the paranormal.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure a lot of African-American families live or once lived in a haunted home, but according to the cases investigated by Dr. Taff, there was a huge lack of them. I guess when it comes down to it, race is really not a factor. Hauntings happen to everyone, it all depends on how you deal with it.

No matter what race you are, I’m sure you have a few legends and folklore that terrified you as a kid. What were they?

  • anonomyssy

    Take a look at things like voo-doo, which involves religious trances, or that Oprah book of the month that was made into a movie, Beloved, that’s an African American paranormal tale…maybe as a community they keep to themselves, or in the case of Beloved, came together as a group to use faith to dispell the evil on their own?

    Just because they don’t call in a group of white people to investigate, doesn’t mean they have no paranormal experience. LOL

  • Led Juarez

    Hey, new to this ‘site. Interesting take. Needed saying.
    I tried to create a forum a few years ago called “the Multi-Cultural Paranormal Experience.” I would post Latino folklore and legends and invite others from all cultures to do the same.

    I kept getting racists trolls trying to school me on the ignorance of Latino culture mixed with Catholicism concerning strong women and healers. As if I didn’t have those traditions in my family alive and well and living in Austin TX.

    Forum reformatted and asked members to restart their boards but I had had enough.

    Thanks for being.

  • I should also state, I have had many “white clients” and some Latino clients. And i also should state that i did work with a family from Israel with their haunting of a “Jin”.

  • pat

    i am a paranormal researcher and i also noticed the lack of african americans in such documented cases. but that does not mean they hadn’t had exeriences with the paranormal. i found that there are just as much african americans as any others who are willling to talk about the paranormal. also my girlfriends family is mexican and they think EVERYTHING is a ghost. its just one family so you can’t really say but the cuycuy

  • Estafador

    we have too many other problems to worry about. Dealing with ghosts and having our children taken away because nobody believed us is not one we want to add to the list.

  • David McClintock

    This is a really, really, dumb article. The whole thing is just made up.

  • Brian Michael Shea

    I’m Caucasian but for several decades where I’ve worked the employees were primarily Latino, African American, or Haitian. And the paranormal and spirits are definitely part of their worldview. And while they will tell stories and experiences, other than that they want nothing else to do with it. It’s just something you don’t mess with. I think that for white people, who’s culture has told them for hundreds of years that the paranormal and spirits and such just do not exist, period, and people experiencing these things that are not supposed to exist, is both eye-opening and fascinating(as well as frightening). It is as if white people are ‘re-discovering’ the paranormal in these times, whereas I think for a lot of other cultures it’s always been a given.

