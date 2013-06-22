California,Conspiracies,Ghost Theories,Headline,Macabre,Mystery of History,Videos,Weird news |
June 22, 2013

cecil

A block away from where I live stands the Hotel Cecil. A tall, tower-like complex with a history almost as sordid as the one that haunts the Tower of London. Hotel Cecil has always been known as the place where serial killer Richard Ramirez, aka The Nightstalker, lived for some time. rramirez
The hotel also housed another serial killer whose victims were all prostitutes. The cold-blooded Austrian serial killer, Jack Unterweger.

The Hotel Cecil is once again making headlines. However, it’s not because of another serial killer but rather of the mysterious and eerie death of Canadian tourist Elisa Lam.

The body of 21 year-old Elisa Lam was found floating inside one of the hotels water tanks on February 19th of this year. When the LAPD was called to the scene they requested any surveillance video the hotel might have kept for the last few days. It was then that the LAPD stumbled into the controversial and bizarre video of Elisa Lam’s last moments.

 

This video was taken minutes before she died and shows an obviously mentally unstable Elisa Lam entering and exiting the elevator in the hotel’s lobby. At times appearing to be talking to herself and acting erratically. This video went viral in the popular Chinese website Youku.com, generating more than 3 million hits in the span of a week or so. It comes as no surprise that rumors about possession instantly began as soon as the video hit the internet.

To inject any paranormal or conspiracy theories into the case would be demeaning Elisa Lam’s death. It’s obvious that something is not right. Her abnormal behavior in the elevator suggests that she may be hallucinating or under a severe form of psychosis. Yet most of the comments you read are from those who believe that either Elisa Lam was possessed or haunted, therefore causing her to commit suicide.

After keeping the public in suspense for months, the LAPD finally released the results of Elisa’s autopsy and toxicology screen. They didn’t find any drugs in her system, ruling Elisa’s death as accidental.

Drugs did not contribute to the death of a Canadian tourist whose body was discovered in a water tank atop a downtown Los Angeles hotel four months ago, coroner’s officials said.

A maintainence worker discovered the body of Elisa Lam, 21, on Feb. 19 after residents of the Cecil Hotel complained about low water pressure. At the time Lam had been missing for several weeks from the hotel after traveling there from Vancouver, Canada.

Los Angeles County coroner’s officials said Thursday that Lam died of an accidental drowning. Herbipolar disorder was a significant condition but authorities did not elaborate.

Coroner’s officials noted that the medical examination found no visible signs of trauma on the body and toxicology tests found nothing that contributed to her death.

Lam had been missing for three weeks before being found. During that time, detectives with the LAPD‘s robbery-homicide division appealed to the public for help in the case that included the release of video of her inside a Cecil Hotel elevator. In surveillance footage, Lam could be seen pushing buttons for multiple floors and at one point stepping out of the elevator and waving her arms.

The only ways to get to the roof are via a locked door that only employees have access to and a fire escape. The door is equipped with an alarm system that notifies hotel personnel if someone is on the roof, Los Angeles police Sgt. Rudy Lopez said.

Lam’s case inspired amateur sleuths to post numerous theories on websites about what might have happened to her. International media outlets, particularly in Canada and China, have also continued their coverage of the story.

Much of the speculation focused on the surveillance video of Lam in the hotel elevator. The video went viral on the Chinese video site Youku.com, with more than 3 million views and 40,000 comments in a 10-day span.

Many commenters said they were disturbed by the tape, with one calling it “spooky.”

“I knew about Elisa Lam but this is the first time I saw the video,” one wrote. “I’m so scared, I’m shaking. I’m numb.”

LA Times

The strange circumstances surrounding her death keep haunting Elisa Lam.

Many are not content with the police’s investigation into the case, asking why the alarm did not go off when she opened the door that lead to the rooftop? Or why would she commit suicide by drowning herself inside a dark water tank as opposed to simply just jumping off the ledge of the building. The flames of conspiracy keep being fanned by the LAPD’s secrecy on the case.

