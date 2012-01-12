Headline,Mystery of History,UFOs,Weird news |
January 12, 2012

 

We’ve all heard of alternate dimensions and universes. Many believe we are just a frequency away from an alternate existence. Still others claim that beings from other dimensions pop in and out of our world at will, somewhat like The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy.

Now a story comes to us out of Spain about a woman who claims to have woken up one day to find her life and past had changed. Unfortunately, she remembers a different reality than those who know her best.

Lerina García, a 41 year old, well educated professional opened her eyes one morning to discover she was in what she later assumed to be an alternate universe existence of her own life.

Garcia’s experience was related in 2008 when she made an effort to search for help on the Internet. Apparently it’s just now making the rounds in America.

Here’s here fascinating story translated from Spanish:

For anyone who is reading this blog regular will know that we have already written a few articles about parallel universes. As I write this article on an alleged case of a woman who she says is from another parallel universe. We do not know for sure if it is a Hoax or Bulo, but the story is interesting and that is what any of us could happen when least expected.

This story is transcribed for a forum where this woman named Gordo Lerina Garcia left a message for someone to help on 16/07/2008 18:38

Hello, my name is Luz, I have 41 years and I think I jumped into a parallel universe.

I find it hard to tell because everyone will think I’m a psychotic, and no one will believe me. Please, if anyone has had a similar experience to write me an email.

One day I woke up and everything was different, nothing spectacular, nothing to do with time travel and all that stuff, I just got up in the same year and the same day I went to bed but many things were different. It’s little things, but important enough to know that at one point there was a turning point in which things are different. In fact, if this is a dream you are all in a dream, as I write this there, so if someone replies is that you are living the same reality as me, be my dream or not.

4 months ago I woke up a normal morning, I was in my rental house where he lived for 7 years, everything was the same except that the set of sheets on my bed that was different, did not give importance at the moment. Well, my office was in my car which was parked where ever, and was the same office where I worked in the last 20 years. But when I got to my office was not my office, has the names on the door and mine was not. I thought I had the wrong floor, but no, it was mine. I got to my office wireless area and I looked, was still working there but was in another department reporting to a director who did not even know, I went to the office to mark the directory, I said I was sick and left. Everything in my portfolio was the same, my cards, my ID, all the same, but I do not remember having changed department at any time.

I went to medical insurance and they tested me for drugs and alcohol … .. everything clean. I went to work the next day, and asking, telling me not feeling well, well, I’ve been out of step.

My apartment is the same, all the same, I have watched all the papers that I keep in the house and everything is the same. Soon I realized that something was wrong I thought it was some kind of amnesia, as I had missed something and could not remember a time in my life, but no, I went online and was the day it should be, and news, at least cover important were the same as the previous day.

6 months ago I’m not with my partner of 7 years, we left and started a relationship with a guy in my neighborhood. I know him well, I’ve been 4 months with him and know his name, address, where he works as a child you have and where he is studying. Well, now there is this guy. It seems that existed before me ‘jump’ but now no trace, I hired a detective to look for it and there in this ‘flat’.

I went to a psychiatrist and attribute it to stress, believed to be hallucinations, but I know not. My ex-boyfriend is with me as usual, I’ve never left it seems, and Augustine (my boyfriend now) seems to never have existed here, it lives in the apartment where he lived nor find his son. I swear it’s real, I am very sane. My own family does not remember things as surgery on the shoulder of my sister a couple of months ago, have never operated, and little things like that.

Unfortunately I do not remember many important things in the news, but the rest of the world seems to be the same. There are many little things in the past five months and now many, nonsense, clothes on my closet and I have not bought, post on the blog of a radio program I had with my ex (which is still my boyfriend now) and I stopped to …. I do not know is nonsense but I’m really rope is real.

PLEASE if anyone has gone something like contact me, to see what could have happened, I find no pathology that matches what has happened to me. I’ve been five months reading all the theories I’ve found and I am convinced that she has been a leap between planes, anything, any decision, any action that has to change some things, which I ‘mosque’ is that it is in the year, and why I have not jumped to another time, I am exactly the same. To explain, it is as if he had lost his memory and 5 months ago I woke up having dreamed those 5 months, except that everyone remembers me at the time, and I’ve done things that I am not conscious of having done. Do you experience more?

