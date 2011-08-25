Headline,Macabre,Paranormal,Paranormal Cases,Videos |
Zozo

For the last few years there has been a growing interest in ‘Zozo’, the supposed demonic entity that is often times depicted on paranormal reality television shows as having been conjured up using the Ouija or spirit board. Little has been written about Zozo throughout the decades yet the reports range from the 1800s to recent days. People from across the world are claiming to have come in contact with someone, or something calling itself Zozo. What or who is it?

Paranormal Television

The name Zozo exploded into popularity just a few years ago when paranormal reality shows began using the name as an explanation for supposed hauntings or cases of demonic possession. It’s been spread around that when you use a Ouija board to conjure up spirits, Zozo might just answer the call. When this happens, you’re as good as haunted. However, the stories of Zozo are just that…stories.

It’s absurd to believe that there exists a demonic entity that waits around for drunken teenagers to make contact. Or that a certain type of evil lurks inside your Parker Brothers brand Ouija board. But this is what these paranormal reality shows are feeding the viewers that want nothing more than to gobble it up. Every other week a demon infested home is getting fumigated by part-time ghost busters and every week millions tune in to see nothing happening.

If you talk to these paranormal teams it seems like Zozo is haunting a different home each week across America.

Spirit boards

Science will tell you that ghosts don’t exist. History will tell you that the claims always have.

It’s a fact that police stations across the United States receive strange calls regarding paranormal activities. Filtering out the whack-jobs and the cases with reasonable explanations, there remains a sliver of cases that go unexplained.

And in that sliver, an even smaller slice of cases in which phenomena is observed by credible witnesses.

By far one of the most intriguing cases is that of The case of Doris Bither (The Entity) is one such case. Doris, a single mother of four found herself fighting for her life in Los Angeles in 1972. Professors and researchers from UCLA Medical and Psychology were present inside Doris’s small home when something demonic manifested in front of their eyes. Before any of this happened, Doris had an unhealthy obsession with the Ouija board.

The Enfield poltergeist case is another well documented case in which police officers, neighbors and members of the media observed the paranormal happenings going on inside the Hodgson residence.

There are a few of these types of cases where credible witnesses are present to experience the incredible claims of the paranormal. It’s in these cases that the use of the spirit board yielded unwanted communication with a negative force. A force that does not go by Zozo or any other name.

 

Psychokinetic forces

Psychokinesis, or PK, is the claim that a person can physically manipulate the environment around them without a physical medium. In other words, they somehow are able to move things without touch. RSPK or Recurrent Spontaneous Psychokinesis is the term many researchers use to define a set of unexplainable observations that repeat throughout time. In the Doris Bither case, the phenomena of unexplained globs of light, as well as a full figured manifestation was something that kept happening in front of the eyes of several witnesses and researchers. Regardless of their inability to capture any of the lights on film, they all claim to this day that what they saw in that house was something more than just Psychokinetic force at play.

Whether Zozo is real or not is not the right question to be asking. Instead, we should always look for the common denominators in such cases and try to find a correlation between agents and their environment. If you Google ‘What is Zozo?’ you are bound to come across many stories that read like bad fan fiction.

 
 

 

 

Xavier Ortega

Sr. Editor at GhostTheory
Based in Brooklyn, NY, I write about all things creepy and strange. My book based on the real haunting of Doris Bither (The Entity 1982 movie) will be released soon. Got a question? Drop me a line.
Latest posts by Xavier Ortega (see all)

  • Suzi

    It is not funny at all. You may learn the hard way. It is not a joke. Best of luck to you and stay safe. Everybody who responded to this comment with even further negativity is just as bad as the original commenter.

  • Suzi

    I refuse to let some man made institution tell me what to believe, I make up my own mind. The bible was written by man and I therefore will not live my life according to it. God on the other hand is very real and Jesus too…

  • Suzi

    Believe in yourself and goodness, that is all you need. If Mac is really who they claim then he will help to protect you regardless, but you shouldn’t put faith in anyone on the board who you are not familiar with. He could be Zozo or another cheeky negative entity pretending for all you know. Imagine you are surrounding yourself with white light and protection and that should help.

  • Suzi

    I don’t know why people put all that emphasis on Jesus, wasn’t it GOD who started it all? Oh its because you believe everything you are told. That is very naive. Jesus may exist but he was only the human incarnation of God. God is bigger and he deserves your praises.

  • Suzi

    He is very real do you really think its a coincidence that all these people have heard from an entity with the same name? That is silly.

  • Suzi

    I believe in Zozo but I don’t believe he can just go around killing people as is suggested by all these internet stories. Zozo works through humans. He can only manifest if a human allows him to. It does sound made up I agree but especially as a practicing witch I think you need to be open to the possibility. I feel he is more a negative energy rather than a demon.

  • Suzi

    Close your eyes and imagine you are surrounding yourself and your home in positive white light. Allow it to flow right through your body and all over your entire property. Ask for protection from God and the angels as well as your spirit guides. You must tell this negative energy to leave you alone and tell it that you are not going to allow it to interfere with your life anymore. You can try burning sage. Also putting salt around the border of your home can deter them so I have heard. Mostly it is up to your own willpower and determination. I hope this works for you, all the best of luck to you. But as long as you are frightened you are feeding the negative energy with your fear.

  • eli

    I wouldn’t recommend this game to anyone…It isn’t a game..It is just unnecessary trouble.

  • I suggest you read the description next to my name.

    Then I suggest you go to the top of the page and read the full title of this site.

    This is a place for skepticism, not blanket belief or blind acceptance.

  • When that name is urban legend, and widely known? When that name has been popularized by an extremely well known rock band that has been around since the late 60’s? When this is a board game that plays on people’s psychology and gullibility?

    No, it is not coincidence, it is people playing a game to scare each other and some just believe it.

  • ObviouslyObvious

    Why, are we not allowed our opinions on the internet….. Or are only atheists allowed to talk about what they believe in?

  • bert

    Stupid bs, ouija boards are fake…. trust in bhudda 😉

  • Suzi

    Well I obviously didn’t notice that before… but I still think that too many people go around spreading unnecessary negativity and I am going to hold to that statement. I suppose you get to troll as much as you like since you are the big boss. Even a skeptic should be aware of the possible repercussions of making negative comments to someone who is offering to help some poor 11 year old girl who is terrified…

  • Suzi

    Well my Mum has never ever heard of the name ZOZO and so since she was the one with her hand on the pointer that suggests to me that her psychology couldn’t have possibly spelt ZOZO just to freak us out. She reacted with confusion “what does ZOZO mean?” On the other hand I had only heard of it once and thought it was a big croc of crap.

  • Suzi

    Cool website anyways

