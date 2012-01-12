Headline,Mystery of History,UFOs,Weird news |
We’ve all heard of alternate dimensions and universes. Many believe we are just a frequency away from an alternate existence. Still others claim that beings from other dimensions pop in and out of our world at will, somewhat like The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy.

Now a story comes to us out of Spain about a woman who claims to have woken up one day to find her life and past had changed. Unfortunately, she remembers a different reality than those who know her best.

Lerina García, a 41 year old, well educated professional opened her eyes one morning to discover she was in what she later assumed to be an alternate universe existence of her own life.

Garcia’s experience was related in 2008 when she made an effort to search for help on the Internet. Apparently it’s just now making the rounds in America.

Here’s here fascinating story translated from Spanish:

For anyone who is reading this blog regular will know that we have already written a few articles about parallel universes. As I write this article on an alleged case of a woman who she says is from another parallel universe. We do not know for sure if it is a Hoax or Bulo, but the story is interesting and that is what any of us could happen when least expected.

This story is transcribed for a forum where this woman named Gordo Lerina Garcia left a message for someone to help on 16/07/2008 18:38

Hello, my name is Luz, I have 41 years and I think I jumped into a parallel universe.

I find it hard to tell because everyone will think I’m a psychotic, and no one will believe me. Please, if anyone has had a similar experience to write me an email.

One day I woke up and everything was different, nothing spectacular, nothing to do with time travel and all that stuff, I just got up in the same year and the same day I went to bed but many things were different. It’s little things, but important enough to know that at one point there was a turning point in which things are different. In fact, if this is a dream you are all in a dream, as I write this there, so if someone replies is that you are living the same reality as me, be my dream or not.

4 months ago I woke up a normal morning, I was in my rental house where he lived for 7 years, everything was the same except that the set of sheets on my bed that was different, did not give importance at the moment. Well, my office was in my car which was parked where ever, and was the same office where I worked in the last 20 years. But when I got to my office was not my office, has the names on the door and mine was not. I thought I had the wrong floor, but no, it was mine. I got to my office wireless area and I looked, was still working there but was in another department reporting to a director who did not even know, I went to the office to mark the directory, I said I was sick and left. Everything in my portfolio was the same, my cards, my ID, all the same, but I do not remember having changed department at any time.

I went to medical insurance and they tested me for drugs and alcohol … .. everything clean. I went to work the next day, and asking, telling me not feeling well, well, I’ve been out of step.

My apartment is the same, all the same, I have watched all the papers that I keep in the house and everything is the same. Soon I realized that something was wrong I thought it was some kind of amnesia, as I had missed something and could not remember a time in my life, but no, I went online and was the day it should be, and news, at least cover important were the same as the previous day.

6 months ago I’m not with my partner of 7 years, we left and started a relationship with a guy in my neighborhood. I know him well, I’ve been 4 months with him and know his name, address, where he works as a child you have and where he is studying. Well, now there is this guy. It seems that existed before me ‘jump’ but now no trace, I hired a detective to look for it and there in this ‘flat’.

I went to a psychiatrist and attribute it to stress, believed to be hallucinations, but I know not. My ex-boyfriend is with me as usual, I’ve never left it seems, and Augustine (my boyfriend now) seems to never have existed here, it lives in the apartment where he lived nor find his son. I swear it’s real, I am very sane. My own family does not remember things as surgery on the shoulder of my sister a couple of months ago, have never operated, and little things like that.

Unfortunately I do not remember many important things in the news, but the rest of the world seems to be the same. There are many little things in the past five months and now many, nonsense, clothes on my closet and I have not bought, post on the blog of a radio program I had with my ex (which is still my boyfriend now) and I stopped to …. I do not know is nonsense but I’m really rope is real.

PLEASE if anyone has gone something like contact me, to see what could have happened, I find no pathology that matches what has happened to me. I’ve been five months reading all the theories I’ve found and I am convinced that she has been a leap between planes, anything, any decision, any action that has to change some things, which I ‘mosque’ is that it is in the year, and why I have not jumped to another time, I am exactly the same. To explain, it is as if he had lost his memory and 5 months ago I woke up having dreamed those 5 months, except that everyone remembers me at the time, and I’ve done things that I am not conscious of having done. Do you experience more?

