December 9, 2013

Imaginaryfriend_Large
Some children develop imaginary relationships from an early age. Whether they do it to cope with a traumatic event or for simple comfort is not known. What is know is that most of the children who develop these types of imaginary relationships forget or abandon them once their social interactions begin to flourish. Leaving no negative impact in their psychiatric development into adulthood.

However, there are those stories of imaginary friends that seem too coincidental to just ignore. Stories in which the imaginary friend start to do unsettling and creepy things. Reddit user Rayneyday13 posted the following question in the popular ‘Ask Reddit’ community: What is the most disturbing thing your kid has said when talking about their “imaginary friend”?

What follows are some truly unnerving real accounts from Redditors from all over the world.

–]Rcrowley32 1287 points  agoMy daughter used to tell me about a man who came into her room every night and put the sign of the cross on her forehead. I thought it was just a dream. Then my mother-in-law sent over some family photos. My daughter looked right at the picture of my husband’s father (who has been dead for 16 years) and said ‘That’s the man who comes into my room at night!’ My husband later told me his father would always do the sign of the cross on his forehead when he was young.

[–]mr_whopperpantz 1927 points  ago

A little after i was born, my sister Julia had an imaginary friend named Jessica. She was Julia’s friend for a long time, when things started to get a little weird. At first my parents shrugged it off as a normal occurrence, but after a while they began to believe that our house was haunted .One night as my parents put me (about one years old) to sleep, i begin to cry and point at the corner, my mom was still in there and began to try to comfort me, but i continued to cry and point at the same corner. All of the sudden, my sister walks into my room and points at the corner and yells “Jessica stop it”!

Immediately i stop crying and Julia says like it is completely normal that “Sometimes Jessica likes to put on scary masks and scare people”. My mom who was understandably freaked out stammers to my sister “Tell Jessica that if she cant play nice, she cant play here at all”.

A couple weeks go by and Julia tells my Mom that “Her eyes turn green when she is mad and her voice gets deeper”. My Mom didn’t know how to respond to this and just said “ok….”

Eventually Julia outgrows her “imaginary” friend and stops playing with her.

A year and a half later my little sister Abbey begins to talk, she then goes on to tell us about her friend that no one else can see. She then tells my mom about how her eyes turn green when she is upset. I remember this distinctly because she dropped a pan and it scared me. She asked Abbey what her name was and she said

“Jessica…”

Edit: yes I understand that it is a possibility that Julia told abbey, there was alot more creepy shit going on, I’m gonna call my mom and see if there is any other stuff that was going on that I can tell you about

Edit: I wish I could make up stories like this, I’d be making a lot more money

Edit: just talked to my my mum, she said stuff would be in a different spot, like the T.V remote would be in the backyard or the dog food would be in the bathroom. She said she assumed it was me and my sisters

Edit: Abbey confirms that shit would move by its self.

Edit: Julia is reluctant to talk about it, I’ll get back to you though

Edit: I realized I didn’t mention this before, I have a seven month old sister. I’m scared she is gonna have a friend named Jessica

[–]macallan_and_cheese 454 points  ago   When my brother was little, he frequently talked about a nun walking around our house at night.

–]TravelsWithTheDoctor 1848 points  ago   My son from the age of three always tells me about the “creeper man” who lives in my mom and dads bedroom. He brings it up after he visits them. I made the mistake once of asking what he looks like. My son said “Oh, he doesn’t have a face.”

[–]BrownXCoat 1589 points  ago   When my daughter was three she had an imaginary friend named Kelly who lived in her closet. Kelly sat in a little rocking chair while she slept, played with her, etc. Typical imaginary friend shit. Anyway, fast forward two years later, the wife and I are watching the new Amityville (the one with Ryan Renolds) and our daughter walks out right when dead girl goes all black eyed. Far from being disturbed she said “That looks like Kelly.” “Kelly who?” we say “You know the dead girl that lived in my closet.”

[–]trethompson 1744 points  ago   I’ve posted this story some where before, but my cousin, when she was 5, and I was 17, had a stuffed rabbit that she talked to and carried everywhere.

One day she was asleep on the couch while I was watching her, and she woke up and started yelling at her rabbit for no reason. One minute she was knocked out, the next, she’s awake, glaring at her rabbit, yelling, “No! You can’t do that! That’s bad! Don’t do it!” repeatedly. I asked her what was wrong, tried to get her to stop, but she wouldn’t listen. I finally just took the rabbit up to her room, and when I came back down she was asleep on the couch again. Fuck whatever that rabbit was planning on doing.

