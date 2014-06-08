crypto,Headline,Mystery of History,Review: TV/Movie |
June 8, 2014

The Discovery Channel’s latest show “Russian Yeti: The Killer Lives”, that premiered this Sunday has raised quite a spark, leaving people to wonder once again, who killed the 8 men and 2 women on the skiing expedition to  Gora Otorten through the horrendous Dyatlov Pass in the year 1959.

Dyatlov MountaineersIn this new program, the Discovery Channel used a blurry photograph of a humanoid, and a few alleged photos of oversized footprints, to prove that the Diablo who slaughtered this nine young college students was none other than the Russian Bigfoot himself.

The show featured experts like Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization curator Dr. Jeffrey Meldrum, and Igor Burtsev, head of the International Centre of Hominology. Old evidences and findings were dug into, experts were asked for their opinion. However, the viewers of the show seemed less than pleased.

The Discovery show revealed that the initial investigators of the Dyatlov Incident were met with several large footprints of a non-human nature. However, they didn’t find evidence of any bear, or other large animal following the explorers. This evidence, however, was covered up by Russian investigators, along with other evidences of the case.

According to the show, the Dyatlov Pass explorers were subjected to some horrifying discovery just prior to death, which caused them to flee one mile from the campsite. Purportedly, they also took photos during this period. The photo on the right is that of two big spots of light in the sky. An expert explained that this could’ve been an airburst of a two-stage rocket, which would explain why the clothes of the students contained high levels of radiation, and why the KGB was involved in the investigation and cover-up of this tragic mountain anomaly. Also came out a blurry photo of a dark humanoid, which the Discovery Channel claims to be evidence of the Abominable Snowman who stalked and killed the students.

Despite the efforts, Discovery’s show has been subjected to a lot of criticism. People have been comparing it with earlier efforts of yellow journalism made by the Channel, and blaming it for trying to “make” news instead of “breaking” it.

For more information, check out Scott Mcman’s article on the Dyatlov Pass Accident.

Ritoban Mukherjee

Editor at Ghost Theory, Senior Editor at All About Occult
An amateur journalist, author and armchair occult researcher, Ritoban is the founder and senior editor of the growing paranormal and occult news blog All About Occult. Being a somewhat obsessed curator of anomalies and strangeness, he spends his time digging out old and forgotten cases of strange phenomena or researching latest news on weird stuff, alternative culture and science. He has dipped his toes in several acclaimed skeptical and paranormal news websites, such as Unexplained Mysteries, Historic Mysteries, Ghost Theory and America's Most Haunted.

  • Mike Paterson

    We’ve documented hundreds of prints left by our befriended forest friend who’s very giving on our intent. There’s a plethora of incredible audio and other evidence presented in a progressive format of close to 50 videos. We’ve been given an opportunity to document and learn about a family of sasquatch that continually give us insight into their world. Yes, sasquatch are highly evolved inter-dimensional beings. Their evolution is far past ours.

  • Blinx182

    I’m looking at the Sasquatch Ontario videos right now, and it’s pretty spooky stuff. It’s hard to grape how they can sound like what we’d call wild animals and people at the same time, and have these abilities.

    If you have any time Mike, can you explain what “inter-dimensional” means in more layman terms? I’ve read many theories that humans were basically manufactured from the dna of these ape men and extraterrestrials; Lloyd Pye’s work is pretty remarkable. I’m not someone that accepts Darwinian evolution.

    How does something “evolve” to a Sasquatch’s state?

  • Mike Paterson

    May I suggest starting from the swamp print find which is about the 5th or so video from the start of the list and work your way through. You’ll see the gradual progression throughout the past year and a half. We started learning of their abilities many months ago, especially when they started leaving us foot prints in the snow that didn’t go anywhere. They just start and stop, all of them. We’ve literally seen hundreds. They’re all put there strictly for us. I’d be here all night explaining what they can do and what they are doing. This is beyond comprehension for many. Some of the things that are happening are literally out of this world. All the info is on that channel in the videos, comments and interviews. The more recent interview posts will give the most up to date info although there’s been much more happen since then. Sasquatch are capable of traveling on a quantum physic level. Their abilities are known by the natives. White man is ignorant, doesn’t listen, although some of us do 🙂 If you’re truly interested, everything is on that channel. Enjoy.

  • Blinx182

    Thanks for responding, Mike.
    You’re right, it’ll be hard to comprehend, because right now “science” and “supernatural” are seen as two different things, to the point where stuff like a creature being able to vanish into thin air is weird. But creatures giving off light [Bioluminescence] is perfectly normal.

    Scientists haven’t been doing their job. We as humans have somehow ended up needed material/ mechanical things to recreate what was once natural abilities, like telepathy and travel. Like we have to “accessorize”, while the Sasquatch can apparently do all kinds of things.