Please refrain funny and people who have ‘the truth’ in his hand. It is very serious for me.

Here’s a similar story from Japan. A man flies into the country with what appears to be a valid passport only to find that nobody has heard of his country of origin.

A curious incident took place in Tokyo, Japan during the early 1990s: a man arrived on a flight with a passport from a non-existent country.

The man expressed anger and shock when Japanese customs officials detained him. Although the officials checked their records carefully, the passport had been issued by a country that did not exist. No record showed the country had ever existed.

Although passports exist issued by non-existent countries (known as camouflage passports), this passport was real and had custom officials’ stamps on various pages including stamps by Japanese customs officials from previous visits.

The man was well-traveled, caucasian, said the country was in Europe and had existed for almost 1,000 years. He carried legal currency from several European countries, an international drivers license and spoke several languages.

Finally, indignant, he demanded a meeting with higher government authorities. He was convinced some massive practical joke was being played on him.

After being detained for almost 14 hours in a small security room at the airport terminal, some government officials took pity on him and transported him to a hotel. They ordered the mystery visitor to wait there until they decided what to do about the matter. From the reports, the Japanese were just as confused and flustered as the mysterious man without a country.

Although two immigration officials were posted with instructions not to permit the man to leave his room, the next morning the guards discovered he was gone. The only exit was the door they watched and the only window had no outside ledge and was 15 stories above a busy downtown street.

The authorities launched an intensive manhunt throughout Tokyo for the mysterious traveler, but finally gave up the hunt.

The man was never seen again.

And finally a tale of vanishing where a man is seen walking to and entering his automobile at a busy University parking lot then disappearing into thin air.

Inexplicata relates a story that is like Lerina’s, except from the opposite point of view.

The original account was written by journalist Segundo Peña and published in one of Venezuela’s biggest newspapers, El Tiempo.

Peña relates a strange tale that smacks heavily of a multiverse shift. The incident occurred on the campus of ULA (the University of the Andes) and involved a well-known faculty member.

This is what happened in full daylight, according to dozens of witnesses: the professor left one of the university’s buildings, crossed a parking lot to his parked car, and entered it. Many saw him as he walked to his car, some even called out to him and waved.

The professor opened his car door, climbed in, sat down, and closed the door. The car sat there unmoving. Eventually, a few curious students went to the car and found it empty.

There are many accounts of alleged time travelers throughout history, one of the most recent is the story of John Titor that began on November 2, 2000 when a person claiming to be from the year 2036 burst upon the Interweb scene with his amazing tale of time travel. He took the strange news followers by storm and his story is still being debated over 10 years later.

So, what are we to think? Are these stories just fodder for the gullible? Mere tripe from tabloidian minds? Or is there something more going on?

In 1954 the term Parallel Universe was thrust into the mainstream by Hugh Everett III. Everett theorized that many related universes all exist in parallel, branching off of each other. Each universe has a similar origin but alternate time lines.

You can read about Everett and his parallel universe theory here.

This is heavy stuff to even get into but we need to have an open mind in cases such as this. There are so many questions that arise, to many to list in fact. However, I suppose we should start somewhere and I think it best to begin with the reader.

I would be very interested in the opinions formed by those who have pondered parallel universes, rips in the fabric of time and space, or any other related subject matter. Does our reality overlap a similar one just outside our realm of detection?

Is there anyone out there who can relate to one of the three stories above or have had a corresponding experience?

We all know how powerful the mind is and how dreams can manipulate reality. We also realize that there are those who suffer from mental illness but if we could suspend all of that and really consider the possibilities, where do we go next?

  • Arcturus

    You certainly are not helping.

  • Admiral America

    Helping who? Anyway the idea that this is the only Universe is nonsensical when everything must go on forever into infinity which means things will eventually repeat. That means parallel Universes exist.

  • It is called sleep paralysis or hypnogagia. It is widely considered as a probable cause for many UFO abduction stories, as well as ghost encounters and I have even seen it related to some claimed bigfoot encounters.

