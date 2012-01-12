Updated post can be found here:

We’ve all heard of alternate dimensions and universes. Many believe we are just a frequency away from an alternate existence. Still others claim that beings from other dimensions pop in and out of our world at will, somewhat like The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy.

Now a story comes to us out of Spain about a woman who claims to have woken up one day to find her life and past had changed. Unfortunately, she remembers a different reality than those who know her best.

Lerina García, a 41 year old, well educated professional opened her eyes one morning to discover she was in what she later assumed to be an alternate universe existence of her own life.

Garcia’s experience was related in 2008 when she made an effort to search for help on the Internet. Apparently it’s just now making the rounds in America.

Here’s here fascinating story translated from Spanish:

Here’s a similar story from Japan. A man flies into the country with what appears to be a valid passport only to find that nobody has heard of his country of origin.

A curious incident took place in Tokyo, Japan during the early 1990s: a man arrived on a flight with a passport from a non-existent country. The man expressed anger and shock when Japanese customs officials detained him. Although the officials checked their records carefully, the passport had been issued by a country that did not exist. No record showed the country had ever existed. Although passports exist issued by non-existent countries (known as camouflage passports), this passport was real and had custom officials’ stamps on various pages including stamps by Japanese customs officials from previous visits. The man was well-traveled, caucasian, said the country was in Europe and had existed for almost 1,000 years. He carried legal currency from several European countries, an international drivers license and spoke several languages. Finally, indignant, he demanded a meeting with higher government authorities. He was convinced some massive practical joke was being played on him. After being detained for almost 14 hours in a small security room at the airport terminal, some government officials took pity on him and transported him to a hotel. They ordered the mystery visitor to wait there until they decided what to do about the matter. From the reports, the Japanese were just as confused and flustered as the mysterious man without a country. Although two immigration officials were posted with instructions not to permit the man to leave his room, the next morning the guards discovered he was gone. The only exit was the door they watched and the only window had no outside ledge and was 15 stories above a busy downtown street. The authorities launched an intensive manhunt throughout Tokyo for the mysterious traveler, but finally gave up the hunt. The man was never seen again.

And finally a tale of vanishing where a man is seen walking to and entering his automobile at a busy University parking lot then disappearing into thin air.

Inexplicata relates a story that is like Lerina’s, except from the opposite point of view. The original account was written by journalist Segundo Peña and published in one of Venezuela’s biggest newspapers, El Tiempo. Peña relates a strange tale that smacks heavily of a multiverse shift. The incident occurred on the campus of ULA (the University of the Andes) and involved a well-known faculty member. This is what happened in full daylight, according to dozens of witnesses: the professor left one of the university’s buildings, crossed a parking lot to his parked car, and entered it. Many saw him as he walked to his car, some even called out to him and waved. The professor opened his car door, climbed in, sat down, and closed the door. The car sat there unmoving. Eventually, a few curious students went to the car and found it empty.

There are many accounts of alleged time travelers throughout history, one of the most recent is the story of John Titor that began on November 2, 2000 when a person claiming to be from the year 2036 burst upon the Interweb scene with his amazing tale of time travel. He took the strange news followers by storm and his story is still being debated over 10 years later.

So, what are we to think? Are these stories just fodder for the gullible? Mere tripe from tabloidian minds? Or is there something more going on?

In 1954 the term Parallel Universe was thrust into the mainstream by Hugh Everett III. Everett theorized that many related universes all exist in parallel, branching off of each other. Each universe has a similar origin but alternate time lines.

You can read about Everett and his parallel universe theory here.

This is heavy stuff to even get into but we need to have an open mind in cases such as this. There are so many questions that arise, to many to list in fact. However, I suppose we should start somewhere and I think it best to begin with the reader.

I would be very interested in the opinions formed by those who have pondered parallel universes, rips in the fabric of time and space, or any other related subject matter. Does our reality overlap a similar one just outside our realm of detection?

Is there anyone out there who can relate to one of the three stories above or have had a corresponding experience?

We all know how powerful the mind is and how dreams can manipulate reality. We also realize that there are those who suffer from mental illness but if we could suspend all of that and really consider the possibilities, where do we go next?