Please refrain funny and people who have ‘the truth’ in his hand. It is very serious for me.

Here’s a similar story from Japan. A man flies into the country with what appears to be a valid passport only to find that nobody has heard of his country of origin.

A curious incident took place in Tokyo, Japan during the early 1990s: a man arrived on a flight with a passport from a non-existent country.

The man expressed anger and shock when Japanese customs officials detained him. Although the officials checked their records carefully, the passport had been issued by a country that did not exist. No record showed the country had ever existed.

Although passports exist issued by non-existent countries (known as camouflage passports), this passport was real and had custom officials’ stamps on various pages including stamps by Japanese customs officials from previous visits.

The man was well-traveled, caucasian, said the country was in Europe and had existed for almost 1,000 years. He carried legal currency from several European countries, an international drivers license and spoke several languages.

Finally, indignant, he demanded a meeting with higher government authorities. He was convinced some massive practical joke was being played on him.

After being detained for almost 14 hours in a small security room at the airport terminal, some government officials took pity on him and transported him to a hotel. They ordered the mystery visitor to wait there until they decided what to do about the matter. From the reports, the Japanese were just as confused and flustered as the mysterious man without a country.

Although two immigration officials were posted with instructions not to permit the man to leave his room, the next morning the guards discovered he was gone. The only exit was the door they watched and the only window had no outside ledge and was 15 stories above a busy downtown street.

The authorities launched an intensive manhunt throughout Tokyo for the mysterious traveler, but finally gave up the hunt.

The man was never seen again.

And finally a tale of vanishing where a man is seen walking to and entering his automobile at a busy University parking lot then disappearing into thin air.

Inexplicata relates a story that is like Lerina’s, except from the opposite point of view.

The original account was written by journalist Segundo Peña and published in one of Venezuela’s biggest newspapers, El Tiempo.

Peña relates a strange tale that smacks heavily of a multiverse shift. The incident occurred on the campus of ULA (the University of the Andes) and involved a well-known faculty member.

This is what happened in full daylight, according to dozens of witnesses: the professor left one of the university’s buildings, crossed a parking lot to his parked car, and entered it. Many saw him as he walked to his car, some even called out to him and waved.

The professor opened his car door, climbed in, sat down, and closed the door. The car sat there unmoving. Eventually, a few curious students went to the car and found it empty.

There are many accounts of alleged time travelers throughout history, one of the most recent is the story of John Titor that began on November 2, 2000 when a person claiming to be from the year 2036 burst upon the Interweb scene with his amazing tale of time travel. He took the strange news followers by storm and his story is still being debated over 10 years later.

So, what are we to think? Are these stories just fodder for the gullible? Mere tripe from tabloidian minds? Or is there something more going on?

In 1954 the term Parallel Universe was thrust into the mainstream by Hugh Everett III. Everett theorized that many related universes all exist in parallel, branching off of each other. Each universe has a similar origin but alternate time lines.

You can read about Everett and his parallel universe theory here.

This is heavy stuff to even get into but we need to have an open mind in cases such as this. There are so many questions that arise, to many to list in fact. However, I suppose we should start somewhere and I think it best to begin with the reader.

I would be very interested in the opinions formed by those who have pondered parallel universes, rips in the fabric of time and space, or any other related subject matter. Does our reality overlap a similar one just outside our realm of detection?

Is there anyone out there who can relate to one of the three stories above or have had a corresponding experience?

We all know how powerful the mind is and how dreams can manipulate reality. We also realize that there are those who suffer from mental illness but if we could suspend all of that and really consider the possibilities, where do we go next?

  • Kralich

    I like to think parallel universes DO exist: It gives me hope in dark times, and also helps keep me going through depression. In another universe, I have achieved what I want to, and I have been able to do it. If the other me did it, hey, I should be able to do it too, right?

