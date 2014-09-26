crypto,Featured,Headline,Latest Evidence,Mystery of History,Paranormal,Photos |
M.K. Davis’ recent discovery on the Patterson-Gimlin footage is a powerful blow against the skeptics who for decades have denounced the footage as a hoax. On the 61st frame of the extraordinary footage, Mr. Davis was able to stabilize and enhance the frame significantly enough to show Patty’s digits.  Why is this significant?

Think about it. For years believers have argued that back in the late 1960s (1967 to be exact) there were no advanced gorilla suits in existence. Meaning that all you could find or make were these rubberized, high bulky and stiff-jointed suits. Those who believe, confidently argue that what we see in the Patterson-Planet-of-the-APesGimlin film is not a man in a rubber gorilla suit but an actual Sasquatch.

This specific piece of important evidence that is M.K. Davis’ Frame 61 should now be considered damning evidence against the gorilla suit theory. After all, it was only a year after the Patterson-Gimlin footage was shot that the iconic 1968 film Planet of the Apes came onto the screen. Surely we can all appreciate the vast contrast in the P & G film and that of Hollywood’s leading special effects. If Patty is some man in a suit, then that is one highly sophisticated and priceless body suit.

 

Bigfoot Evidence has the scoop and a word from Davis:

M.K. Davis as done it again! All these years of enhancing and deburring each frame from the Patterson-Gimlin footage has yielded something so definitive that it’s mind blowing. Skeptics claim Patty was a man in a suit, but we all know that there was no such suit back 1967. 

foot1

  • Jjb54

    First Question w/an answer:
    What is the first rule, when you commit a crime. Get rid of ALL EVIDENCE. (duh!)

    So those who ask: Where is the suite? Simple, if it were me and I was going to sell a hoax: DESTROY IT! No trace, no hoax can be found. This is not “rocket science”, at least to hoax sellers.

    Anyone remember the “ALIEN AUTOPSY” (hoax)?? It was a good 2 years before it was exposed as a hoax. Yes, they did get rid of the ‘alien’ body. But one thing they could not get rid of were: ACTORS! Some were found to be ‘amazingly young’ for being over 50+ years old. They didn’t look any older then in the film. Must be alien technology that kept them so ‘young’. 😉

    As for the foot print. Those really are not hard to do, not hard at all. There are plenty of evidence of great hoaxed foot prints.

    As for the “SIZE” – 7 Foot People are not that hard to find. Seriously, not common, but not hard either. Even back at the time of the video.

    Here is what I find amazing in all of this. A little critical thinking skills here: Do they not have to poop? Apparently not, amazing huh? What?? Well unless they use Out Houses or break the locks to park bathrooms, never in all of these sightings has there been any poop. Bear, yes! Wild cats, yes! Beaver, Raccoon, Skunks, Birds, and all other kinds of animals – YES! But funny thing, never any Bigfoot poop. I mean seriously, what are the odds???

    Then we have Resting Places. We know and can ID all other animal resting places, even in trees … and yet, it seems these creatures never take a ‘time out’ to just rest / sleep. READ – Fur would be found and/or other clear markings. Nope – NADA.

    And how the heck are they born? Never see more then 1 at a time, never any family / social unit, markings or other wise. So how is it we can find no “social / family” markings, like every other animal and human???

    Just saying … it is amazing how they ‘exist’ and yet there is ZERO evidence of any family/social markings to go, “SEE!!” How is that never to be found and not for lack of looking???

    Just some Common Sense and Critical Thinking Skill observations to ponder…..

  • Jjb54

    ADDED:

    It is strange that I found only in Texas that a K9 dogs have been thought to be used to track these creatures. I mean dogs can sniff out Cancer – Rare Kiwi Bird in Australia, to you name it …. so I would LOVE the next time a Bigfoot sighting is recorded.

    CALL OUT THE DOGS!! Seriously!!

    I’ll tell you what will happen too: It will go to the ‘dead end’ of the film zone and will eventually wind up going back to the film zone. I would also like to have ALL PARTIES and trucks/cars who were their at the sighting to be present.

    I have a strange feeling that the dogs will go to a HUMAN and/or car – trucks. **

    So, please – CALL OUT THE DOGS!!!

    ** Thus why this will never happen – be allowed by the ‘reporter’ for very obvious reasons.

  • mike

    It makes no g.d. sense that it’s a fake. Lets find a guy around 7′ and put him in a famLE SUIT. It’s surely a rel creature.

  • tousi

    As a Zoologist here are examples of proof that we will need to accept the existence of Bigfoot:

    1) Scat – bring us their poop for us to run genetic testing on and we will be happy.
    2) Hair Sample – bring in a sample that we can run tests on that show it is not any other type of animal that we know of and we will be happy.
    3) Blood – bring us a blood sample that we can test and we will be happy.
    4) Bones – bring us bones that we can test and we will be happy.
    5) A Body – if you can bring in one of these we would be happy.

    In science we cannot use video or eye witness reports to accept the existence of any animal. We cannot have a debate on its existence without evidence to show that it may be out there which we do not have for Bigfoot. All we have are eye witness reports, grainy video and some footprints that we have shown can be duplicated by humans, until real evidence is provided there will be no debate with Zoologist on the existence of Bigfoot.

  • Farkus

    “but we all know that there was no such suit back 1967”

    Do we? Of course we don’t “know” this for a fact.

    Maybe that’s a suit with “realistic” bigfoot feet to leave more convincing tracks.

  • OpenYourEyes

    One reason the original teamsters say they hoaxed this is to protect themselves. Look closely at that bulging muscle in the thigh area. That is a bullet hitting her. If there was sound, Im am sure you would hear that shot.

