The Bible, Homer’s Iliad, and many other ancient books have included stories of blood raining down from the sky. These stories are usually a warning of some impending apocalypse, or an angry god’s disapproval. Whatever the moral of the story is, the fact remains that ‘red rains’ are a naturally observed phenomenon that has been happening around the world for ages. These blood rains have been found time and time again to be some sort of red colored aerial spores of some type of microalgae that get picked up and pushed around by clouds and crazy winds.

Fine, cool, whatever.

However there exists another claim of blood raining. This time however, the blood itself is seeping out of walls, floors, or cupboards around a house. The sudden appearance or materialization of human blood plasma has been recorded in a small handful of paranormal cases. One of the most well known of them was the Jackie Hernandez case, or the San Pedro Haunting. A case in which a young mother was accosted in her own home by unseen forces. There also exists another well known case dubbed ‘The Bleeding House‘, in which yet again the sudden appearance of blood remains unexplained.The following story was sent to my from somebody who works for the Los Angeles Police Department. I was only allowed to post it here if I omitted certain names.