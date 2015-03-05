Conspiracies,Editorial Articles,Espionage,Featured,Government,Headline |
In 2011 something strange happened on Facebook. People were made aware of the hundreds of unnerving messages that were posted by a Canadian woman named Karin Catherine Waldegrave. Her messages read like the ramblings of a deranged conspiracy theory kook, however it wasn’t what she said that unnerved many. It was the fact that she was having a conversation with her own self. Five hundred to seven hundred cryptic replies within a twelve hour period. Soon after the messages stopped and were removed. And with it went Karin’s Facebook account. Leaving behind questions and the mystery of what happened to Karin Catherine Waldegrave.

 

According to her Facebook profile, Karin Catherine Waldegrave was born in London and studied at the University of Toronto, Canada. Earning herself a Ph.D. during her time there. According to her profile she is well traveled and speaks several different languages including  French, Estonian, Latvian, English, Russian, Gallic, Latin, and German. Proof of this was often times seen in her multi language replies to herself. However most of her posts were in English and read like chopped sentences from random texts.

KCWA

This is an example of one of Karin’s seemingly normal post. Notice the 38 comments on her post.

When other strange ramblings started to appear, things really started to get weird.

KCWB

 

There is a clear distinction between the coherent and incoherent posts made only a day apart by Karin or whoever was responsible for creating the account. It is because of this “switch” in text that many online users began to question the woman’s sanity. The word schizophrenic appeared alongside the link to her Facebook profile in many online forums. Soon, more posts were uncovered and shared amongst many.

In her profile, there were only a handful of personal images Karin uploaded. Strangely enough, they all displayed signs of film damage.

KCW5

 

KCW6

 

 

 

 

Karin then begins to mention the FBI and CIA on her posts, talking about being controlled and monitored by them, the men in black. She mentions the illegal and perverse doings of the “Elite” and how she knows several international criminal networks.  This of course sparks theories of her possible involvement in the infamous government project, MKUltra. However the more you read into her posts, it becomes more and more apparent that none of it makes any sense.

  • February 14 at 11:41am   

  • Karin Catherine WALDEGRAVE

    Also, the organized criminal pervert network which constructed our upscale condominium building in 1997 is advised to stop peeping tommery in it and activist social programming while harassing homeowners in a variety of ways including maste r key type entry in absentia and aggressive impertinent socialite curiosity. Selling retired entrepreneurial couples, war veterans, and young married couples with toddler age children and without (also considering other residents such as young professionals such as accountants as renters in the building) $2.5 Million worth of real estate (us for example – we are married and have been spouses for 8 years in a long marriage, a second long and faithful marriage for both of us – lifelong home owners in Canada both with the exception of 1947 – 1952), continuing peeping over the years and other home invading behaviour by frequent knocks on the door

 

At times there are paragraphs after paragraphs of this nonsensical text, all posted within a minute of each other. Which then brings up the question of this being done via some clever programming. A script or API that connects to Facebook and is testing automated posts. Sounds possible right? I would subscribe to that theory if it wasn’t for the fact that throughout the garbage of text, there does appear to be some form of structure to her messages and conversations. A hidden message. Which leads me to this:

Could Karin Catherine Waldegrave’s Facebook account have been a modern spy communication log? Some sort of social networking Number Station that can only be deciphered by traveling spies? Or was she an extremely intelligent person who snapped and began an online diary of her mental demise?

Whatever you may think, one thing is for sure; the internet has never heard from Karin Catherine Waldegrave since.

 

  • David Eggleston

    Any chance she was someone else who used a nom de plume and populated her wall with computer-generated text? Maybe FB took down her wall when they found out?

  • Arclight

    Jav, where DO you find this stuff??

  • ghosttheory

    In the dark recesses of the web… That or Google.

  • Restless_Legs

    Or perhaps a Flash Art Installation. Temporary, ephemeral art. The photos have the appearance of deliberately having an app or filter applied. Could it have been a school or university class project?

  • Arclight

    lovin it!

  • ghosttheory

    It very well could be. Maybe this is nothing more than some online trolls having fun. Then again, maybe this is some type of clandestine government communique.

  • Koz
  • Skinnypup

    If it mentions some part of our government- Anything is possible- maybe they teleported her to Mars…..

  • SilentWatcher

    It makes sense, you just have to apply-reapply her logic and word choice in a particular method and by extension. I would guess they’re mementos of her life at this stage – “you can’t take back anything once it’s posted to the internet” so they saying goes. She’s panicked, rushed. Writing everything on a document and spamming her wall in one go, trying to double-check and triple-check what she’s saying makes sense, without alerting the people she’s afraid of. If you were in her position, would you friend all the people you know – and could know all the people you are afraid of? No. You’d friend strangers, hoping someone, anyone, of those random bunch would pay attention and be there.

  • LOOMfreek

    If this isn’t a viral marketing stunt for an as yet announced movie….it should be.

  • est

    Yes but you cannot change the past

  • est

    Maybe if we do this together we can find dad

  • z0łťan

    Maybe on 19 june.

  • Greg Roggin

    My theory: she is a nut-job who has written pages and pages of this tripe and is using the super-secret “cut & paste” maneuver to add comments to her own posts contemporaneously.

  • Honey Badger

    Obviously some dickhead making some bullshit. The faggotry with the “damaged” photos is more than enough proof of that. Any idiot who thinks this is anything more than that, should go shoot themselves.

 