  • Sigils

    This… Is going to be a long one. I’m a writer so i’m rather wordy.

    I’ve had several similar happenings to that woman – 4 that I’m aware of to be exact.

    Just to provide some background, I’m 26 and I have Asperger’s which has made me exceptionally intelligent especially combined with an eidetic memory (I don’t have a 180 IQ for nothing) and high skepticism.

    Neither of these things particularly matter, I’m just clarifying because I feel kind of stupid even entertaining this idea and for good reason as I’m sure you can understand knowing those things.

    Three of the events are smaller and not particularly significant but I’ll cover them quickly before the main one.

    The first:

    One day when I was about 5 my mother had to go to a clinic to see an Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) doctor to have an issue with her sinuses backing up (a common issue in our family, though I do not have it myself) cleared as after so long it can cause bad headaches and migraines.

    I remember the day well as I remember most days – particularly instances where I have to read as my eidetic memory steps in and I recall everything going on while I read.

    I was reading at 3 and was kind of obsessed with language in general (and still am to a lesser degree these days). It just so happens I was reading during this trip with my younger brother (who was about 3) and mother.

    She had to bring us because people didn’t much want to babysit me. Being so smart (and having been told so for about 2 years at that point many times by doctors) I was rather uninterested in listening to those I thought were being stupid and my Asperger’s made it even worse by not wanting to do things except what I was obsessed with anyway which made them mad – or even worse me mad. I had no qualms about hitting them as hard as necessary (including with things like brooms) when I reached my limit with them.

    Babysitters never lasted long and it got to the point in this small town that no one would even entertain the idea.

    For good reason.

    Of course over the years I’ve grown much more able to control myself and purposely avoid situations where I hit my limit to prevent such goings on (and specifically though I don’t have the patience to be a teacher, i’m much more willing to simply correct someone when they’re wrong instead of insult or ignore), but I digress.

    She had to take us with her. There was no other option.

    It was outpatient and didn’t require sedation or any cutting so both my younger brother and I ended up in the office while he performed the procedure my mother needed. In between reading (specifically it was a book on ancient egypt, a lesser obsession of mine being ancient history) I was somewhat watching what he was doing.

    The problem with this is I brought it up when I was 16 or so and my mother had no idea what I was talking about. According to her – and her medical records which I’ve seen since she died in 2012 – she hadn’t had one since 1984. Over 3 years before I was born.

    I however, know that wasn’t the case. I remember the walk to the clinic (small town and my mother didn’t drive), the procedure, and the walk back home clear as day because I was reading on the way but somehow it seems that didn’t happen here.

    Second when I was about 11 I’d gotten loan of a game for the Game Boy from a friend.

    The game was Pokemon Red Version. I wanted it to trade with my own, but he didn’t much care for the game anymore so he loaned it to me.

    My mother played it at the time – I didn’t let her play my own as I like things done set ways – and it was hilarious watching her stumble around the Safari Zone.

    She caught a Nidorino randomly and because she disliked her name, she jumbled it – barely – and nicknamed the Pokemon “Alaur”, her name being Laura.

    A couple years before she died at one point she brought it up and according to her she played the Kirby I had loan of, not Red Version.

    A game I’ve never played or want to play, let alone asked someone for a loan of.

    I have played one of the GBA games (Nightmare in Dream Land) which I only accepted because a kid living up the road a few years back saw me playing and wanted a loan of the game – coincidentally it was my Red Version – and I wouldn’t give it to him without collateral to ensure it’s return.

    He was perfectly fine with that and gave me a choice of his games. It was his only game I hadn’t played so it was the one I chose. My mother never played it. I’m not even sure if she knew I had it at the time to be honest as I never told her then, though I did clarify when I’d actually had a Kirby game when she tried saying I’d had loan of the original.

    Being the skeptic I am I even tested her and provided different screenshots from different games and she correctly but impossibly identified Kirby’s Dream Land – a game I’ve never even seen a cartridge for – as the game she played at that time entirely denying having ever played Pokemon.