    Could they have realized how inhumane this whole thing is? Especially with talk that Sasquatch may be a relative of our species. Look closely at the film and they axle hernia and knee buckle. She was shot. Maybe it was a massacre, maybe not. But in that film that we so widely see, I see a billet enter and leave her thigh.

  • Henry Chandler

    Problem with that idea, is that hounds or dogs are noisy. Their actions and sounds may scare off their quarry. Now true they are used to run down birds and other game in hunting, but that is when the hunter “knows” without a doubt that a target can be found, just don’t know where so use a dog/hound to ‘flush’ them out. Also, the dog(s) will need to know what scent to follow. Be real interesting to know if anyone can tell what a Squatch is suppose to smell like. I am not saying that there is or is not any of these creatures roaming around. But the use of dogs is not a simple answer.

    Also, when we stop tip-toeing around and have someone ‘bag’ one as in a real hunt, will we ever really know. But that’s a whole litany of problems on its own. One for which if it is someone in an ape suit and gets shot, I am not concerned for the dumb bastard who got shot, but the hunter who did not know it was a monkey suited man and getting in trouble over this.

  • KjirstinYoungberg

    I happen to be a costume designer for film, and know shooting began for the first Planet of the Apes in May of 1967. The costumes were manufactured months prior to shooting. Home sewing in the mid-to-late 1960’s featured many types of “faux fur” used to make hats, purses and costumes, so claiming these suits didn’t exist is ludicrous. This film is “authentic” but as far as what Patterson shot? Could have been an actor practicing movement. Costume designer Morton Haack made many of the gorilla suits with latex feet, including toes. From what I’ve studied, Bigfoot hair found with follicles has no ape DNA, but is mostly human, with some Native American markers.

  • Johnny Fever

    . . . “As they are seen all over the planet”. So why have we not seen one BIT OF PHYSICAL EVIDENCE? We keep hearing about continued sightings; Well, for the last decade, everyone’s got a camera / videophone in their pocket.. .. .. Why are we still waiting for some decent images to come forth? But yet we are stuck analyzing frame by frame, some blurry, grainy images of a FIFTY YEAR OLD FILM.

  • Nigel Hole

    I seem to remember all this rhetoric with the Cottingley Fairies pictures!!! Even the girls who took the pictures were amazed that people actually believed they were real. Sorry, but obvious hoax, more so when you read the story surrounding the footage. I would love to believe – but extraordinary claims demand extraordinary proof.

  • CD Karacter

    No. Wrong. We most certainly do “know” this- to say otherwise is just ignorant. In fact, we know that even today, a ‘suit’ like that cannot be made, even using modern materials. Yo’re just plain, flat out incorrect. It’s not a difference of opinion, you’re wrong, & that’s due to your willful ignorance regarding a great number of aspects of the living creature that we see in the film, the LEAST of which being those impossible aspects such as the rippling, identifiable muscle groups, etc., & the most telling, end-of-argument aspect being that even IF somehow, some way there could be made a suit of such quality, a human COULD NOT FIT INTO IT. PERIOD. END OF ARGUMENT. GO LOOK IT UP. It’s really sad, that people need SO badly to deny all the undeniable evidence of the existence of these creatures, that they will just ignore ALL KINDS of facts that they’ve already been informed of many times, just to try & latch on to ANY hope that this is all some kind of hoax. Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, & to claim that these creatures don’t exist is, to anyone w/any objectivity whatsoever, CLEARLY the extraordinary claim, & not the other way around. C’mon fellow Americans, I know your education system, & your churches really, really failed you, but you can overcome those failures.

  • Jim

    Wrong again. Morris the man that made the suit did make life like gorilla suits with toes. Sorry

  • Joel Brothers

    Of course, you are right. The fact that they have a sworn confession from Bob Hieronimus, the guy in the suit, and the fact that he has passed several Lie Detector tests, is irrelevant. So is the receipt for the Bigfoot costume made for Patterson by Phillip Morris, and his statements, made under oath, verified by his wife and other employees, who all passed Lie Detector tests. And Patterson’s history of being a huckster means nothing either. Nor do the expert analyses conducted by certified experts in the field of photo analysis, including some members of SAC.

    In fact, anything at all that does not agree with the films authenticity, no matter how conclusively it is established, is irrelevant, right?

  • Joel Brothers

    “Problem with that idea, is that hounds or dogs are noisy”…..

    More noisy than people or horses? Hardly. Dogs aren’t used because they would find nothing. Bigfoot Hunters only do things that would reflect positively on the existence of this mythical creature. Anything to the contrary is discredited (or the attempt is made, anyway), or just plain ignored, no matter how damning. It’s the same reason that Trail Cams are never used, and the few times they have been used, they show nothing (there’s a shocker….).

  • Joel Brothers

    And people aren’t gullible, either…..right!

    Every point you have made has been disproved several times by recognized experts in many fields, as well as numerous confessions, a receipt for the costume, Lie Detector tests and sworn statements, etc…. The proportions and gait are all within human ability if you were trying to fake it, and have been duplicated many, many times. The “ripples” of muscles have been proved to be merely shadows from the foliage and wrinkles in the suit that have been enhanced by the ‘stabilization’ process, which is basically just a human, or human-controlled computer program interpreting what it has been programmed to ‘enhance’.

    Legitimate analysis has even showed a bulge in the buttocks area that perfectly matches the bulge that a wallet would make, and another to the side that suspiciously resembles one made by a set of keys. And any biologist, anthropoligist, or first-year zoology student can tell, you without any doubt, that human females are the only creature on the planet that has pendulous breasts. Not monkeys, not apes, not other mammals, not even Australeopithicus….only humans, and maybe Homo neanderthalis, and Homo erectus.

    In a court-of-law, this would be known as a “preponderance of evidence” and more than enough to convict someone of a crime. .

