April 19, 2012


 
From the Aerial Phenomen Investigations Team in Maryland comes this unique case with an exceptionally unique footage. According to the API Team, a recent UFO investigation case in Maryland received some attention from two strange looking men dressed in all black and looking so alike, that employees thought that they might be twins. They wore the exact same clothing, hats, and even had the same facial features. The men were captured on a hotel’s security camera entering the lobby in a straight strut.

According to those employees who talked to the men, they described them as tall, with extremely pale skin and no visible facial hair. Including no eyebrows and no eyelashes. Their eyes were described as being “so big and so blue, that they almost hypnotized..

The original source of this video is from the Aerial Phenomen Investigations Team in MD. For complete details about this incident contact them. I have no further details about this incident Quote from video source: “I work with the Aerial Phenomenon Investigations Team based in MD. One recent UFO investigation yielded actual footage of MIB on a hotel lobby camera. This video has a voice over of the person these MIB came for”. –M. Barnharrt

Yes, this is a strange video and a strange story from the employees of the hotel. Could this be the first proof of the fabled MIB? Or just some guys looking for some laughs?

Xavier Ortega

Sr. Editor at GhostTheory
Based in Brooklyn, NY, I write about all things creepy and strange. My book based on the real haunting of Doris Bither (The Entity 1982 movie) will be released soon. Got a question? Drop me a line.
  • StevenB

    This is footage of another race that lives hidden undergound beneath us, you will see in the media this year that they will reveal themselves. They come from the planet called APU, and we descend from them. 

  • AaronD2012

    Where are you getting your info?

  • StevenB

    I know someone who talks too them, not many do, but he is not the only one, also 2012 will not mean judgement day, only that times will change on earth. This is the year they will come forward. 

  • AaronD2012

    Who am I to say any different? After all, I believe Sasquatches are remnants of earlier MIB attempts

  • The Truth Hurts

    It’s a couple of perfectly normal guys walking into a hotel. The whole story is a lie cooked up by Shane Sovar. Antonio Paris posted this hoax to get publicity for his sham UFO investigation team. Sovar was rewarded by being named an “investigator.” These people are incompetent amateurs, as you can see here:

    http://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread831629/pg1 

    http://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread833274/pg1 

  • Guy

    whatever has been caught by the cctv, i don’t think its beyond not normal. lol

  • AaronD2012

    Could be just old guys in black suits, or mafia dudes enforcing some loan shark bullying on a loanee….

  • Pj ripp

    it cool to think that there real M.I.B but was the UFO sighting real of fake? i want to know that

  • so…you DO think it is within “not normal”?

  • jackie chan

    I doubt they would show themselves so they may have been looking for some laughs but who knows it could be our first piece of evidence

  • I agree with Jackie Chan. If these two were real MIB, this video could be of use someday. I find this phrase bizarre, though: “so big and so blue, that they almost hypnotized”. I wonder if the employees have eaten their lunch that time – they should have included that on the investigation. Hehe

  • Wtf87

    Not sure if its relvant but surely men in black auits and hats the look extremely similar and have no haor wat so ever sound to me like they are the watchers from fringe

  • Khan Vanity

    they could either be people trying to look like them or just wearing something by coincidence and not knowing it resembles men in black quite a lot…

  • elwyn5150

    Not the first alleged proof. UFO Hunter found someone who allegedly took a photo.

  • skyrimkirk

    Tall white’s, that’s what they are. See Millennial Hospitality by Charles Hall