  • Spikelover

    Something happened to me about 30 years ago that today still freaks me out when i think of it. I lived in a small suburb. I live their most of my life and i’m back there now. I was driveing from my house to my moms at 1AM one night. Drove that route as long as i could remember. I was the only car out it was really dark except for the street lights. I pulled up to a red light i knew the street well turned on my signal. Even though i knew the corner i looked up saw the street sign illinois ave. when the light changed i turned left. Only i wasn’nt on Illinois, There was a big warehouse as i was turning, theres no warehouses on that corner and wasn’t when i stated my turn. I looked up at the street sign . I was 4 blocks further which is all warehouses. I had to go back 4 blocks. I was shakeing all over wondering how could I have gone another 4 blocks when i was already turning and completeing my turn. I pulled over shakeing and freaking out thinking did I black out. For years i’ve had the feeling that i was abducted and put back down 4 blocks farther than i was. That whoever abducted me got the corners mixed up. Well that was 30 years ago. I still shake when i think of it.

  • Admiral America

    As a 3-D self-aware being you generate a 4-D soul over of a specific frequency. Every being anywhere who has the name frequency is you. These 4-D souls coalesce into one higher dimensional 5-D soul. This is the beginning of your journey in ascending to Godhood as that is true purpose of what appears to be a mindless reality.

  • xlauren

    This isn’t an alternative world story as such but I didn’t know where to post something like this.. if someone could direct me? I’m new to the site as I have just discovered it, so if someone could show me where to post my experiences.

    Here are my weird experiences (although they’re not compared to the ones I’ve seen here!) I’ll post them anyway just incase anyone is interested.

    When I was younger, I met a girl who soon became my best friend. However, in the second years of high school, the popularity changed us both – she got very popular and I didn’t, so we grew apart. We were best friends for 10 years.

    When I say we ‘grew apart’, just before this, we always had small arguments that turned into more upsetting ones as time went on. We’d never had these before high school.. so we eventually stopped talking altogether.

    That was 3 years ago, so we haven’t talked at all in 3 years. Not even smiled or said hi to each other. So, I removed her off social networking sites, deleted her phone number, etc.

    A few months ago I had a dream. I used to be close with her family when we were best friends.. I used to go on small weekend trips with her and her family – they always invited me places. They even invited me to Greece, but I couldn’t go as my family didn’t have enough money to pay for the trip at the time. Anyway, in my dream, I was in a pool, in a foreign country with her and her family. We were playing a game.. water polo or something. There was also other people around, but it was definitely her family as I remember seeing her and her dad.

    Anyway, that was basically it – I was on holiday with them playing in the pool.. and I woke up as normal in the morning. The weird thing was, when I woke up, this girl had added me back on Facebook. 3 years since I’d communicated with her – she’d just randomly added me again. It was strange, I really don’t know what happened.. coincidence? It’s just that I was not thinking about her the day before, had no communication or mention of her.

    These stories are a bit different..

    Another time when something happened was school related again. There’s a girl in our school, she’s very full of herself. The kind of girl who will pick a fight, thinks she’s better than everyone else. A lot of people are scared of her.. I’m not going to lie, I was a little scared of her too, lol. She’s very intimidating.

    Anyway, about 2 years ago, I just got a strong feeling like she was going to hurt me. It was the night before I had a lesson with her in, and I just kept thinking she was going to harm me. I had never ever spoken to her or communicated with her. It was a VERY strong feeling and I can’t explain it.. I was worrying about this all night before and the next day so I decided to stay out of her way. After the lesson, instead of waiting in the class for my friend to come out, I stood outside the door. I made sure not to even walk next to this intimidating girl. 2 minutes later, the girl stormed out, punching me in the stomach as she did so, and it really hurt. I really got scared – not at the fact she punched me, but at the fact that I KNEW it was going to happen.

    This is another small story. I was on holiday in Spain, and I had met a lot of new friends there. I had also met some really nice staff at the hotel, one being the holiday rep. He was so happy and funny, and he was a genuine friend, even if he was an adult. A few days before I left, I started getting a feeling that I’d have to leave without saying goodbye to him. It made me really sad, but this feeling was very strong too.. I felt like I wouldn’t see him before I went home to say goodbye. I told my parents but they just reassured me, telling me I was being silly and that he would be working.

    The day that I had to leave came. Guess what? He wasn’t in work. He had fallen ill with the flu, and I didn’t get to say goodbye to him. These feelings don’t happen very often.. they’ve happened only twice, but still. It’s strange that I felt this way as they are very strong feelings.

    Again, please someone help, where would I post these experiences? This is the first time I have come across this site. Thanks.