[–]themightyspin 1500 points  ago  My folks’ farm surrounds a cemetery, and my dad and my niece were walking down there. My niece (4) looks up and says “What’s that boy doing up in that tree?” There was no boy, but she insisted there was and could describe him.

Her brother used to have an imaginary Grandma Rose. He said she was dead and helped him when he was coloring.
My kid only had an invisible goldfish he kept in his pocket. It never went much beyond that, so I’m assuming it wasn’t a ghost fish. 

[–]atrevelan 141 points  ago   My adopted Chinese sister had an imaginary friend named Emily when she was little. “Emily” was from China, too, and she had been in the orphanage with my sister. My sister would talk about her like they were lifelong friends who’d never been apart. Once, when we went on vacation to Italy, “Emily” came with us. It was kinda cute, but got annoying. I was 14 and didn’t deal with my 4 year old sister’s babbling to her “friend” very well, so I got snappy with her a few times.

One day, when we were in Assisi we ran into another American family with an adopted Chinese daughter, around the same age as my sister. My parents started talking to them and it ended up that the girl came from the same town. And the same orphanage. And her name was Emily. My sister freaked the fuck out, basically turning white as a ghost. She knew that her Emily wasn’t real, but here was another Emily who fit her exact description, live and in the flesh. She didn’t talk for the rest of the day.After that, she quickly rebounded and would talk about how great it was that we all got to meet her friend Emily in Assisi.

[–]starlinguk
1066 points  ago  When my boy was 4, his imaginary friend would sit in the corner of the room when you switched off the lights and light the room with red glowing eyes, apparently.

Nope.

 

Read the entire Reddit thread here.

  • Bex110

    Had a couple of imaginary friends too, one named Todd, the other Johnny and was between the ages of 4-6, apparently i would demand that my mum strap Todd into the car on every outing and that he had a dinner plate set by me at the table lol only disturbing thing i remember my mum saying was that one evening either Todd/Johnny hit me at the dinner table and i went from minding my own business tucking into my food to sobbing hysterically that “he just hit me” : / … ahh such a mini drama queen, or maybe i was telling the truth? lol unfortunately i still cannot recall what it was

  • ImaginaryFriends

    I have an imaginary friend named Paris, and she’s a 14 year old girl, like me.
    The reason she’s here is because I don’t have any other real friends, so I’m lonely, until Paris came. She’s not a ghost though, but I convinced my sister n my mom that she’s real and goes to the same school as me, just to make it look like I have friends.I sometimes talk to Paris when I’m alone or feeling really sad. Is this normal??

  • ImaginaryFriends

    omg tell your parents NOW…

  • ImaginaryFriends

    My imaginary friend isn’t a ghost though..but I’m already a teenager so is it normall for me to have imaginary friends?

  • Alexa Vectra

    My imaginary friend is actually a tulpa. His name is Alecto, and he’s very friendly, not evil at all.

    This drawing I did is of him. 🙂

  • ♥Miley’s Bitch❤

    Welp. When I was younger, me and my family(mom, brother, and dad) used to live in this house right in the area from the house where we live now. I was about 3 I guess, I don’t exactly remember the age. But one night me and my family were sitting on the couch watching a movie or tv and I was sitting next to my dad and I saw a dark shadow figure at the end of the hall. (house was pretty small. hall was small too) It was a man with a huge head and what not and he was just standing there looking both ways and then he went into the next room. When I saw him, I got my dad’s attention and pointed to the man and my dad said,”What is it? I don’t see anything” and I said,”It’s right there” and that’s when the man went into the other room and I didn’t see him anymore that night. I was pretty scared, especially given the fact I was about 3. I am now 15 and I talked told my mom about what I saw in the house and she said she used to see stuff too or something like that. Maybe even hear noises. My brother was a baby at the time and I would play with him in his crib. So one day, something told me to kiss him on the lips or whatever. I didn’t want to, but I did anyways and my dad caught me and I got in trouble. My mom told me the guys who used to live in that house used to do witchcraft type shit and things of the sort, but they died. My dad said he never saw anything in the house like me and my mom did. (It was just 2 guys) The house that we live in is better but when we first moved in, I would walk down the hall(the hall is short. Basically there is no hall. Take 5 steps and you’re in the living room) and I would feel as though something or someone was behind me and I would kind of feel like a breeze on my back. I got scared and would walk really fast. Now that my personality is darker, things like that don’t really bother me anymore. But I still feel as though someone or something is watching me. Especially when I’m asleep. I hallucinate all the time as though I see someone or something at my brother’s door or just weird things like that. I don’t really want to go in detail about it. And I hear voices or someone calling my name and I take my earplugs out and it’s nothing. I used to wake up with scratches on me. I saw a face in my mirror once and started freaking out. I see blurred figures walking outside or whatever and when i turn my head and look back, nothing is there. One night, some years ago, I had a dream about red demons with horns chasing me and my family out the house. Pretty scary shit. I could go on but I won’t lol but those things could be nothing. My parents don’t want to take me to a psychologist, my mom thinks I need to go to church -pukes- but this has been going on for the longest. I have an imaginary friend(Yes at age 15 I still do idk) but she doesn’t tell me to do anything bad like that. I talk to her about my problems or what I’m feeling and she helps me out. Pretty cool girl. But that’s all I will say.