    Third:

    This is recent realized on Friday and the reason I’ve just come looking for this type of article on Google.

    I still live in the same place the three of us did since 2001. My mothers health wasn’t too great in her later years, so I stayed with her to help her after high school.

    My front door keys went missing. Or at least I realized they were. I hadn’t been out and about since last Sunday when my brother was visiting from out of town but I realized just after midnight Friday morning they weren’t where I normally keep them on a table in the hall just past the front porch.

    I scoured the house looking for them to no avail. But that’s really here nor there.

    I texted my brother to make sure he hadn’t accidentally taken them with him and also mentioned it was good his keys were here so I could use those while I got busy on getting new locks just in case they were somehow lost outside (despite having to be in here somewhere).

    He had a set of keys to the front door for most of his teenage years. I didn’t think it was a good idea because for starters we have a pet cat.

    With him coming in willynilly it was a distinct possibility this very HOUSE cat could’ve gotten out. Though it never happened, thankfully.

    Also, he was a drinker, so he was in with a bit of a dodgy crowd some of whom were guaranteed to be willing to steal the keys and break in here to steal stuff if they’d known. Thankfully that also never happened.

    Back in 2006 just out of high school he went with a friend to Alberta to find work and try starting on his own.

    It ended up not working out, so he came back for a couple years to regroup and after getting his own apartment for a time he moved to a city about 5 hours away back in July 2012 (which unfortunately got off to a bad start as 10 days later our mother died).

    For the first move I was there at the door too when he left. He handed my mother the keys since he no longer needed them and they were better off here in case something happened to the original set. Makes sense.

    When his first trial run at life flopped he was given the keys back that short time later when he came back to regroup with just his own apartment here. Again makes sense, he was around and could use them again and there wouldn’t be a hard time getting them if something happened to the original set.

    I wasn’t there when he left for the second run (which has so far been successful despite our mothers death due to more careful planning instead of a fairly quick rushing off like the first time – thus his visit last week), but my mother told and showed me later that day where she’d put the keys which he’d again handed over since he’d have little use for them.

    She placed them in a container she kept in a cupboard above the fridge in the kitchen where she put little trinkets and some magnets and stuff. And a certain something else which I’ll get to momentarily.

    The response to my latter texts? He never had keys.

    And he appears to be right. I’d packed away some of the keepsakes which included the container and after his response and getting nowhere with my insistence he did, I pulled it out.

    The keys are not in there. They are nowhere here.

    The odd thing is, the other keys were. We don’t come in the back door unless in the back garden and rarely locked the back door when outside so no one had call to use the back door keys. They sat in the same container since 2001. Those were there, but not their bretheren despite not having opened it since my mother died.

    And he’s only been in for 5 days at most when he’s visited so I’ve never given him the keys – keys that seemingly never existed at this point despite his having used them for years – back.

    So sometime in between July 28th, 2012 and this past Friday June 6th, 2014 something, though minor, has changed from what I know it was.

    And finally the big one. The fourth:

    In Grade 6 (for me), there was a big shake up in the school system. They were seperated by religion here and they finally secularized the school system that year, closing many of the schools here and in neighboring towns requiring bussing many students in from smaller places.

    The school me and my brother attended for our 6th and 4th grades (which was actually right next door from the one we had been attending that closed) essentially had two wings from a main entrance.

    To the left was classes on two floors (stairs from the front and back of the main entrance went up and down on either end) and the right was one floor of offices and the gym and library etc.

    On the class side you could go down stairs to the basement which is where Kindergarten through Grade 3 classes were and upstairs was Grade 4 through 6 classes. You move on to another school at that point (until the end of the previous school year it had been specifically a Catholic school for up to grade 9 so there was plenty of space for all these classes for students from 3 schools).

    The upstairs of the class side (Grades 4 to 6 floor) is what I’ll be focusing on here.

    to trey and hel with a map image, both class floors were basically H shaped with three of the H prongs leading to stairs, the other to a class in the corner.

    So you go upstairs and on your left you first see the guidance counselor/nurses room.

    Next up was the computer lab, followed by a Grade 4 class, then up a small hallway at the end of the left side was another Grade 4 class (the corner class in the top left of that floors “H” shape).

