June 10, 2015

From time to time when I walk past the Hotel Cecil I gaze up and look at the tops of the water tanks that sit on the roof. Two years ago a 21 year-old student named Elisa Lam was found dead inside one of them.

It’s a death that you probably have heard about. A woman is seen in a CCTV security tape going into an elevator and acting in a very bizarre manner. She disappears from sight and is found several days later floating in one of the building’s water tanks.

However, unlike the many deaths that have occurred inside the hotel Elisa Lam’s death wasn’t ruled a suicide or homicide. It was ruled as an accidental drowning, which could have been caused by her bipolar disorder.

Years later there’s still no satisfactory explanation on Elisa’s strange behavior and mysterious death. The only thing we’re left with is the unnerving CCTV video and the countless questions it left behind. Here is where Elisa’s story becomes interesting.

TB Outbreak

Hotel Cecil is situated 3-4 blocks away from Los Angeles’ infamous Skid Row. A seedy part of Downtown that houses many tuberculosiscriminals, junkies, and mentally disturbed individuals. It has been this way for decades, like back when Richard Ramirez was on the loose and terrorizing most of Los Angeles in the 1980s. Skid Row and the Hotel Cecil were places that Ramirez frequented while he went through his murderous spree killing Angelenos. Years later another serial killer would call the Hotel Cecil his temporary home.

In 2013 Skid Row and most of Downtown was under the threat of a severe Tuberculosis outbreak.

“Historically, Skid Row has been kind of a…for lack of a better term…a Petri dish for a whole lot of things,” he said. “As long as I’ve known it and we just got to find a way to change that…”  – LAPD Senior Lead Officer Deon Joseph

The Los Angeles Times reports that more than 4,500 people may have been exposed to tuberculosis and that scientists have recently linked this recent outbreak to a TB strain unique to L.A., with a small number of isolated cases outside the area.

Isoniazid is the most common antibiotic prescribed to those who suffer from TB. One of the main side effects of this drug is confusion and abnormal behavior. Why is this relevant?

In a strange coincidence, a tool that is being used to test patients for Tuberculosis is called the LAM-ELISA test, or Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent assay.

MMRP.org has the information:

Of interest was a significant correlation between the level of microscopic density of mycobacteria in sputum and LAM antigen concentration in urine (χ2=8.44). The LAM-ELISA is a field-adapted tool that can improve screening standards in countries with a high incidence of TB.
We are currently conducting a much larger final phase III evaluation in TB suspect patients in Mbeya.

In a city that has an outbreak of Tuberculosis, a woman named ELISA LAM is recorded on video behaving abnormally in the lobby of the Hotel Cecil hours before her death. A suspicious death in where her lifeless, naked body was found floating inside one of the water tanks.

Is there a correlation between Tuberculosis and Elisa’s death?

Well besides the highly strange coincidence of both the name of the TB test and the victim, the answer is no. Unless you were to think about the possibility of Elisa being some secret guinea pig for a new anti-TB drug. In that case, that’s one hell of a side effect if you asked me.

Dark Water

There exists another strange, highly coincidental fact in this odd case. In 2005 a movie titled Dark Water was released in the U.S.

darkwaterThe film opens in 1974, as a young girl, Dahlia, stands outside after school in the rain, waiting for her mother.

Flash forward to 2005, the audience sees a grown-up Dahlia (Jennifer Connelly) in the midst of a bitter mediation with ex-husband, Kyle (Dougray Scott), over custody of their daughter, Cecilia (Ariel Gade). Kyle wants Cecilia to live closer to his apartment in Jersey City, but Dahlia wants to move to Roosevelt Island, where she has found a good school. Kyle threatens to sue for full custody because he feels the distance is too great. He also claims that Dahlia is “mentally unstable.”

