Alright gang, time to play detective.

The following video testimony comes from a family that had went camping deep in the Washington mountains and encountered a large bipedal creature. The woman in the video explains her encounter with the strange creature believed to be Bigfoot. From her testimony, she describes the creature 10-11 feet tall with a multicolor coat.

Source: YouTube it was a family camping trip we stayed one night. my wife told us she seen bigfoot and she was scared i tryed to recreate it and she recorded me it looks like she recorded something else too

The man who shot the interview went on to post additional comments about this video:

t’s crazy that my wife saw it and it never moved we thought it was long gone but it was there the whole time me and my friend explored the whole area that morning and﻿ we seen something back there but in the other direction I have those videos to but I didn’t see nothing on them. spyders13 17 hours ago I think your talking about the flowers like the 1 in﻿ front of the tree stump . spyders13 17 hours ago Yakima wa﻿ spyders13 1 day ago At this time…it was quite 430ish …at dusk…I was in shock…it felt like we were both in shock b/c whatever it was stood there very still…With so much fear I ran back to my sleeping spot and hid under my sleeping bag. I was so﻿ scared..i didnt even care to zip back the tent/close…i lie on the floor kept quite and heard whistling to each other…between 3 creatures from different areas around the campsite….I was never a believer and a big critic…but What an experience that was! spyders13 1 day ago (Wife’ Story of the encouter prior to this video): At around 4am, I woke up to go pee outside. I didnt want to go really b/c it was quite still dark, but couldn’t hold any longer. Stood up…opened the tent…I have one foot out and I looked to check if my cousins car is still there, so I can pee on the other side of the tent, but as I turn to look the other side of the﻿ tent…I noticed a tall, light brown figure (lion fur color) was standing still right where I had my husband stand … spyders13 1 day ago U can fast forward 1:45 past my girl talking it moves 2:25 look close right﻿ before i say 11foot tall like ten feet to my left spyders13 1 day ago

So this boils down to an eyewitness case. Now, judging from the woman’s description and her enthusiastic account of the encounter, she sounds like she encountered something strange in the woods of Washington’s Yakima region. Of course we all know that eyewitness testimonies are not that reliable, but something about this video seems sincere. I think that the woman saw something in the woods that she wasn’t familiar with and could only describe it as a Sasquatch.

I’ve seen several comparison pictures of bears standing on their hind legs that resemble what some eyewitnesses have seen or thought to be the elusive creature. Then again, there is the strange two tone hair color description as well as the incredible part about the creature “whistling” with other unseen creatures.

I leave it up to you, the reader.