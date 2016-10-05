Aliens,Headline,UFOs,Videos,Weird news |
October 5, 2016

NPAS-FLIR camera

 

A South Wales police helicopter managed to capture something strange on their FLIR (forward looking infrared) camera. A flying object that was invisible to the naked eye, but somehow managed to show up on FLIR because it was emanating heat.

 

In a tweet the South Wales police department presented the video to the public in hope of an explanation as to what it was they caught on camera. The object is seen flying against strong headwind and at around 1,000 feet above the Bristol Channel on September 16th 2016.

“It’s difficult to judge the size but we filmed it for just over seven minutes – any suggestion?” – NPAS St. Athan

 

Chinese lanterns and weather balloons have been ruled out on account that the object was giving off a strong heat source and it navigated against the wind. The local Air Traffic Control claimed that nothing showed up on their flight radar, even though the police chopper was following the mysterious object.

Bristol_channel_detailed_map

 

 

The recent FLIR  police video of an unidentified flying object  in the UK is strangely similar to the 2013 Puerto Rico DHS footage.

 