Dahlia and Cecilia see an apartment in a complex on Roosevelt Island, which is just a few blocks from Cecilia’s new school. The superintendent of the dilapidated building is Mr. Veeck (Pete Postlethwaite). The manager is Mr. Murray (John C. Reilly). During the tour, Cecilia sneaks to the roof where she finds a Hello Kitty backpack near a large water tank. They leave the bag with Veeck, and Murray promises Cecilia that she can have it if no one claims it. Cecilia, who had disliked the apartment, now wants desperately to live there. Dahlia agrees to move in.

Shortly after, the bedroom ceiling begins to leak dark water. The source is the apartment above, 10F, where the Rimsky family lived up until a month ago. Dahlia enters 10F and finds it flooded, with dark water flowing from every faucet, the walls and toilet. She finds a family portrait of the former tenants—a mother, father, and a girl Cecilia’s age. Dahlia complains to both Veeck and Murray about the water, but the former does little about it despite the insistence of the latter. Meanwhile, Cecilia develops a strong bond of friendship with an imaginary friend called Natasha.

The ceiling, shoddily patched by Veeck, leaks again. At school, Cecilia appears to get into a fight with Natasha, who appears to control her hand while painting. She’s taken to the girls’ bathroom where she passes out after dark water gushes from the toilets and sinks. Dahlia, who is meeting with her lawyer, Jeff Platzer, can’t be reached so Kyle picks Cecilia up and takes her to his apartment. Later on that night, Dahlia is feeling better, now that Jeff will have her apartment fixed and that Cecilia is safe with Kyle. Dahlia hears footfalls from the hallway outside of her apartment going up to the roof. She sees that water is spilling out of the water tank. She climbs up the ladder, opens the hatch to the water tank and finds Natasha’s body floating in the water. Dahlia is stunned and Natasha’s eyes snap open.

Eight years after Dark Waters is released Elisa met a very similar fate to that of  the imaginary ghost friend named Natasha in the movie. Both being found dead inside the building’s rooftop water tanks under mysterious circumstances. Take note of the name of the  fictional character in the movie, Cecilia, and the name of the hotel in which Elisa’s body was found. Hotel Cecil.

Again, coincidence?

More than likely this is all just adds up to being one of the recent, most strangest mysteries in Los Angeles. Whatever happened to Elisa Lam no one knows. Given all the speculation and conspiracy theories that are floating out there about her death, it’s more than likely to remain an unsolved mystery.

  • Parker G

    The TB outbreak can be ruled out as any kind of precursor to this. A few people have stepped forward who stayed at the Cecil days prior to Elisa’s death. While being outside, the homeless folk complained that the shelters were to disease ridden of TB which forced them to take up refuge on the street. The whole TB thing was going on before Elisa even entered LA.

    The tank lids were too heavy for any one person to move, that includes Elisa or a murderer had no means of moving them, themselves.

    We have an edited video that seems to be missing 54s of footage. There is also an additional foot in the frame right after Elisa walks away (which if any of you eagle eyes out there noticed), right before she walked away, her hands fell immediately to her side and head dropped which sounds a lot like a possession (as it’s been described).

    The foot in the scene right after she left, if this was indeed a physical being, she would have crashed right into them given the direction she walked, but alas, she did not. Whatever was standing there, she walked through it. All anyone has to do is watch the video right before she walked off camera.

    There was also a fellow who apparently did Deep trance meditation (DTM). Through the investigation, he maintained the “being” standing off camera was in all black, and shiny as if they were soaken wet. They couldn’t ascertain whether it was a physical being (alive), or discarnate (not of this world). Towards the end of their investigation they were leaning far more towards the being being discarnate. He also mentions there were additional beings on neighboring rooftops as well (about 5 different rooftops).

    It is a very interesting mystery, but whoever edited that video, knows exactly what happened and what was seen.

  • Parker G

    but it doesn’t give someone super-human strength to remove a lid heavy enough that requires 4 people to move.

  • Anonymous

    I was captivated when I first found out about Elisa’s story. For days, I couldn’t stop reading about it and trying to understand what happened to her. Much like Elisa, I now feel like I need to write things down. What happened to this woman is a terrible human tragedy but, but it is nothing unnatural.

