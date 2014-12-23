Ohio’s Highland County Press posted a story of a strange encounter on a dark and lonely road near Highland County. The article is about a MUFON report of a strange gray creature that was spotted crossing a highway. The creature was described to be around seven feet tall with lanky muscular legs. In fact, the report describes this creature as being all legs with no head or arms visible.

From Highland County Press:

A resident of the Carmel community has reported seeing a strange creature along Carmel Road on Friday, Dec. 12.

Ron McGlone, an investigator with Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), said “The witness was driving near Carmel on Dec. 12, 2014, came up over a hill and saw a 7′ tall slim, gray creature with muscular legs that walked like its knees were backwards.

“The 60-year-old former Marine (who allegedly saw the creature) also said it didn’t seem to have arms. He also included a sketch made shortly after he arrived home.

“I would like to get this information out in your area in hopes that maybe someone else has seen it – or that their giant cross-bred ostrich got loose – or something!”

“We recently bought a place in the Fort Hill area (in southeast Highland County). We first noticed after about 30 days of living here that we suddenly have a perfect circle that stays fresh green, no matter what weather, in our front yard. On Friday night (the 12th), we were driving home. After turning on Carmel Road, which leads to our road, we went around the curve by the Carmel church and then up a small incline and approximately 10 feet over the incline and in front of our truck, the ‘alien’ ran across the road and into the woods.

“My husband saw it. He is a skeptic – almost 60 years old – and a proud Marine. He wouldn’t have admitted to seeing it if he hadn’t been in shock. I had him draw it for me when we got to the house. He says it was asphalt gray (our asphalt is gray) and about 7 feet tall, no arms that he could see, but muscular in the legs area; no jawline, and its legs were bent backward and it leaned forward as it ran.”

If anyone in the Carmel area has information on what the object might be, he or she may contact McGlone at: [email protected] or [email protected]