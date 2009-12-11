Headline,Paranormal |
With no reports of the house ever being haunted, the owner of the house said that more than likely, the renter is making this story up to break the lease.
The EVP that is played on the report is pretty weak, as far as evidence goes.


Full source: KRGV

MCALLEN – One woman says her family lived in fear. She claims they heard voices and saw shadows in their home.

They family was so scared they called a ghost hunter to find out what was going on.

“My little girl would see a little girl with dark hair. She said she looked sad. Those were her words,” the woman explains.

She didn’t want her identity revealed. But she tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS she moved from San Antonio after finding the home on craigslist. She rented it without ever seeing it.

The family claims after a few months in the home, they started seeing things. At one point, the woman and her four children were sleeping in one room.

She says she paid for a cleansing on the home, but it didn’t help. That’s when she called local ghost hunters. Those ghost hunters say a little girl who said the name Beth talked to them. The little girl said she was demonic.

The family eventually moved out of the home, breaking the lease.

Kay Kerr who manages the property for a woman in California says a lease is a lease.

“We respected her attitude, thoughts, and I had done a cleansing on homes with difficulties before,” says Kerr.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS contacted the home’s owner, Diana Johnson. She told us over the phone nothing bad has ever happened inside the house.

She suspects the woman made the whole story up to break her lease.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS contacted McAllen Police Records Department. We’ve asked for every single call made since the home was built 11 years ago.