    Coming back out of the hallway and turning to the left again along this wall there were two Grade 5 classes on your left after which there was a hallway leading to a side set of stairs going both up and down (which is where the kids usually came in as busses dropped off at that side door). Turning around and walking back towards the back stairs off the main entrance there were three doors along that side, all Grade 6 classes.

    Turning around from the back main entrance stairs and then turning left again back into the main upper hall (the grade 5 classes are opposite these rooms), to your left you’d see a very small room. The canteen. The recess snacks were kept there and during recess every day a couple of the grade 6 students would go around to the classes and take in money for the snacks students wanted.

    After the canteen along that wall were the male and then female bathrooms and then turning left you’d come back to the top of the front entrance stairs to your left being a janitors closet (opposing the guidance counselor/nurses office).

    The problem with this one? No one remembers this layout that year except me.

    Both I and my brother have talked to people since me and my brother realized our stories didn’t match up and everything agrees with him.

    According to the couple dozen people we’ve talked to since using my own map of the place I made in the later ones, they all agree the map is basically accurate to shape and location, but not to the layout of the rooms.

    There was no canteen. It was a reading help room and the Grade 4 and 6 classes were opposite where I’m putting them so there were 2 grade six at the front od the school (two left turns to be facing a door), but 3 Grade 4 at the back of the school.

    My grade 6 class was at the top of the back main entrance stairs opposite the side of the canteen. I spent 10 months in that class.

    It’s where I learned chess and where I got awesome at chess and then bored with chess because of all the winning and it’s the class I first skipped a class in because the music teacher was a dick. It’s where I learned of Pokémon, the game series I love most in this world. It’s the class I went to when I got glasses and though I didn’t much care, was surprised when no one made a peep about it after having read so many books with people making fun of people with glasses. Especially children. It was the class where I made my decision to be a writer.

    I also often helped with the canteen of my own accord despite it technically being scheduled.

    Acording to my brother and the others we’ve both talked to that room was my brothers grade 4 class. They all remember it. Even their home room teacher (I don’t where mine is to ask, he may not even be alive anymore as he was getting up there).

    They agree it was that way afterwards because they say they swapped the Grade 4 and 6 classes the third year though.

    I’ve jokingly used the TV show “Sliders” as a reference since my mother brought the second error (in order of realization that’s doctor visit, the game I never had, the school, and the keys) to my attention but the third was just an “Am I actually somehow “sliding”?” moment.

    It was no longer a joke but a big question mark.

    The others, even the keys though happening over several instances over time I could easily pass off as a non issue using my skepticism. A simple unimportant misremembering.

    It is simply NOT possible that I’m misremembering an entire 10 months during which one of the most important things in my life to this day (Pokémon) came to my attention and I really would like to know what is going on and how many, if any others have had the same happenings.

    I’ve wondered too why I’ve only seemed to “slide” into one VERY similar to my own. Kind of glad I haven’t ended up in that woman’s situation now that I’ve read this article though to be honest.

