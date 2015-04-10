crypto,Government,Headline,Research & Science |
April 10, 2015

 

offtrackLes Stroud, better known as Survivorman, has always been vocal about the Sasquatch phenomena. Mr. Stroud has been  spending weeks, sometimes months, alone in the wilderness for his shows and has had several unexplained and creepy things happen to him while alone in the woods.

Recently Stroud went OFF TRACK to talk his experiences with Sasquatch and some military branch he chose not to mention.

“I will go on record and say that I’ve had elite military individuals say to me: Yeah, we know that they’re there… ”

He then goes on to paint a scenario as to why the government does not want us, the people, to find out the truth about the mysterious creature. Stroud then brings up a very interesting point: Are the global timber barons covering up the evidence of the existence of Bigfoot just so that they could mine/frack the natural resources that lay below the rich American landscape?

Think about it. If Sasquatch is proven to be real then all its habitat would be considered protective wilderness. Meaning that no corporation would then be allowed to mine the bountiful natural resources since Bigfoot would be put in a very special endangered animal  list.

  • liebowitz

    This man has lost his ever loving mind.

  • naydahoo

    Which man? The author, the subject, the military leader, the corporate leader…or the bigfoot?

  • scott

    Your a dumb shit and have no mind, that’s why you can’t even fathom such a coverup with your pea brain.

  • Wes

    Les is the most respected wilderness individual in the known world. Get’em Les. I don’t give a flying rats ass what you “think” or what you think you think. I’m like Les. I don’t really believe in them until I see the evidence for myself, but I’m not so stupid to believe that they could be out there and that if it comes down to money and power then the truth can be disguised very well for a long time. Even to the point of debunking actual video proof.

  • TRIP

    LES IS DOING WHAT THE CREW OF “FINDING BIG FOOT” SHOULD HAVE DONE. GETTING INTO THE WOODS FOR A PERIOD OF TIME WITHOUT AN ARMY OF PEOPLE MAKING ALL SORTS OF NOISE AN EXPECTING THE BIG GUY TO COME OUT AND PLAY. WAY TO GO LES! JUST WATCH YOUR BACK BIG OWNERS PLAY DIRTY.

  • LaszloZoltan

    your brain is fried.you should have never played with drugs- now you are fkd and dont even know it.

  • Nick Smith

    Dude, us drug users would like it if you stop throwing all the crazies our way. yes, my brain is fried, but its not ‘That’ fried.

  • liebowitz

    LOL Bigfoot is a little boy’s fantasy.

  • MJLav

    He never said that he believes that they are real. He said that if they do exist, then he could imagine a scenario where a combination of government and Big Business would try to cover up the fact that it does exist, to keep their lands from being designated as a wildlife protection area. He was giving a hypothetical answer to a question about why anyone would actively try to hide evidence that it exists, and why they would put out false stories and try to hurt the credibility of people who encountered them and those that study them. That question was cut off from the beginning of the video.

  • Bigfoot Gifts & Toys

    This is the story that you don’t want to miss.

  • Wut Defock

    Correctoooo!!!

  • Wut Defock

    If u ever meet one you will be the little boy pissing his pants, tough guy!!!

  • Captain Science

    Show me a body. Just one. Or a skeleton. Will even settle for a single leg bone.
    Until then, you’ve got nothing but your imagination.

  • IThinkso
  • James W. O’Steen

    I admit to being a skeptic on BF as I has spent alot of time outdoors in the Appalachian mountains over the last 40+ years with no evidence of BF. I do believe if anyone could prove hard evidence of BF it would be someone such as Less and not s bunch of out of shape fat goof balls with a camera crew tagging along putting donuts out for bait.

 
