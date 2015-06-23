Aliens,Conspiracies,Featured,Headline,Paranormal |
June 23, 2015

 

 

nevada399-Feb.-12
Veach in a video explaining the strange cave he found in the Nevada desert

 

In November of 2014 Kenny Veach, a 47 year-old experienced hiker ventured off into the Nevada desert in search of a strange cave he had spotted during a previous hike near the Nellis Air Force Base. According to a comment he left on YouTube, the cave was odd and had a strange entrance that resembled the letter M. As he approached, he claimed to have felt a strong vibration engulf his entire body. The closer he got the more the vibration intensified.  Whatever was inside the cave made him fear for his life. Kenny left and returned days later with proper gear and a gun for safety. That was the last time anyone saw him alive.

 

The Comment

veach-comment

 

Kenny’s initial comment on YouTube got others intrigued on the mysterious M cave. They began requesting a follow up exploration on the cave, which Kenny vowed to do as soon as he had the proper gear and protection with him.  Here’s a video response that he made shortly before vanishing.

It’s in this video that Kenny’s girlfriend decides to leave a comment to the public after not hearing from him since his disappearance. Click to enlarge the message.

veach-gf

Despite the search efforts provided by friends, family, and the Nevada Red Rock Search and Rescue team there are no signs that Kenny Veach is alive. Combing through the area where he was last reported being, rescuers managed to find his cellphone but nothing else.  No other signs of Kenny have since been found.

Whatever happened to Kenny Veach?

There are several stories about the vast deserted land in Nevada. Stories of a vast cave network near the Nellis Air Force base that house aliens and other top governmental secrets. The stories play a big part of Kenny’s disappearances by offering us a paranormal explanation to his disappearance.

However these are just stories.

Kenny Veach’s disappearance in many ways is strange given his description of the cave and the fact that he vowed to return to explore the cave and never to be seen or heard from again. One can draw a paranormal conclusion from these facts and write a proper X-Files episode. However this isn’t Hollywood.

Veach claimed he found a cave that made himself feel uneasy and genuinely scared for his life. His decision to go back and investigate alone was unwise, yet understandable. He felt the safe in the desert. Safe enough to go into it alone. A mistake that probably cost him his life.

 

 

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profile

Xavier Ortega

Sr. Editor at GhostTheory
Based in Brooklyn, NY, I write about all things creepy and strange. My book based on the real haunting of Doris Bither (The Entity 1982 movie) will be released fall of 2016. Got a question? Drop me a line.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profile

Latest posts by Xavier Ortega (see all)

Related posts

 
Newer Comments  
  • Kevin Wotipka

    Just looking at it in the video made me feel uneasy.

  • Jon

    He Obviously, didn’t Understand that there’s a EAST, WEST, NORTH, SOUTH TRAM That goes Under The United States… Gigantic Underground Fortress, Right under his feet where the Evil Illuminati and Satan, do Diabolical Experiments on Kidnapped childten , Adults, Alien Demons housed, Most likely, They Disposed of him, Since he Tripped over that Extraterrestrial Cave Complex, One of the Entrances… RIP, hes dead, Maybe Even Sacrificed to Lucifer, Whooo knows, but these Filthy, Murderous, Godless, Demonic, Satanic Demons!!!!!!(6) Stay Away, Cops are in on it!!

  • Jon

    “Jesus Christ is Lord”…

  • Who is posting the videos?
    We are to understand that “M Cave Hike” was recorded as he looked for the M shaped cave and the hiking trip that he never returned from. OK, so he posted it using a mobile internet connection or something. Sure, that sounds logical.

    Check his youtube account https://www.youtube.com/user/snakebitmgee/videos
    And you see 4 videos posted on Oct 17th 2014, 1 of those videos is the “M Cave Hike” video.
    3 of the other videos are his inventions and entry into Quirky and sharktank, showing his inventions.

    Quirky and Shark Tank Submission. New Improved TP Holder. – Oct 17th 2014
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTzv33hB5ac

    Shark Tank Submission. – Oct 17th 2014
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DkHSmxyr7I

    Glolar Bear – Oct 17th 2014
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmvP021aM3Q

    M Cave Hike – Oct 17th 2014
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfdrY-2sROQ

    When the videos are listed in order of newest to oldest, it has the “M Cave Hike” video last on Oct 17th 2014 meaning it was the last video uploaded on Oct 17th 2014.