    Elisa tells us a lot about herself on the several blogs she kept up with for years. She had wanted to be a professional writer since age 6, and that desire for self-expression was ultimately manifested in these blogs. In them, she tells us that she was raped at 17. It appears that she then began dealing with depression, dropping the cross country team her senior year. She tells us that depression messed up her sleep schedule and often made it a struggle for her to get out of bed. The internet became her outlet, where she could express her thoughts and feel a connection with people that, despite her friendly personality, she sometimes missed in face-to-face interactions. Elisa’s condition was severe enough that she was only able to complete 3 classes in her first 3 years of college. She blamed herself, and her blog reveals that at least a year before her passing, she had thought about suicide.

    Despite her apparently growing depression, she gathered up the strength to follow her own advice to get out of the house and do something, in the form of a trip to visit various towns in California. She worked a part-time job and had only limited funds. She took public transportation, and had to leave out some of the things on the trip that she had planned. Elisa ended up at the Cecil, probably because it was economical and had some good advertising, perhaps not realizing how unsafe the area was. Once there, she commented on its creepiness. Elisa lost her phone or had it stolen at a speakeasy on Jan 27th, but remained in contact with her family. To be fair, some of her last communications indicate that she told a stranger she liked him, and mention persistent would-be suitors, but there is little evidence that foul play lead to her disappearance on Jan 31st.

    What happens in the video looks very freaky at first. One thing to remember is that this was released while she was missing, in hopes of someone identifying her. For this reason, the police slowed it down. If you watch it at real-time speed her motions look more natural. The 55 seconds are missing because Elisa was out of the frame during that time. It would make no sense to release a video hoping to identify a missing person, and then not have them in the frame for almost a minute.

    In the video, Elsa is having a manic episode. It is likely that she had these before and hid them from her loved ones. Despite how often she mentioned symptoms of mental health issues on her blogs, she probably didn’t divulge the worst that she was facing. Elisa was clearly self-conscious about freaking people out over these issues, and was on multiple medications for bi-polar disorder under a doctor’s care.

    In this particular elevator, the bottom button is the “Hold” button. She hits it last every time that she pushes buttons. This is why the door stays open. Her erratic behavior, hand gestures, and counting with her hands up in the air, are not at all uncommon for people experiencing altered mental states. She was afraid of something, but it was the horrors within her own mind, not someone or something external.

    It is not difficult to make it to the roof of the Cecil. The graffiti and beer bottles on the roof top attest to that. Elisa could have climbed the fire escape. Or, it is quite possible that the door to the roof was left open. One photograph taken shortly after her body was discovered, shows the door knob missing. After Elisa left the elevator on the 14th floor (her room was on the 4th) she headed in the direction of the rooftop stairs. Either way, the roof was not a secured place.

    The tank Elisa was found in is 10ft tall, but is easily accessed by a ladder, which was there the night she came. The doors on these type of water tanks usually weigh 50lbs or less, and are hinged, so that you only have to lift a small portion of this weight to get them open. Elisa either decided to go skinny dipping, or more likely, climbed in to hide from the demons she was running from, closing the door as she slipped in. Once inside, she found herself having to tread water in total darkness.

    This poor person probably treaded water for a long time (the world record is something like 84 hours), possibly not even knowing where she was or how she got there. As you tread water, your clothes start to weigh you down and fight against your efforts to stay afloat. She probably took them off to save energy. As time went on, even her watch was taken off. All of the clothes found in the tank with her are the same ones that she was wearing in the elevator footage. Although some of them are men’s sized, the logos indicate that they came from her home town. Her purse, computer, and other affects were left in her hotel room.

    LAM-ELISA is a TB test that has been around for years and is used all over the world. There is no link between it and her death. Elisa’s blog kept posting for days after her death, but this was simply an automated feature of the account. None of these posthumous posts include any writing, they were just pictures, like many others, that she had clipped off of the internet.