  • Jillian Devona

    I have similar “future dreams”, though nothing so traumatic. I rarely remember my dreams and rarely dream about the men I date, but when I do, they always come true. I wish they were more significant subject matter, but that’s what I get.
    The first time was in high school, my boyfriend was older but still lived with his dad. I had a dream one night early in the relationship we were living together and he just freaked out on me. A few months later my mother had kicked me out, I was living with him, and he came from work one day and flipped out for no apparent reason (he confessed years later he had a chemical imbalance he was unaware of at the time and apologized).
    I had a dream about my ex fiance, that he was wearing his army fatigues, walking down a ramp, out of a building, down the street and around the corner out sight. I was running after him the whole time calling his name but he just kept walking, not hearing me. when I finally turned the corner he was just gone. metaphorically speaking this is exactly what happened over the course of the next seven years as he battled PTSD from two tours in Iraq and slipped slowly away from me. I tried for years to work it out, but he never heard me. by the time I reached a point in my own life I felt truly healthy myself, he was completely gone from my life. we haven’t even spoken in 2 years now.
    When I was pregnant with my twin boys, we thought one was supposed to be a girl… I had a dream I had two boys though, I just knew it. my daughter named one of my boys in my dream. she came in to tattle on him.
    After dating another guy for about a week, I had a dream I was driving his car and pulled into a garage that was neither of ours. I knew I was coming home from work but not my current job, and that he was in the house waiting because we lived together. approximately six months later that’s exactly what happened. We both moved into a new place together and I had a new job.
    My current finance and I have had many troubles over the last year, but we are deeply connected. We were high school sweethearts and each others first loves and are reconnected 22yrs later. we have a long distance relationship that I’ve been almost at the end of my rope with… but, he and I have both had dreams of the beautiful princess we have yet to conceive, a thought almost out of reach as our children are almost grown. he’s 42 I’m 37. however, we both dreamed of her, even of her name… before the other had said anything. when we both revealed it, we knew we would have her some day. even with that dream I had almost given up on him… then I had the dream of the proposal. we have a wedding planned and a ring picked out and being made… but when I had this dream he and I had gotten into a terrible fight and weren’t even speaking anymore. I didn’t figure there was any way to work things out. I had that dream, that he did the formal proposal with the ring we picked out and the next morning he called out of the blue and we managed to resolve some issues. Knowing now what I do about my dreams, I know he will be proposing soon, and I know our Isabel will be born soon. he told me thing morning he had a dream last night we were walking down the street and I dropped his hand and grabbed his butt and told him I was going to have his baby. considering he dreamed I was holding another man’s hand the very night I had when we were broke up, I have to believe his dreams are as powerful as mine.
    It’s my belief that dreams like mine, like others, even those who are shifting universes… is because when we dream our minds “unhinge” from what we perceive as “reality”. time and space have no meaning as our subconscious drifts through this unbound universe. time only exists as linear when we perceive it to be, with conscious thought. our subconscious doesn’t follow the “rules” we have consciously come to accept… therefore it can go back in time, or forward. I believe is what deja vu is. we are actually remembering something as it happens because subconsciously we’ve already experienced it. Our consciousness can sometimes drift and cross streams with another, thus shared dreams and “instincts” about certain people. I believe this is how the boy dreamed of the volcano. his consciousness dirfted and perhaps was drawn in by the emotional distress of the other boys? who knows but literally ANYTHING is possible… our thoughts manifest into reality.

  • Lil

    I found this site by asking on Goggle, if anyone had ever seen someone they thought was from another universe, because ever since this particular incident occurred I have wondered what it was. About 16 years ago, my young granddaughter and I were laying on my bed watching a television show in the early evening. She was about 8 years old, so I considered her a valid witness to the fact that I was not hallucinating. The bathroom light was on which was behind us and adjacent to the room, and for some unknown reason both of us turned and looked at the bathroom and a young small girl, Caucasian, with black hair, in a blue dress, came out of the bathroom, she looked at us, unsmiling, with sort of a disdaining glance, turned to her right heading out toward the bedroom door and vanished before reaching the door. My granddaughter looked at me and I at her, and she asked me “Who was that?” I responded that I had no idea. I never forgot the incident, she never asked me about it later on. We continued to watch the TV show and went to bed . Our reaction to the event itself is weird. Course there is nothing to do when something like that happens. Who you going tell?

    Initially I wondered if we had seen a ghost spirit or something, but later I thought that perhaps at that point a parallel universe had opened slightly or became very thin so that we could see each other. She was not a double of any current living member of my family, as she had black hair, and we are blonds. The only black haired people in the family were on my mother’s side, she had cold black hair, her sisters also had black hair. At this time my mother had passed some six years prior, and two aunts had also passed on within the last two years or so. They were quite old, my mother 80 and the aunts both in their 90s. So I really felt like we would not be having a visitation of any kind from any of them if it was a ghost thing.

