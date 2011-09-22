I guess it was only a matter of time before we all learned the truth behind the enigmatic UFO videos that made headlines across the world. And isn’t that always the case? The only way to unravel a mystery is through time. In this case, the mystery looks more like a hoax.

Israel’s channel 10 aired an investigative news segment on the videos of the supposed UFOs that were taped hovering over Dome of the Rock earlier this year. From the report, the first video to go viral was shot by a man named Eligael Gadliovich. Mr. Gadliovich posted the following on his YouTube account:



This morning around 01:00 AM at the promenade of Armon Hantziv in Jerusalm, i was witness(with another guy), an amazing ufo aircraft over Jerusalem old city (mount Moriah) Dome of the Rock,Temple Mount

What is the meaning of this sighting ?????????…………………………………….

This is the first of the videos to hit the internet. It became viral almost immediately, drawing a large amount of viewers.

Days later, another video of the “Jerusalem UFO” hit YouTube. This time, from a couple of teenagers that were standing closer to the Dome of the Rock.



Proof Jerusalem UFO video is real. A new video of the UFO over Jerusalem surfaced tonight from a tourist that was filming while on a late night tour of Jerusalem on January 28th 2011. The video is not the clearest because it was dark out, but it catches the same glowing orb that was caught on tape from across town.

Soon after the second video was uploaded by another person, from a different perspective, it gave more credibility to the original video. The videos have gone viral and splashed all over network televisions. As the weeks passed, even more videos from different angles came forward. It seemed that this was a REAL UFO sighting. Well, at least to me.

I remained skeptical throughout the ordeal, but the videos looked too damn convincing. That is until Israel’s channel 10 investigation.

From the report we learn that Eligael Gadliovich is an avid film maker, ex-actor and has his own production company. This raised a huge red flag on his claims. Even though people tried to carefully examine and dissect his video for any signs of hoaxing, it wasn’t until this recent television investigation that yet another red flag was raised. This time, the flag was bigger and brighter.

It turns out that the teenagers who were responsible for shooting the second video were film students. But get this, they attended a class that was taught by Golan Ardiv. A film teacher that used to act alongside Eligael Gadliovich. Coincidence?

Let me just say that the first video has over 1 million views and the second one actually has 2.8 million views on YouTube. With ads running on these videos, it doesn’t take a lot of imagination to see the motive behind the hoax.