  • sopho

    I think you are very sensitive soul, and i think you are a psychic

  • sopho

    ok really happy to find this page….about a year ago i had a such a strange, weird dream and so realistic…it’s beyond words…ok…..where do i start….i fell asleep in my town…cork…and in my dream i woke up in some house…i knew it was my bead…but the house looked slightly different..the moment i woke up few ladies rushed towards me — saying..oh finally you are awake…!? i became shocked and asked them who are they…they looked at me like i was crazy….i rushed outside the house and it didn’t look like cork…i rushed back in and asked them what town am i in , where am i, and they said to me i am in cork….complitley panicking i ran back out again, it appeared to me to be aside , quite street to the main street…very long one , sort residential…with 2 storey houses….as i stood and looked around i saw a well dressed young guy ch hatting on the phone…i ran to him and asked him what is the name of this town…he replied – cork….couldn’t believe what i was hearing i started to run towards the main road – where i could see the tram lines….as i approached the main road tram stop…there were a good few ppl, they saw shock and horror on my face, i asked them again…what is the name of this town and when they replied cork….i started to feel distress and arguing with them..that is not cork, and it is not ireland, they thought by the looks on their faces that i was a crazy bird….the tram came …we all went in, and as i stood beside the driver..i was looking at everyone…in total disbelief… then i turned and started observing surrounding area and where the tram was heading…suddenly infront of my eyes i saw a beautiful, picturesque landscape of a mountain in what appeared to be the bay…very beautiful…totally confused i got off and started wondering around some bridge..made of still, black still, scary looking…the last thing i remember walking on that bridge and falling from it into darkness…next, i am waking up from my dream totally shaking, scared…and thanking God it was just a dream, but i would like to say it was so realistic, like the actual experience ….. after that dream i couldn’t find peace…and decided to do some research …took me a long time to find a town with those mountains and a harbor…and a tram line, and that bleeping bridge…never been to Canada and Vancouver..had no idea about that town ——– but when i finally saw the pics of Vancouver…things clicked….watched about the town videos on youtube…yes i was there….how to explain this????

  • Deadeye

    Crash I had an experience very similar to yours my best friend J.T and I were riding in a golf cart with my youngest brother Brandon when we crashed into an oak tree in one reality but in another reality I was driving the cart and veered out of the way of the tree well I wanna hear all about your experiences

  • ccmm

    This is definitely a weird sensation. But ever since primary school I could close my eyes and focus strongly to see colour and if I did this at night before sleeping I would have a dream completely unrelated. One time I had a dream of a girl on the top of a hill and I had no idea who she was. But years later I am at University now and I realise she was my ex girlfriend.

    I had not closed my eyes to focus on those colours for a long time. But I did so the other day and the colours no longer appear. I am too afraid to do it just before sleeping anymore as the sensation and feeling in my mind can cause me to pass out if I overly focus.

    I have also had times also with my mother where sometimes during sleep we would wake up and forget how to control our vocal system and can not speak or move. But we know we are awake and we can see things and hear things. Hearing is brief however.

    Just wondering if anyone feels this.

  • Tom Sem

    This happened to me when I was 8 years old, which si now about 50 years ago. I woke up one morning in my bedroom, and at the foot of my bed were several paint easels, with paintings on them, and rags hanging off the ledge of the easels like they were still being worked on. There were no people in the room except me, and the room was almost like my room but possibly slightly wider. I covered my eyes in fear, and kept my hand over my eyes for a long time, maybe about 90 minutes, when finally my mother called me and asked me when I would be getting up. I waited until she opened the door and then I took my hand off of my face, and it was really sweaty and wet because I had my hand there for a long time. When I tell this to people they say how do I know it wasn’t a dream, and I don’t have a strong argument to defend this except that I can remember these images vividly 50 years later, how the rags looked, with smudges of paint on them, and the paintings were large, with landscapes. And by comparison, I can hardly ever remember any of my dreams, even from the same day they drift away from memory pretty quickly. This image is still strong in my mind.

