December 31, 2013

The Anomalist posted a link to an article in Psychology Tomorrow titled Do Schizophrenics live in Parallel Universes?.

In Quantum physics, objects can exist in different states at the same time. You know, Schrödinger’s cat and all that stuff. Today, psychologists are poking around with an interesting theory about schizophrenics and their mental states and the galactic complexity of Parallel Universe theories.

Do schizophrenics live in multiple Universes?

Dr. Joseph Valks’ blog explains it a hell of a lot better:

Usually sufferers only have a single personality, but could they, in fact, be living in parallel universes? As we are not physically aware of other universes their existences is purely theoretical and, therefore, open to conjecture. Quantum objects can exist in different states and it can be argued that each different state belongs to a different world. This would imply a multiverse. This idea has been extended even further to cover actions with more than one possible outcome. If the theory is correct then each possible outcome is in a different but parallel universe. So could schizophrenics actually be spanning more than one reality-state at once?

String theory proposes that our universe is like a bubble existing alongside similar parallel universes and the parallel universes may come into contact with one another. This results in a big bang similar to the one that started our universe.

Many scientists do not believe in multiverses, but others feel that any world that is mathematically coherent can in fact exist and each one is as likely as any other. These would not follow the same fundamental mathematical laws as our universe, but would have equal probability of existence. So who knows what lies over the rainbow? Perhaps you’re living there in your own paradise.

Life after death could even continue in a parallel universe that infrequently interacts with our own. Strange phenomena have been universally reported from individuals pronounced clinically dead or very close to death. This usually includes first a sense of awareness of being dead, such as viewing one’s body from above and watching the doctors and nurses desperately trying to resuscitate. Then a sense of peaceful removal from the world takes over followed by rapid movement through a tunnel towards a powerful light, representing unconditional love. They have even reported receiving knowledge about their life and the nature of the universe before making the decision to return to their body.

A new ‘psychological’ idea, from Mind Valley, called quantum jumping involves meeting up with your twin self in a parallel universe. It entails initially hypnotising oneself and then passing through a tunnel into a different universe and meeting up with one’s other worldly twin. This ‘time twin’ lacks the particular complex that desperately needs to be cured.

When you remerge from the tunnel you have picked up their persona and your trauma is now cured. It’s kind of like repairing soul damage from your past. You can also pick up knew talents from your talented other self before returning through the portal to modern day reality. Actually, it’s even a bit like, ‘The One’, starring Jet Li, except you don’t have to battle or kill anyone unless you want to learn martial arts! The complete process only takes about half an hour a day, but I’d think twice before forking out a fortune to Mind Valley for promises of wealth. (Maybe selling you the CD is how quantum jumping really did help them get rich!)

As for parallel universes, all through high school people were telling me I lived in another universe – perhaps they were right!

If you’ve been following GhostTheory for awhile, you probably remember my popular post ‘Sabina & Ursula Twins Psychosis Or Paranormal‘.

Xavier Ortega

Based in Brooklyn, NY, I write about all things creepy and strange. My book based on the real haunting of Doris Bither (The Entity 1982 movie) will be released soon. Got a question? Drop me a line.
  • narasimha

    The most compelling evidence I have read so far is of Robert A. Monroe. His initial involuntary personal exploration of out of body experiences leads me to believe (through my own and therefore confirmation) that we never die and “collect” our other selves through the process. Unless one experiences this first hand, it will always be a scientific, analytic, logic research. Read Robert’s books, he was around long before any of this was even discussed.

  • hp b

    If this is true then there’s a parallel universe next door to my house..

  • IThinkso

    Are devils the masters of all hallucinogens? … “Oh yes, I think that I have experienced things much more intensely now, than … I mean.. I have hallucinated without having any drugs … since I have taken LSD.”
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWepmWdQk0s

  • Alex Moore

    In Doris Lessings book ‘Briefing for a descent into Hell’ (1971) she puts forward this exact argument

  • Alex Moore

    Hi Alberto
    If you go to the trouble of posting your opinion, It would be great if you bothered to expound on why you reach the conclusion you do.
    Maybe you have something intereasting and valuable to say, but the approach you take offers nothing. Signs of a lazy mind me thinks.