    So the invention videos were uploaded before the hiking video. Were the invention videos posted while he was on this 10 hour hike to the cave? If he never returned from the hike, the “M Cave Hike” video must have been uploaded while on the hike. Or more logically, it was uploaded when he returned from the hike, along with the other videos. After all, the “M Cave Hike” must have been converted. It is available in 720. Most digital cameras of that quality would produce a video file that would be huge for the length of that video. This video would need to be converted to something smaller such as mpeg4, unless he had a laptop and mobile internet that was good enough to upload a video file in the tens of gigabytes range.

    So could it be a fake for some reason? Why would they do that?

    Just 2 months earlier, he tried to go viral by selling his home with himeself. Could this suggest desperation for money?

    Handsome Cowboy sells himself with his home.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAkT213FKxo

    Maybe its just me, but when I watch his videos, there seems to be a running thread of mental instability.
    After all, he is trying to sell his home and himself so that he has enough money to finish the house to his liking. The house he just friggen sold!!! WTF?

    Also, he is selling himself before his “girlfriend” comments. And when his girlfriend does comment, it takes her a month to comment on his youtube video.

    ALL his girlfriends comments seem to have been deleted: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Cv9WMYp-A50PFjaRfxs-A/discussion

    She also has no videos, playlists, recent activity, nothing. Her photo only exists on two places on the internet, google plus and youtube.

    https://plus.google.com/110028269969835369860/posts

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Cv9WMYp-A50PFjaRfxs-A

    Something is a miss to me.

  • Andrei Rotariu

    OK so he got bit by a snake then eaten by mountain lions… ALIENS

  • Jennifer Anne

    I agree, that’s very strange…

  • sixpackjoe

    He was trying to do a brave thing by figuring out what was going with this cave.

  • Andrew

    he went back another time… duh.

  • SmackSomeBody

    He didn’t disappear until several months AFTER the M Cave Video was taken / posted.
    He vanished upon his return a second time to the area.
    The most perplexing part of the story is that he left all the information authorities needed to find him, yet, they never have.

  • SandyPenny

    The interesting thing is, at the beginning of this video, before he goes to the hole to show it, the clouds are not moving at all, like it’s a photo behind him. For 2:46 seconds, there is no change. After he picks up the camera to show the inside of the hole, the sky is changing all the time. Hmmm. Something fishy about that. Watch it with that in mind.

  • Purrlie

    Duh. Hiking in the desert ALONE, playing at Survivorman with only a candy bar and not much water (but a truck full of beer). And he almost falls on camera. What’s the big mystery? He pushed his dumb stupid luck one time too many and turned himself into buzzard food. Oh, and no M cave. What a surprise that is.

  • Purrlie

    You mean his third time to the area, not his second, don’t you? Some of us don’t see it as a mystery. His body just hasn’t been found. By now it’s bleached bones wedged down some narrow gully where he fell. Frankly, he didn’t have enough sense to realize he was getting a little long in the tooth to be doing this kind of stunt all by himself.

  • SmackSomeBody

    Beyond being rude, you are completely gauche.

  • Alelis Duncan

    You’re a really nasty individual making such a gross comments.

  • Alelis Duncan

    Kenny Veach passed by the M Cave but he didn’t recognize because it was altered. You can see it in his video. M-shaped cave. The things inhabiting that cave wanted him to return alone. We saw the cave, but not him. The bighorn sheep appears on the top of the mountain as an omen, turns and looks at him directly as if WARNING of impending danger. I don’t think it was a hoax, Kenny seemed to be a decent man, full of life, energy, creativity. He made a terrible mistake returning alone to hike those mountains in his quest to find that cave. Why his girlfriend, relatives, friends did not dissuade him from doing something so dangerous? I think he found that M cave, he entered and never left. The entities in that cave were waiting for him and “disappeared” him. It was a reckless decision he made, he was overconfident, not enough common sense adventuring completely alone in those mountains, seeking a cave that gave him bad vibes. I feel so sorry for Kenny, I didn’t know him but he really seemed such a nice guy, genuine, honest, full of life, happy

 
Newer Comments  