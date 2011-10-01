Bigfoot Researcher and author William Jevning has gone to Twitter to post what he believes to be a possible US Forest Service cover-up in the matters of Bigfoot.

The story was posted by Craig Woolheater over at Cryptomundo and I just happen to stumble across it. Craig, being the good guy that he is, has gone through the tedious task of arranging Mr. Jevning’s tweets that where posted in reverse order (oldest twit on bottom) on the Twitter page.

So what did tweet say? Well it turns out that the author might have uncovered an attempt at covering up some proof of the infamous mythical creature known as Bigfoot. Mr. Jevning’s reveals in his tweet that upon being called to investigate thousands of possible Bigfoot tracks found by hunters, he was surprised when he arrived at the alleged location of the prints only to find that the US Forest Service had “washed” away every single track.

For those who may be interested in the subject of the Sasquatch (Bigfoot), I wanted to bring something up I was recently talking about.

I was chatting with someone about the possibility of a cover up in regard to this subject, I don’t specifically mean a government one

However, I know of two cases in which forest service personnel were involved.

with limited space here, this may take a bit to explain, so for those reading this, please be patient with me.

In 1994, I was contacted by the father of a co-worker. He and a friend of his had been scouting a favorite hunting area prior to the season

this area had been totally blocked to public access for years, they had a vehicle that made it possible to go cross country

This was in the Mt Adams area of Washington state

the roads there are covered with a thick dust, averaging 2 to 3 inches in depth on average, this is a perfect medium for impressions

The two men who were scouting their hunting area came across what they believed to be footprints made by a Sasquatch

They followed the tracks for a very long distance, they estimated there to have been thousands of footprints, which is not unusual

They decided they needed to tell someone about their find, on their way out of the area, they encountered a forest service supervisor.

They related what they had been doing and what they found and where to this individual.

He removed what they estimated a very expensive looking cameras from his truck, and said he was going to document the footprints.

They contacted me a few hours later knowing I was an investigator of the issue. and wanted to take me there immediately.

I agreed, and we left for the site. we traveled the same way they had gone to find the prints and told me the entire story.

we passed a forest service water truck just prior to going cross country in that area, this is the type used to support fire fighting

Once we arrived to the road network inside the blocked off area, we saw that the water truck had been on these roads.

When we got to the location where they found the footprints, we found that the road had been “misted” which is rain like spray

this is one kind of spray these other trucks can do in assisting forest fire fighting efforts

the only place where water had been used, is where the two men said the footprints had been, the water had destroyed them.

when I attempted to locate this supervisor, I was told no such person existed! I found the attitude by forest service personnel

less than honest

I know of one other personal situation similar that I investigated, I will relate this another time

when asked why this issue would be covered up, the answer is simple, financial concerns,

when researching for my book, I did some work with the federal endangered species act

If the worlds largest living hominid were to be proven to exist on the north american continent, ALL logging would stop overnight..literally

The industry and all associated businesses would cease to function for years…I believe this could provide a very credible reason

–source: Twitter, via Cryptomundo