    Elisa’s death was an accident. This is the conclusion that the police came to, and they had far more evidence than what the public has access to.

    This isn’t a mysterious story, it is a heart-breaking story. Elisa finally broke out from her isolation behind the computer screen, tried to get out and experience life, and had this happen to her. It is so sad that today, millions of people know her name, not for the human being she was, but for the horror story she was involved in.

    Elisa, you were an intelligent and beautiful person. Even after your death, you life has touched mine. May you rest in peace.

  • Cynicat

    Thanks for the reasonable and level-headed post.
    I’m going to assume all of this as fact and save myself the hours of digging on the subject that you’ve already done.

  • FOL

    Yes, certain types can. Look up “psychosis” and you’ll note that bi-polar is listed as a potential trigger. Elisa was also on multiple heavy-duty medications, as her mental illness was severe (she even blogs about how torturous is was for her). Her parents also said that Elisa went missing previously and had seemed to lose touch with reality – that’s when they got her help.

  • FOL

    Someone demonstrated that the lid could be opened by a person…just enough to climb/fall in.

  • FOL

    She admitted to her family that she “misplaced” her phone at a local bar days earlier. Also, the toxicology only showed her medications and ibuprofen – no illicit drugs.

  • onceawarrior

    and now she has touched mine. Thank you

  • Joe R

    An “accident”?

    No. Much more likely she was murdered. There’s no way she could have made it into that tank so easily. You left out a lot of facts about the case. There was an alarm on the door that leads to the roof. It didn’t go off, so the desk staff wasn’t alerted. The door to the water tank was also locked. The door was very heavy, and witnesses who know what they’re talking about say 2 people need to lift it, not 1. And she was a small Asian girl.

    Also, there was likely no handle on the inside of the door to the tank. (Why would they do that??) so there was no way for her to close that door on herself. The tank was 10 feet high (and filled with water, obviously) so how would she get into the tank, then pull herself back up enough to then somehow lift the tank door (which again had no door on the inside) and close it up on herself?

    She wasn’t as out of touch with reality as some people are stating. Not at all. She was a very bright and intelligent person. No one gets into UBC unless they’re smart. And she was definitely smart enough to know better than to go to the rooftop of that crack hotel on a dark night and open a water tank and jump into the cold water and go for a swim. Give me a break.

    The tank was a place to hide the body. Come on. Get real. This was very likely a murder, quite possibly by someone who worked for that dump. And now the owners are desperately trying to avoid a wrongful death lawsuit. The name of the hotel has changed, so new owners have taken over. Some of those people just want this thing to go away at any cost. They don’t give a crap about Elisa Lam, just their reputation and money.

    Apparently in February 2016 there will be another hearing in Los Angeles on the case, so maybe we’ll hear more then. I’m guessing there’s a cover-up by the cops and the hotel so I doubt we’ll get anything substantial, but how knows. Maybe we’ll get some real facts on this disturbing case.

    There’s a 100% chance the police know more about this than they’re telling the public.

  • Vicky

    I agree with you 100%! This was a murder of this poor young girl. The manic episode witnessed on the video footage was more than likely caused by stress. She feared for her life as apparent by her frantic hiding in the corner of an elevator that would not shut and proceed to another floor. There was the rooftop alarm that did not “work” or my explaination-was purposely turned off. The door to the tank that had a substantial amount of weight and YES had no handle latch from the inside!!

    The autopsy report indicated anal prolapse which they explain as decomposition of the body however there is another viable explaination-she may have been sexually assaulted-which points to motive. A rape kit was never processed! Typical Los Angeles Police department. The autopsy report was initially marked her death as undetermined then later marked accidental!!! Her clothing was covered in sand. Yes there was sand apparently near the tanks but her shoes would be covered in sand-NOT HER CLOTHING. My explaination-she was attacked and her clothing was covered by sand in the process. That points to another problem that makes no sense–why she would carry her clothes with her in the tank ? Oh, some of have pointed out that bi-polar individuals do unexplained things, HOWEVER the circumstances of her death must be examined within the context of the scene. How was she able to carry all her clothing with her while climbing the ladder and then opening a not so light metal latch, tossing her clothing in and manuvering her body to climb into the tank without losing her balance and falling??? A maintenance worker indicated he found her face up. Perhaps she was carried up over the shoulders of the perp and tossed in after she passing out.

