In the words of Bilbo Baggins:

“It’s a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don’t keep your feet, there’s no knowing where you might be swept off to.”

It would seem doubly so if you are a self professed Ghost Hunter.

From The Examiner

“Jessica stated that a female with blond hair (later identified as Brandi Lea Amey) came out from the residence next to the tunnel and told them they needed to leave. As the male was getting back into the vehicle, they observed some type of firearm in Amey’s hand. Jessica said she saw the female cocking the firearm, and as they drove off, Amey fired it at them, striking the rear of the vehicle.”

According to Hawkins County Sheriff Deputy Michael Lipe, on Thursday, June 13, at around 11 p.m., 20-year-old Jessica Winstead and four of her teenage friends stopped on Big Elm Road to explore the Sensabaugh Hollow Road railroad tunnel. The group had heard the tunnel was haunted and planned to take some photos. A nearby neighbor, 28-year-old Brandi Lea Amey came out of her home and told the group to leave. As Winstead and her friends were driving away, Amey allegedly opened fire on the car, hitting the rear of the vehicle.

The location of the events? According to the Southern States Paranormal Research Society

Sensabaugh Tunnel

Now, for the first time, we will present to you the truth behind the infamous Sensabaugh Tunnel, and we will reveal why the mystery of Sensabaugh Tunnel, is far more perplexing than any urban legend.

First, what is the urban legend about Sensabaugh Tunnel?

What are the reported phenomena? What is the story?Here, pulled from Ghosts and Spirits of Tennessee, which is a very good local website containing encyclopedia like entries on local ghost stories and collections of folklore, are the most popular legends concerning the tunnel:

“…..Sensabaugh Tunnel is located just off Big Elm Road in Kingsport, TN, not far from Rotherwood Mansion. It was constructed in the 1920s, and today it sits in a state of disrepair. There are cracks in the cement, and graffiti is everywhere. The road that passes through it is only used by locals, and not often by them. The tunnel is most notorious for a murder that occurred there many years ago.

There are several versions of how the murder transpired. All of them involve a baby. One version is that many years ago, a hobo wandered to the home of a fairly prominent family named Sensabaugh. They welcomed the hobo into their home. The hobo, however, started to steal jewelry from the family, so Mr. Sensabaugh grabbed his pistol.

The hobo then grabbed the couple’s newborn baby, which he used as a human shield, and ran. The hobo was able to outpace the father, and ran into the tunnel. He didn’t know what to do with the baby, so he drowned it in the stream that runs through the tunnel.

The other two versions do not involve a hobo. According to one, Mr. Sensabaugh lived with his family in a house near the entrance to the tunnel. One day he went crazy, and murdered them all, including his newborn baby, and threw their bodies into the creek in the tunnel. Other account says a young pregnant woman was kidnapped and murdered in the tunnel.

If any of these accounts is correct, there’s no doubt that a tragedy occurred here years ago. And that tragedy has found it’s way into the lore of the region. Today, the tunnel is a typical “lover’s lane,” where young couples go to enjoy each other’s company in private. And of course, the tale of the tragedy always sparks the interest of those present.

The baby who was killed here is said to haunt the tunnel. It is said that you can hear the baby cry if you drive into the car, and cut off the ignition. It’s also said that the ignition will not start if you kill it in the tunnel. Other people claim you can hear Mr. Sensabaugh’s footsteps echoing in the tunnel, and see him approaching the car in your rearview mirror. That would be quite unsettling, indeed, if your car won’t start! ……”