  • Anonymous Account

    Do people with heart disease also live in parallel universes? Things go physically wrong with the brain, and we notice it in ways we wouldn’t notice abnormalities in other organs. Also, the fact that the schizophrenic experience so often consists of death threats and exhortations to suicide makes this “parallel universe” theory seem rather an unhappy possibility. I can tell you that I’ve been hospitalized (just the once) with bipolarity-based psychoses, and never hit on that particular theory of my experience. It could be made to fit, but so could almost anything. I know I want a narrative very badly, one that would make my still-real-feeling delusions correct somehow, and “proto-seizure behavior in the left temporal lobe” and “those things didn’t happen” and “you sure were trying to fulfill some wishes for yourself right there” and “that was a delusion, of course, but interesting as a metaphor” or “keep in mind that there are only so many letters in the English language, so of course you’re going to run into some weird sets of initials sometimes” are not very satisfying or empowering things to say to yourself all day long, while your brain is trying to get out from under you and take off somewhere by itself. Speaking of which, you’re not implying that we don’t understand the physical mechanics of the near-death experience, right? Because there are a lot of people out there who approach this stuff as if the brain is a pretty simple machine, contra Oliver Sacks, and that anything weird must be coming from outside of the physical mechanism. And another thing: I’m taking lithium, which is physically problematic, and a pretty decent mood stabilizer/anticonvulsant, and without the antipsychotic my doctor and I very much don’t want me to take, I still have to struggle to remember that people at work and on the street and at the cash register or whatever can’t hear my thoughts. This is not a fun delusion, this leftover thought-broadcasting delusion. And I can tell you that even when I was on the fun end of manic psychosis, it was not very much like shrooms or DMT, nor did it feel spiritual, and it’s so weird now to hear people who haven’t been ill in this way project all over it. (I’d add that some aspects of bipolar psychosis have resembled smoking too much very-high-THC weed, but then I could only ever enjoy the mildest strains, and was never much of a smoker.)

  • Anonymous Account

    I’m not sure it was right to describe the schizophrenic experience as “so often” bad or scary. (I know there’s also an argument that the emotional content tends to differ depending on whether you’re in an area/culture/etc. in which it’s “safe” to have that illness; and it’s certainly sad to think of a parallel universe in which a person who has schizophrenia doesn’t have to deal with the baggage, emotional and economic, that comes with it in this one.) I would apologize for talking so much about my not-actually-schizophrenic experience with psychosis, but I think this post and the ones referred to therein are in dire need of some input from an actual certifiably severely mentally ill person or two, and nobody else seems to be stepping up. Have you, the author, talked this over much with people who are being successfully medicated for schizophrenia? “Medicated,” obvs, because the trouble with taking any mysterious and interesting theory to the severely symptomatic person, aside from the fact that they can’t argue with you very well and their data can be so nutso that you can interpret it however you want, is the possibility that he or she is going to incorporate it. Ask me how I know! Don’t, though, it’ll take forever. Anyway, this seemed as objectifying as all get-out to me, is why I’ve been going on at such length here.

  • Richard

    Please go on, your input is far more interesting than the article. Thank You!

  • JimmyBoston

    Interesting theory but I think not.

  • AvalonEnigma

    Another book on this subject to add to my ever growing collection! Thanks…

  • AvalonEnigma

    I have lived with someone who suffers this particular problem for almost ten years and I have to admit that I have often (more often then I’d admit to anyone who knew me to be honest) wondered whether the problem was that I COULDN’T hear the voices… Sometimes I wonder whether she can hear something that I can’t rather than that she can hear something that isn’t there.

  • rachel

    My dad is a schizophrenic. Of all the diagnosed schizophrenics I have known or met (a lot) none of them were diagnosed correctly. This causes a confusion in the definition of schizophrenia in peoples experiences with them.

    My dad has several versions of his past memories, all himself, yet so different they could not possibly be all his own life. It is like he has hooked up to some of his many-other brains of different versions of himself in different realities and mixed them together. He is also a genius and was completely “sane” all the way through college. He also knows about the future years before things happen. I have seen this all firsthand.

    The theory described in the article is EXACTLY what my own theory of schizophrenia is. People are confused by mental illness diagnoses and so don’t “get it” but it is because there are very few TRUE schizophrenics, most are just diagnosed wrong. Also, you have to spend a lot of time with someone to know them well enough to understand. Being the daughter of a schizophrenic also gives me the perspective of understanding inherent in my own mind that such things are possible. Many people are not capable of fathoming such things because they are too mundane and closed minded.

  • Moira Willenov

    i pity those among you who’s minds are so limited that they can not comprehend a reality ( and i use that word loosely, mind you. ), beyond the facts presented to them by the proponents of mainstream scientific thought.

  • TruthisSomewhere

    Valk’s idea is close to the mark but misses the bullseye.
    Instead, it is not schizophrenics who are traveling in multi-dimensions, rather they are open to multi-dimensions and thus are inevitably confronted with multi-dimensional entities: the voices that they hear.

    This is tantalizing evidence substantiating the existence of multi-dimensional non-organic lifeforms that reside within the thought-realm of all sentient beings.

  • Neko

    I don’t think that’s how Shizoprenia works, or rather what a shizophrenic person is seeing…

    You know, hallucinations are either caused by drugs or some brain fuckery. You can get Shizophrenia as a side effect of some drugs(Weed – Shizophrenic Paranoia, etc..).

    So yeah.. When a Shizophrenic person sees a hallucination(let’s say it’s a man) he doesn’t know it is one sometimes shizophrenia is strong enough he/she can even feel it when touching it.

    Now that may seem like a reason for people to think there is some parallel universe wizardry going on.

    I still doubt that it is tho. You would have to be able to open a gate to another world (let’s call it like that) and I don’t think this is possible because there is no proof from scientists that parallel universes even exists. It is still a theory.

    Sorry for my poor English btw, I’m not a native English speaker. Have a nice one!