    I believe this was an INSIDE JOB. This is a big hotel how many maintenance workers are working at one time? Lets see: Elevator not moving to other floors, even after the hold button is hit–it still would close within a reasonable time and move to other floors–alarm not working on door to the roof, easy access to the tank that happens to be unlocked-THAT IS POTABLE WATER!!! The only one that is mentioned is Santiago Lopez who helps in the initial investigation and weeks later is the one who finds her body. No something is very amiss here!!! The investigation surrounding her death is very problematic and I believe to avoid an international incident the City of Los Angeles is minimizing and “brushing” the cause of her death “under the table”.

    God bless this beautiful young lady. She is not forgotten. Although she is in a better place, the living here must always be diligent in demanding answers to deaths that are surrounded by obvious emotional and physical traumas to the victims.

  • LindaHensley

    The death wasn’t an accident, and this was evident by her never actually stepping foot on the roof. We know dogs were used on the roof to find her scent, they never did, so we know she never stepped foot on the roof. That means she was transported up to that tank.

    We also know there are only 2 entities that had access to the video, the Hotel and the LAPD. The video was edited and missing 1 min of footage, but we know the hotel never edited it as it would have brought on a tampering of evidence charge. This means the LAPD edited the video, so what did they see to warrant them to remove 1 min of footage?

    Think about this for a second; if there was an actual killer in the video, a sketch would have been released to the public to help identify the killer. Sure they may edit out the killer; but, they still would have released a sketch. So what exactly might warrant them to edit it? Alien-like, supernatural-like, government/illuminati involvement? All plausible to probably get the video edited.. in fact, really the only 3 that would warrant it.

    Take the facts for what they’re worth, but one thing is certain, Elisa had nothing to do with her own death, whether it was suicide, accidental, or mental illness because Elisa never stepped foot on the roof.

  • IThinkso

    Or 1 min of missing footage is in favor of impatient ones.

  • opalfruits

    After watching the video the first thing I’m aware of is when she first walks into the lift she is in no obvious panic or distress. . Its only when she realises that the door isn’t closing does she start the paranoid behaviour. That makes me think whatever she feared probably was part of her illness. Poor girl.

  • Jennifer Jecij

    Thank you. I was thinking the same thing. I work with mentally ill persons and interview them usually when they are hospitalized following an acute exacerbation of their symptoms. Thus I interview hundreds of the most severely mentally ill persons in my area when they are at their most symptomatic. She died at the time of the DSM IV. She would have been diagnosed as having bipolar 1 or bipolar 2. Bipolar 1 is the most severe. I have interviewed hundreds of persons suffering from a manic episode with psychosis of bipolar 1 and I have never seen anything like this. I am not a clinician, and I am not saying it is impossible, but it would be very unusual, and the conclusion so many are drawing, that oh she had bipolar and it made her do this, that’s not realistic in my experience. In my experience, she would have to have had bipolar 1, most recent episode manic with psychotic features. Her medication should have controlled the symptoms even if she had a severe case, I would think since she was travelling alone, and with no other odd reports in her travels and no odd blog posts that I have heard of and no reported concern from her family that she seemed to be sick when she spoke with them, I just don’t see it. Minimally possibly but not likely, in my unclinical opinion. For an episode that severe wouldn’t there be a build up? There has been in every case I have seen with extreme behavior. She may have made risky decisions though, even at a hypo manic stage. That could have led her to associate with sketchy people and things along those lines.

  • George Jackson

    Are the dogs able to pick any human scent? Is that method 100%?