    I’m currently on the “Mythical Intellect” video. The voices you’ve recorded are spooky. If I was there, I would have packed up and moved out!

  • Deadeye

    Hello Mike My name is Deadeye I am so glad to meet fellow bigfoot researchers much like myself. I’ve heard several wood-knocks around my home way out here in the woods. I’d also like to see the area where those Russian kids died. Perhaps The Yeti felt threatened by the kids advance And how can they be called inter-dimensional beings when they were around at the same time as our
    Hunter-Gatherer ancestors? Also if they’re so much more advanced Why can’t they speak to us so we can help them? I am not trying to belittle your beliefs. I merely want some type of proof that Sasquatches and Bigfoots and Yeti are aliens but I am also open to the thought that aliens are amongst us I mean I don’t totally shut-out the idea of ETs walking amongst us

  • Mike Paterson

    Hi Deadeye,
    This September will be two years that we’ve been documenting a family of sasquatch on a private property in Ontario, Canada. They’ve accepted my presence and even marked off my tent area. We’ve recorded up close and clear vocalizations, sometimes standing literally beside us. We’re out in the open in front of the cottage when this happens. There’s been physical contact now with 6 individuals, myself included. We’ve documented hundreds of prints in the snow that go nowhere. We’ve been given an incredible light orb show for close to 20 minutes. They’ve given us drawings and are picking up and utilizing our cameras, first taking “selfies” with dozens of shots and now at a point of taking photos that show an altercate reality. The forest is brightly lit in the photos and many of them are taken when it’s pitch dark outside. We usually see the photos within minutes of being taken.

    Science and other researchers have been chasing sasquatch for decades and not gotten very far in their understanding. Native folklore tells of sasquatch being inter-dimensional. We’ve learned through first hand experience that yes, they’re correct. They don’t need our help. They’re more evolved than the human race. Their abilities separate them from everything else we know. They do speak to us both verbally and mentally. May I suggest watching from the swamp print find in Oct.2012 on our youtube channel. You can watch the slow progression as we learn and are given more and more evidence until present day. There’s others that are in similar situations that we speak with who are well aware of their capabilities. Sasquatch walk completely invisible. This is why they’re a myth. Watch sasquatch ontario on youtube and you’ll gain much more insight into what we’re dealing with. Thanks.

  • The Oshmar

    So, where are the pictures of the sasquatch “selfies”?

  • Mike Paterson

    If you have an interest in learning, then watch our situation from the beginning and see the progression before making judgement. If you’re just here for a quick appeasement without any context or understanding (which I think you are) then happy hunting. There’s about 50 videos. Everything’s there.

  • The Oshmar

    Oh, I’ll watch the videos when I get home (at work at the moment) was wondering which one contained the photos (selfies) though.

  • Deadeye

    Wow Mike That’s incredible! I do most of my research on Grass-man and Yahoo around the same time as you do in September Cause in either July or August I get too hot or I become a bug buffet so I preform my research in September when the weather gets more agreeable to highlanders like me I heard two critters hooting and hollering on the eastern slope of my mountain here in Ohio. One sounded like an owl but with longer hoots
    The other was like YAHOO! Then I heard what sounded like a battle between those crazy critters Then the whole forest got as still as a graveyard. I mean it was really extremely quiet I could hear a pin drop it was that quiet I think I’ll check out that link you recommended for me Thank you Mike

  • Deadeye

    The critter looks like The Grassman here in Ohio. Only a foot taller than any American creature So I’d be frightened too but I wouldn’t go into the heart of it’s territory That’s the major difference between
    Russians and Americans They spend their time dreaming while we live in the real world

  • Snowy Beast

    Eh, Prince, you might try researching your subjects in the future. Nine students died in the Dyatlov incident, not ten. One dropped out after feeling ill and was left at a small town maybe sixty miles from Dyatlov Pass. He lived to a ripe old age. As for Discovery, it broke new ground in the investigation which was conducted by questionable professionals who at the time had to fight the KGB tooth and nail for the right to disclose what few facts we have. It’s a wonder we know anything at all. Kudos, Discovery!

  • Prince Petropia

    Oh sorry, I did my research, ten was printed my mistake. I have corrected it now.

  • dj

    the most weirdest and curios things is why was their campsite covered in blood and two bodies of their comrades were covered with radiation and why did their body parts and bones were ripped ,crush ,and torned apart and most of all why did they ran away from their campsite unless they’ve encountered something that is aggressive ,dangerous, and fierce

  • dj

    oh and by the way im dj daniel joseph for short i cant believe i meet sasquatch researchers like yoou guys im a kid who likes cryptozoology i search through the internet for further info about other cryptids and their behavior and territories