  • chelseyam

    I think two dimensions crossing is a possiblikity, but I
    think a lot of these cases might actually be stress induces, or lack of sleep
    and so on. It’s hard to tell because obviously there is no proof, but the human
    brain can play some major tricks on us.

    http://emailwire.com/release/125219-New-novel-Spidersilk-combines-technology-fringe-science.html

  • djgu88

    About a year and a half ago I think I might have visited an alternate London it was 3;am and I waslooking outside. My bedroom window when a nuke fell from above the nextmoment sound reached my hears and the ground shook I fetched my parents to run but then the blast reached us and I swear I could feel my body being obliterated, the next. Moment I was standing in my room looking out my window.has anyone experience this pls help explain

  • lol

    nice dream

  • Chels_ea

    4 years ago, it was 15 July 2010. I went to visit my grandma in another city. She was sick and my aunt and uncle couldn’t stay home because they had to work so i was in charge of her. One day, i went to this “playground” area close to our apartment. Grandma and i sat on a caffé shop, i could see the playground from there. There was this boy playing football. He seemed to be my age, very handsome. He looked at me and smiled. I don’t know why i felt like i knew him. During my stay, i heard a song on the radio i couldn’t get off my mind. I mentally starting singing and he hummed the correct next lyric. I could hear him and it was unbelievable. It was like we were mentally communicating. I started seeing him everyday. My grandma and my cousin talked to him once. After a week, i left to go back home. I never returned until next year. During all this time, i terribly missed “Light” that was what he called himself. Although his real name was Reese. I wrote his name on a corner of mh room so i wouldn’t forget it. I fell into severe depression. It felt like a piece was missing. A limb. I can’t explain it differently. Next year, he was gone. I asked everywhere about him, everyone thought i was crazy. He never existed. His house was empty. His friends couldn’t remember him. My grandma and cousin too. Although, his name was still written in my room.it is REAL. I swear. I have written in my diary the day it happened, plus i’ve got other evidence. Strangely i found this thing on my calendar. “Going to meet R. I Love You!” I never wrote that. Guess the date? 15 July 2010. I wasn’t even home then. Four years have passed and it still haunts me. I can’t live beacuse of the questions that pop up in my mind. Another weird thing happened two years ago. I was returning home from my grandma. “Lights will guide you home” by Coldplay began on the radio and approximately 20 road lighters lit up. It was the most beautiful thing ever, i began crying like crazy. I don’t believe in coincidences.
    I always dream about a parallel universe. It’s just like my town, but somethings are different. And Reese is my boyfriend there. I stopped dreaming about this sometime ago, but it began again. Please help me? Has anything like this happened to you?

  • Gerald L Williams

    I have on many occasion experienced while sleep waking up somewhere else with people I know but never met. I would soon find out This wasn’t my home! When I was young I did not understand but as I got older I realized for a short time I was in another dimension. I could not tell anyone because they would think I was insane. Unlike you I alway returned home. The reason I am online now is because it happen again tonight and I wanted to know has this happened to anyone else. I have seen many different versions of this dimension. One where people had no rights and could not gather with more than two others or you will be arrested. There are five of us who sneak from different routes and meet at an abandoned warehouse to talk and have a good time. When I am there I am so fearful that I don’t think to ask their names but they know who I am. My opinion is every version of us is connected and some of us for some reason switch places. The person that you were here may be stuck in your life. I was the only person that I thought this happened. I always come home so maybe one day you will too good luck. One more think, I don’t think anyone will believe my story or they will think I am a nut. The only reason I told it is to help you.

  • Gerald L Williams

    Your combined consciousness are one but you in each universe you only see what your looking at. Sometimes we see and experience or switch places with our others selves. It has happened to me many many times. Unlike this lady I always come home.

  • Gerald L Williams

    You can’t see it then it does not exist? Well, we can’t see the subatomic particles that everything is made of. These people are sharing the same experience. We don’t know each other and we don’t know you. We have no conspiracy against you or anyone else.

  • Liz

    Yeah sleep paralysis. I’ve had that months ago constantly each month but now it stopped. It is really freaky cuz somehow you’re awake but at the same time asleep & you could feel a presence there. My experiences were terrible! Thank God it went away.

  • Liz

    The Japan incident is really freaky! I can not believe it! But then again, anything can happen in this huge world. Maybe it was an alien… Very strange!

