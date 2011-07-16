crypto,Headline |
July 16, 2011

As if I needed to point this out.

A complaint by the cast of “Finding Bigfoot” is spreading through the web. They’re claiming to be fed-up with the constant editing and presentation of the show. According to Matt Moneymaker from the BFRO, the producers like to edit the show so that it seems like the team at times is chasing shadows or possibly Bigfoot itself.

The “Finding Bigfoot” cast isn’t too pleased with the results. Check out the article from Gather.com:

The TV show Finding Bigfoot has a lot of critics debunking the evidence that the legendary cryptid really exists. That now includes the people who appear on the show itself.

Cast members from the TV show have commented in various online forums that they are bugged by the heavy-handed editing done by producers of the series, and are not happy that they seem to be putting false words in their mouths. To say nothing of using tricks to make their actual findings more seemingly groundbreaking.

Critics of this kind of documentary-style Reality TV shows have pointed to programs about the Paranormal which seem to build on the gullibility and limited experience of viewers. The phrase “what the hell was that?” is becoming a catch-phrase for the practice.

It derives from the many characters in these shows who utter the phrase as they respond to perfectly normal, and easily explained, phenomenon caught on camera. Usually through night-vision FLIR lenses and “filming” ghosts or the famed Sasquatch itself. This seems to be the case in the latest example of rigged Reality TV.

Cast member and BFRO leader Matt Moneymaker says, in response to a question about one particular scene with typically grainy footage, “… the thing I ran after up the hill was a human — someone who was sneaking around us in the woods trying to watch the production in progress. I said so repeatedly and vehemently at the time, for the cameras, but they edited out all of that in order to make it seem unclear what I was chasing after.”

That seems to be all the proof needed. Looks like Reality TV itself is the next Sasquatch. Someday everybody will try to prove it really does exist..

Why am I not surprised?

It’s sad and embarrassing how some people will vehemently defend these types of shows as being “real”. Do I need to bring up the “Paranormal State Hoax” post?

  • Patrick
  • Patrick

  • Your wit astounds me..

  • Good one, so witty.

  • Overuse exclamation points much?

  • Just like the idiots who believed the world wasn’t flat. AMIRITE? We are so arrogant in thinking we know everything this world has to offer.

  • BRUCETROXEL

    Pay me to go out and scream in the woods at night. I’ll work cheaper & all so need a job Bruce

  • John

    Who cares if people are entertained by the show what is the big deal

  • kishoph

    I think Matt Moneymaker makes Finding Bigfoot one of the funniest shows on television. 

  • maybe1

    Moneymaker is the main reason these guys have no credibility. He needs to be edited out.

  • Sir .Quala S.

    THE YOWIE BEEN AROUND LONG THEN MAN IT SELF. THE ABOS IN THE NORTH TALKED. ABOUT IN DREAMTIME THEY’D. SEEN IT OVER 20, OOO YEARS. IN CHINA ITS THE WILDE MAN OR YEARN THE CHINESE. WIDE MAN IN STONED. FROST OVER 40,000 YEARS. THE VIKENS SAW GIANT HARIY MAN WITH DARK BLAK OR RED EYES AND ALL THOROUGH. HISTORY. THEY TALKED A BOUT WILD HARIY MAN. IN THE BIBLE. ITS SAYS. KAN SONS WHERE WILD AND. HAIRY HUGE MAN SO SOMETHING IS REAL IN 1829 A BOOK THE BAUMAN STORY. BY TEDDY ROOSEVELT AND DANNUL BOONE. SAW ONE. IT SAYED THAT THE REAL STORY A BOUT MERLIN WAS WILD HAIRY MAN LIVED OF IN WILD WOODS WITH ANKLES. .IN 1898 RUSSIA. A WLID WOMEN WAS COVED IN HAIR. LIVED IN WILD THEY PUT HERE IN CAGE. SHE GO OUT WITH THE PEOPLE. A WORKED A LONG IN THE MILL STALKING. WEET BAGS WAS ABOUT 19 STONE’S SHE GAVE BIRTH SON VERRY HAIRY BABY BOY. SO OFF SPRINGS CAME MAY BE THAT WHAT’S. ITIS IS FUNNY HOW HUMANS THINKS. ITS NOT OUT THERE MY IT DOSE NOT WHATING TO BE FOUND NOT YET BOUT SOON. AND NOTHER THING IS A SOUNG A BOUT THE YOWIE OR BIGFOOT. BY BROSMIH. IN THE SOUTH PEOPLE. CALL HIM THE WIDE OR BOOGGY MONSTER THAT ABOUT BOOGGY CREEK

  • Sir .Quala S.

    Finding the YOWIE or BIGFOOT. Should ues the song by BroSmith BIGFOOT

  • Sir .Quala S.

    The show is ok most the peoples. Are some right they. Should see BIGFOOT lives DVD IT SHOWS SOME GOT HANDS. OF A HRIY HAND ITS NOT A BEAR ITS HAS 4 FINGER’S. AND NO THUMB IT WAS IN A BEARTRAP IT RIP OFF ITS HAND IN KANNADA. THE HAND WAS ABOUT 22CM ON HUMAN HAS HAND THAT BIG. AND THROWS. BIG ROCKS AT PEPOLE

  • budman66

    There would have to be a breeding population of bigfoot if they were real. Obviously you cant hide that. Matt’s last name is Moneymaker….enough said.

  • Blues Monkey

    The only thing as stupid as this rotten excuse for a TV show is this pointless discussion. Fact: there is no such thing as bigfoot or sasquatch or yeti or even leprechauns and pixie fairies for that matter. No bones, no fur, no scat, no DNA samples, no nothing. This show is a typical low budget piece of crap meant to be fed to gullible dweebs who don’t know the difference between their own rectum and a hole in the ground.

    Idiots.

