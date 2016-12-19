On the morning of June 30th, 1908, an asteroid detonated above a remote region in Siberia, flattening around 800 square miles of isolated wilderness. Known as the Tunguska Event, the devastating blast has been attributed to an astonishing cosmic intervention. A superbolide, an exploding meteor, high above the Siberian forest has long been the explanation for the 15 megaton blast. Powerful enough to have lit up the horizon as it vaporized and uprooted an estimated 80 million trees. Strong enough of a blast that it would have measured 5.0 on the Richter scale.

However there exists a theory that the mega-explosion wasn’t because of some cosmic force but rather caused by a misunderstood New Yorker. A well-known recluse that operated from a research lab in Long Island. A man named Nikola Tesla.

“On the 17th of June, around 9 a.m. in the morning, we observed an unusual natural occurrence. In the north Karelinski village the peasants saw to the north west, rather high above the horizon, some strangely bright (impossible to look at) bluish-white heavenly body, which for 10 minutes moved downwards. The body appeared as a pipe, a cylinder. The sky was cloudless, only a small dark cloud was observed in the general direction of the bright body. It was hot and dry. As the body neared the ground , the bright body seemed to smudge, and then turned into a giant billow of black smoke, and a loud knocking, not thunder, was heard, as if large stones were falling, or artillery was fired. All buildings shook. At the same time the cloud began emitting flames of uncertain shapes. All villagers were stricken with panic and took to the streets, women cried, thinking it was the end of the world.” –Wikipedia Tunguska Event

NOTE: The above report comes from a Siberian newspaper that operated under the Julian calendar. Thus reporting June 17th as the date of the explosion.

The witness report states that a blueish-white cylindrical body moved downwards from the sky for approximately ten full minutes. This was accompanied by a brightly lit thundering ruckus from above. An event said to have been 1,000 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. The description of the event reads like pages out of a science fiction novel: A massive laser beaming down from the sky. Vaporizing rocks and boulders, uprooting trees and moving the earth underneath the Siberian people’s feet.

However this doesn’t quite fit a description of an asteroid explosion or superbolide. The reports talk about a ten-minute barrage of light, sounds, and booms occurring deep in the Siberian forest. With no impact crater or chunk of space rock found, plus the accounts of “pillars of light”, many people have theorized that the blast could have come straight out of Nikola Tesla’s transmission tower otherwise known as the WardenClyffe tower.

Wardenclyffe Tower 1901-1917

The tower itself, looking more like the skeletal remains of a small town water tower, had been built in 1901 on the idea that it would revolutionize the world by transmitting messages and facsimile images across the Atlantic and possibly the entire world.

According to his papers, Tesla intended to transmit the messages and images across the pond to England using Wardenclyffe as the transmission tower. He theorized being able to beam down the telephony data using the Earth’s own forces to amplify and bounce the energy beams. Given his success with his other projects, his new tower project was financed by J.P. Morgan. An investor with many hands inside different cookie jars. Morgan had also invested in Guglielmo Marconi’s radio based telegraph system.

However by the end of 1901, the word on the street was that Tesla abandoned radio and was toying with the idea of a wireless power transmission system.

Shoreham, Long Island, New York. Tesla was now proposing the idea of modifying the tower’s ability to generate and transmit raw power through the Earth itself via resonance. Technology that would allow Tesla to tap into the Earth’s own powers and forces and use it to generate electricity and transmit it across the globe. All via resonating waves, like when a ringing pitchfork makes the other vibrate. Tesla figured that this unplanned modification could revolutionize the world and send his contraption to the stratosphere, leaving Marconi and his radio system on the ground.

However Tesla’s plan was interrupted. J.P. Morgan refused to invest another small fortune into the project, given that no one knew if WardenClyffe would work or not. Not only was money a deterioant, but Marconi himself had announced that he successfully transmitted morse code across the globe via radio. On December 12th, 1901, Marconi successfully sent the coded message across the Atlantic. Making him the first person in history to send a wireless message that distance.

Soon, the money began to dry up for Tesla and his projects. The tower itself had been completed, minus a few exterior coatings of the cupula for performance and safety features. According to many reports,residents in Shoreham reported seeing brilliant displays of lights across the night sky that July of 1903. The same time Tesla had received his final letters from J.P. Morgan, indicating that he would no longer be investing in Tesla and his ideas.

As a money-driven business man, J.P. Morgan had every right to do so. If he continued to invest in Tesla, the technology that would be worked on would directly impact his own investments in lumber, steel, and most importantly Thomas Edison. Edison, the man who defrauded Tesla and fought to implement inferior power had nothing nice to say about free energy.

In fact, no major corporation or organization had any interest whatsoever in Tesla’s dream of tapping into the Earth for free energy. How would they make money out of free and plentiful source of energy?

With so much against him, Tesla soon began having several emotionally distressful periods. Reports say that some nights the sky would light up near Wardenclyffe, when Tesla would be up late at night. Probably questioning humanity and a little of his own sanity.

Tesla claimed that the tower needed around $100,000 or so to complete it one hundred percent. Tesla died knowing in his heart that the Wardenclyffe Tower worked and that it would have revolutionized the world. The tower was demolished in 1917 and sold for scrap metal to pay for Tesla overwhelming debt. Nicolai Tesla died in 1943, alone in a New York apartment. Penniless and relatively unknown to the world.

Tunguska

Here’s where the theory begins…

It’s been reported that Tesla had been extremely upset when he received the letters from J.P. Morgan. Those weeks, he let out a spectacular display of raw energy. Crackling and thundering madly as if to say how dare you?

Knowing what we know of Wardenclyffe, we know that by 1908, the tower was supposed to be in optimal operating conditions. Meaning that Tesla had from 1901 to 1908 to work and tweak on his already finished model. So this has lead many to speculate that the Tunguska explosion wasn’t caused by a rock from space but rather by Tesla’s tower. Since Long Island, New York sort of lines up with Tunguska geographically speaking.

We know that Tesla was far more proficient with electricity and its application than Marconi or Edison. So it takes no big leap in imagination to paint an electrifying picture of the tower at Wardenclyffe, buzzing with energy, ready to send a massive, resonating volt of raw energy across the globe via its insulating mantle. A volt so powerfully charged that it bursted out from the earth itself, shining brilliantly into space. Blasting away the dirt and rocks, the trees and anything else that happened to be rooted or standing on its path, even Tunguska itself.