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profile

Xavier Ortega

Sr. Editor at GhostTheory
Based in Brooklyn, NY, I write about all things creepy and strange. My book based on the real haunting of Doris Bither (The Entity 1982 movie) will be released fall of 2016. Got a question? Drop me a line.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profile

Latest posts by Xavier Ortega (see all)

Related posts

  Older Comments
Newer Comments  
  • katpetrov123

    she was testing the sensors, which is why she was stepping in and out. pressing many buttons as soon as she walked in is the creepiest part to me, but it can be explained, she was in a manic episode caused by her bipolar disorder. paranoia. in her mind she probably thought the more numbers she pressed, the less likely her imagined ‘enemy’ will find which floor she resides in.

  • katpetrov

    many mentally ill patients strip their clothes off during a manic episode, including that of schizophrenics and those with bipolar disorder. i would like to know which report actually mentions the lid was closed shut when firefighters arrived? the general public makes a quick assumption that it was closed just because the firefighters cut out another opening. if you saw the picture, the square opening that Elisa fell through was very very tiny. the only reason why the firefighters cut out a new bigger opening was so that the body can be retrieved more easily. there is no public report whether they found her clothes and glasses or not, but it does not mean it is not in the police department’s possession. also, the report did not say she killed herself, it was not a suicide, it was an accidental drowning. when a patient is going through a manic episode, they put themselves in danger, but in their mind they rationalize it, it does not always mean they want to commit suicide. the masses are not doing a better job, they are only speculating based on incomplete information. what the police did not publicize is 1) whether they found her clothes or not 2) if the lid was closed or open when they got there 3) if there where surveillance cameras at the rooftop to prove or disprove that she was indeed alone. the police may have a reason for not disclosing any more information, the family may have requested to not disclose any more sensitive information, e.g. every detail of how she died. either way, based on incomplete information, we the ‘masses’ and self-proclaimed amateur investigators cannot conclude to be any better than the LAPD.

  • hallo

    Probably she hid in the water tank because someone is looking for her & was not able to get out.

  • Janine G. Almazan

    And her clothes are not found.

  • Caputo

    Don’t be racist. Mexicans aren’t attracted to gooks.

  • Leila

    The body needs to be living in order to metabolize drugs.

  • Leila

    Well 1. It was 3 weeks until they found her body. If it had rained once during that time, it would have washed away the scent for the dogs. 2.You don’t know if the door was shut. They never said whether it was shut or open. You are assuming it was shut because the firefighters had to cut a bigger hole to retrieve the body. 3. She is a petite young Asian woman. I can get into the same hole she fell through. 4. You don’t know much about security tapes. At all. They are all shot this way. Nor do you understand that tapes can be cropped for entertainment news venue purposes. Haven’t you ever heard that the correct answer is the more parsimonious one? Spirits vs. toxicology reports/autopsy. You went with spirits.

  • Raymond Bautista

    Living organisms in the body can metabolize many substances and even releases certain substances. When certain drugs are in the body they can speed up, slow down, and even change how toxins breakdown in the body during decomp..

  • Raymond Bautista

    If someone is outside and keeps pressing the button it can keep the door open.

  • Holmes

    I personally think they should investigate the personnel of the hotel. It must be someone who worked there, otherwise she wouldnt have even been able to get on the roof. Her weird behavior however, is beyond me…Is there any valid proof from her parents that she had bi-polar?

  • Holmes

    Why would she press every button if that’s the case. If she were trying to get away from someone, she would have just pressed just a singular button. You’ve also just described the reasoning behind the behaviours of some schizophrenics.

  • Holmes

    Agreed.

  • Holmes

    And not everyone believes in ghosts.

  • Holmes

    Some poisons cant be traced from a autopsy.

  • Holmes

    This is either the work of
    1: A coincidence. (Someone with bi-polar stumbles upon a murderer who works at the hotel.)
    2: Some sort of poison. (Some poisons cant be tracked. A smart serial killer would probably look up new recipes and test them.)
    3: A cult thing (I doubt it.)
    4: A serial killer bent on making the supernatural a more tangible reality. As far fetched as it sounds, someone could have been forcing her to act in that way to make it seem like the supernatural was at work. Maybe a extremist of some sort of religion trying to convince other of the realities of spirits or gods. Blah blah blah. I’m done with this. I’mma go watch the ring…Or maybe something to lift my spirits.

 Older Comments
Newer Comments  