  • Hadley

    When I was from around four to seven years old I had an imaginary friend called “Mr. Nobody” who I always called a ghost that lived in a disco-ball that I’d gotten as a birthday present with his siblings that he would talk about and would occasionally introduce me to one, or two of them, during our ceiling cordial parties but they just stayed captive in the disco ball all the rest of the time except for Mr. Nobody and only he could bring them out out of the disco ball. Mr Nobody also had a car of his own. One day, his daughter, Rose, overtook his place as my best friend and shortly after her arrival I had an argument with her about what game to play together at school and she told me that she would tell Mr. Nobody to never let me see anymore ghosts and sure enough I never had an imaginary friend after that incident. The disco ball I had disappeared after school that day, too.

  • Theresaquin

    What’s the newspaper called I would like to read it if you don’t mind

  • Aseitas

    When i was littlei had an imaginary friend named Dendesi. I remember telling my family about him all the time. Years later i tried researching his name to see if it has some kind of cultural tie that could tell me more. I havent found very much. My mother always thought it was strange that i came up with such a unique name when she asked me who i was talking to. She said i told her his name very matter of factly. If anybody knows a language that this a word or common name in please let me know. Just as a side note, apperantly i told my mom that i used to have a husband that was mean to me and i hated him. We lived on a farm and had cows etc. Dendesi was my best friend who worked where we lived and he would protect me from my husband.

  • james

    no its not normal you need to realise you are actually a ghost yourself and Paris is the real child

  • james

    haha who are you to make that judgement, maybe your that deluded, every experience you think you have had with a ghost was your own mind trying to tell you how crazy you are, i suggest that people like you stop making money off the unfortunate people that have lost family members, by pretending you have unworldly abilities and get a real job

  • RednGreen

    Interesting. It sounds like it had more to do with past life memories. I’m not saying I believe completely in past life memories, but what you are saying seems to fall in line with other past life accounts of children.

    Also, Dendesi Giragi means Sunday of the Steward in the Armenian Community. At least it is according to this article:

    http://milwaukeearmenians.com/tag/dendesi-giragi/

  • RednGreen

    I don’t see anywhere in April Skutt’s post where she makes money on her abilities, much less on unfortunate people who have lost family members. No need to be rude when you are only making assumptions.

  • Aseitas

    Oh. Jeez that’s a little creepy! Always thought my “friend” worked for my husband. “dendesi” apperantly means “Steward” in Armenian! I’ve wondered about that all my life. I’m not Armenian, and I dont know anyone Armenian. Maybe looking into this would help! Thanks RednGreen! P.S. Just did a search for “ուղեկցորդ” which is dendesi in Armenian, apparently the same word also means “guide”.

  • Guest

    I had a whole family of imaginary friends. There was the father, Peter, the mother was called Rachel and fraternal twins, Peter and Abi.
    I made up several things about them like schools and all that and was always with them. They lived in the playhouse I had outside.
    Anyway, I began getting bored of them and I killed off Senior with cancer and Rachel and Peter in a fire.
    I let go of Abi just before I started secondary. It was accidental, we were having an argument while my parents were out and I picked up a kitchen knife and ran her through (well, through thin air). As she died she said something that I don’t know if it involved my imagination or something “You’ll find a new Abi”.
    First day of secondary school. I spend all day with a pretty girl and we flirted a lot. At the final bell I asked her what her name was.
    ” I’m Abi.”
    And I felt the last of my imaginary friend leave.

