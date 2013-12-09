Some children develop imaginary relationships from an early age. Whether they do it to cope with a traumatic event or for simple comfort is not known. What is know is that most of the children who develop these types of imaginary relationships forget or abandon them once their social interactions begin to flourish. Leaving no negative impact in their psychiatric development into adulthood.
However, there are those stories of imaginary friends that seem too coincidental to just ignore. Stories in which the imaginary friend start to do unsettling and creepy things. Reddit user Rayneyday13 posted the following question in the popular ‘Ask Reddit’ community: What is the most disturbing thing your kid has said when talking about their “imaginary friend”?
What follows are some truly unnerving real accounts from Redditors from all over the world.
–]Rcrowley32 1287 points agoMy daughter used to tell me about a man who came into her room every night and put the sign of the cross on her forehead. I thought it was just a dream. Then my mother-in-law sent over some family photos. My daughter looked right at the picture of my husband’s father (who has been dead for 16 years) and said ‘That’s the man who comes into my room at night!’ My husband later told me his father would always do the sign of the cross on his forehead when he was young.
[–]mr_whopperpantz 1927 points ago
[–]macallan_and_cheese 454 points ago When my brother was little, he frequently talked about a nun walking around our house at night.
–]TravelsWithTheDoctor 1848 points ago My son from the age of three always tells me about the “creeper man” who lives in my mom and dads bedroom. He brings it up after he visits them. I made the mistake once of asking what he looks like. My son said “Oh, he doesn’t have a face.”
[–]BrownXCoat 1589 points ago When my daughter was three she had an imaginary friend named Kelly who lived in her closet. Kelly sat in a little rocking chair while she slept, played with her, etc. Typical imaginary friend shit. Anyway, fast forward two years later, the wife and I are watching the new Amityville (the one with Ryan Renolds) and our daughter walks out right when dead girl goes all black eyed. Far from being disturbed she said “That looks like Kelly.” “Kelly who?” we say “You know the dead girl that lived in my closet.”
[–]trethompson 1744 points ago I’ve posted this story some where before, but my cousin, when she was 5, and I was 17, had a stuffed rabbit that she talked to and carried everywhere.
[–]themightyspin 1500 points ago My folks’ farm surrounds a cemetery, and my dad and my niece were walking down there. My niece (4) looks up and says “What’s that boy doing up in that tree?” There was no boy, but she insisted there was and could describe him.
[–]atrevelan 141 points ago My adopted Chinese sister had an imaginary friend named Emily when she was little. “Emily” was from China, too, and she had been in the orphanage with my sister. My sister would talk about her like they were lifelong friends who’d never been apart. Once, when we went on vacation to Italy, “Emily” came with us. It was kinda cute, but got annoying. I was 14 and didn’t deal with my 4 year old sister’s babbling to her “friend” very well, so I got snappy with her a few times.
Read the entire Reddit thread here.