  • Vineeta Jay Bee

    Okay, my story. My only sibling, my brother, passed away in 2009. We were exceptionally close, in fact, the moment he passed away, I was continents away, but felt as though a heavy weight had settled on my chest and a dark mist was surrounding me. I often have him in my dreams, and we still share things as though he is alive. Fast forward to a couple of weeks ago. This was not a dream, it was a visitation or a parallel reality had taken over. I was sitting on my bed, about to brush my hair before going to sleep. Suddenly I found myself in my childhood home, sitting on another bed, on which my brother was also sitting. He did not look too well. We were in the middle of a discussion and I was trying to make him understand that after he passes away, I will look after everything on his behalf and pass it on to his children. I could not however bring myself to say in as many words, that I suspected that he would die. Sitting on that bed, a part of my consciousness knew that he was already dead, and that I had somehow been transported back in time to reassure him about the financial situation. So, in a way, I existed in 2014, but was also transported back to 2009 when he was unwell. I got a little frustrated with my inability to explain to him, that although we two were still in 2009, I had progressed beyond that year and was in 2014, and therefore knew what had happened in the future already. As he continued to worry, I said to him “Look I am looking at this situation from another point in time, where you are already……” before I could complete my sentence, he started whirling into a misty shape, completed my sentence for me “….dead.”, added “Yes I know”, transformed into a much younger version of himself and left the room after giving me an unfathomable look, while I screamed with terror and woke up next to my husband who was shaking me and said “What happened, you brushed your hair only 5 minutes ago and crawled into bed, so what happened, not enough time to have a nightmare?” I was still terrified, and had no answers. I knew it was not a vivid dream, or any kind of dream at all, so what was it? Can anyone answer.

  • Crash

    Recently, my vision literally goes dark for less than a second (I know I didn’t blink) It was like when you turn something on/off. First time was in my room, I saw a mountain (Everest?). That was it. Another vision was what I believe was the day the World Trade Center fell. This time was more chaotic and disturbing. Nano-thermite was mentioned (researched and found that it is highly explosive and was found in dust samples from WTC). I saw explosions not from outside, but inside. I was INSIDE a collapsing building. Yet at the same time, I saw people trying to get out. One man got stepped on until someone helped him up, but then was hit by something. I think it was the ceiling. And I felt the fear. The pain. It was sorta how I felt with the parallel universe encounter, but this happened years ago. Maybe it happened right then or something. So why was I unaffected?

  • Crash

    Sounds like Taurus

  • Deadeye

    I really don’t know how to answer that one Crash but I think it maybe God trying to tell you that something is about to happen. and how could you have been inside the Twin Towers When that happened before you were born? Oh right. Dream. Forgot for a sec well I’d like to hear more about that experience of yours
    Cheers to you
    Your Friend Deadeye

  • Esman Galos

    thats! deja vecu!…

  • mzgoof

    HAS ANYONE EVER EXPERIENCED BEING AWAKE WHILE SLEEPING AND TRYING TO GET UP OR TALK AND CANT? ANYWAYS SO SEVERAL TIMES THIS HAS HAPPENED TO ME OK LIKE I CAN BE SLEEP I FEEL LIKE SOMETHING IS HOLDING ME DOWN IM TRYING TO SCREAM MOVE AND NOTHING HAPPENS ALSO MY EYES WOULD BE OPEN BECAUSE I COULD ACTUALLY SEE THINGS IN FRONT OF ME ONLY IN FRONT THO ON SOME OCCASIONS I CAN CLEARLY REMEMBER GETTING MY PHONE TO CALL MY HUSBAND FOR HELP AND COULDNT GET AN ANSWER BUT WHEN I WOKE UP THERE WAS NO RECORD OF HIS CALL IN THE RECENT LOG ALSO I CAN REMEMBER KICKING AND SCREAMING HELP ME UP BUT WHEN I FINALLY WAKE UP HE SAYS I NEVER SAID ANYTHING I ONLY HAPPENS FOR A FEW MINUTES I GUESS IT USED TO REALLY CREEP ME OUT NOW I HAVE LEARNED TO DEAL WITH IT IT HAPPENS MAYBE ONCE EVERY FEW MONTHS I NOW KEEP A BIBLE OPENED IN MY ROOM AND WHEN IT HAPPENS I SAY THINGS LIKE REBUKE THE DEVIL IN THE NAME OF JESUS THINGS LIKE THAT ANY SIMILAR EXPERIENCES? ID L,IKE TO KNOW THAT ITS NOT JUST HAPPENING TO ME AND I AM SOME WHAT NORMAL LOL

 Older Comments
Newer Comments  