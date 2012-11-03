Conspiracies,Follow up,Headline,Latest Evidence,UFOs,Uncategorized,Weird news |
Back in May Javier brought us the This Story about reports of the capture of an ET in Varginha Brazil on the scale of the Roswell incident, and a SyFy channel documentary that calls many of the “facts” in the case into question. Appearance of Stanton Friedman in this documentary by itself lends about as much credibility to the story as Bob Lazar could.

New facts have come to light, including the recanting of one of the only actual witnesses, and the outright denial of another reported witness that pretty solidly put the story to rest, except to those who are going to continue to propose this is just more evidence that world governments are hiding the truth.

The Bragalia Files
Saturday, October 27, 2012

THE VARGINHA BRAZIL ET: A HOAX EXPOSED
Anthony Bragalia

In 1996 the UFO community was reeling from the news that two extraterrestrial beings had been captured in Varginha, in southwest Minas Gerais state in Brazil. Spotted by three girls, the creature was later captured by the Brazilian Army, with assistance from the local police. The being was autopsied at a major hospital in Varghina and it was determined to be a creature that was unknown to science.

Though names of individuals and institutions were given in support of this event, a decade and a half later it can now be revealed that the entire “Varginha ET” affair was a hoax based on child hysteria and on the sightings of the deformed.

The supposed ET autopsy doctor, a Brazilian policeman and an original girl “witness” now weigh in on what really happened at Varginha.

ET AUTOPSY DOCTOR: IT NEVER HAPPENED!


Dr. Fortunato Badan Palhares

One of my research associates from Europe, Aurimas Svitojus, emailed the implicated alien autopsy MD and well-known physician, Dr. Fortunato Badan Palhares. Palhares was alleged by several UFO “investigators” to be in attendance to the autopsy of one of the creatures at University of Campinas. But none of them ever attempted to reach him directly and he has never spoken publicly until now.

Svitojus emailed Palhares on August 23, 2012, with some very pointed questions. Svitojus asked Palhares directly about his involvement or any knowledge of an ET captured in Varginha in 1996.

Here is the Dr.’s reply (roughly translated by Svitojus from Portuguese) and received on August 24, 2012:

“Dear Mr. Aurimas:

I am very glad to know that you have a university education and particularly from Kaunas University of Technology. Therefore it is easier to be quite frank.

When I read an article either in magazines or in books published without the bearing of a scientific outlook, I must first know who are the authors and the reliability of their given information.

Unfortunately, all of the information about the Varginha ET involving my name, are the fruits of fantasy authors and do not deserve any respect from me because they are liars.

In some discussions I’ve had with “UFOlogists” who claim to have studied this case, nothing, absolutely nothing they brought materialized that was credible. They are conjectures, inferences, perhaps even hallucinations.

I never discuss this issue with students, but when asked in lectures I have always said that: I DID NOT AND NEVER WAS CALLED TO DO ABSOLUTELY ANYTHING WITH THIS MATTER. Several reporters attended the occasion when these stories came out and visited the university where I worked but they had nothing of interest and never showed anything. Mr. Aurimas, there is nothing concrete, reliable and material about this. These stories about the Varginha ET for me do not deserve credit, that is my answer.

I hope I have satisfied your curiosity. I am a scientist and I do not need to hide such facts if they exist. I am not connected to any intelligence or defense agencies. I am a free citizen and unhindered to speak what I want and always acted this way in my personal and professional life. Nothing would stop me to say something if I was really involved.”

The truth is that when one digs very deeply into the “affair” it becomes clear that all of the relevant testimony comes from such people as “nurses” and “guards.” Often the names are withheld and sometimes when given, are very common names in Brazil.

TODAYS CLUES ABOUT YESTERDAYS HOAX AT VARGINHA

Today Varginha embraces the ET affair as “real” though is certainly seems to be a tongue-in-cheek “real.” And any “real” investigation of the event is not wanted here.

The city itself began to invest in “UFO tourism” after the event. Two of the landmarks there are:


The “Varginha ET” Statue, City Center


Varginha Water Tower, in the Shape of a Saucer

It has since been learned that one of the original girl witnesses to the creature (who has now married with a new name which will be withheld) has since converted to an evangelical religion and now dismissed the entire incident as youthful folly. But what of the ET? The girl was surely not the only witness to the event. Was there an impetus to the sighting that had a far more earthly explanation? Yes.

In the 1990s Varginha was home to a deformed homeless man, Little Luis. A local with disabilities, he would often haunch up in corners and he was often filthy and wet. In discussions with Lt. Col. Finholdt Pereira of the Varginha Police, it was learned that this is in fact who the police originally believed the three girls thought that they saw as an “ET.” And Pereira was right:


Little Luis, The Varginha ET, Finally Revealed!

AJB

Perhaps the novelty has worn off. Perhaps the UFO tourism income has not panned out the way they hoped. Perhaps local officials have given up on allowing the BS to perpetuate any longer. Or maybe they just wanted to grab another headline because there is no such thing as bad press and as happens in so many cases sceptics already do not believe and believers will pass this off as a cover-up and flock back to the scene. Whatever the reason the evidence presented here fits the few substantial facts in the case and it would seem to be closed.

  • lolol i thought you said ‘vagina’

  • This was covered two years ago by Kentaro Mori.

    http://forgetomori.com/2010/ufos/the-varginha-incident-case-closed/

  • Please, don’t say anything.

  • Thank you for the link that is an interesting read.

    While the linked article does identify the possibility of Little Luis being the source of the creature sighting and calls testimony into question, it does not state the recanting of one of the three girls, which is more recent, nor does it include Dr. Palhares outright denial of any involvement.

    Just as is considered with sightings, any new bit of information, even in an old case is worthy of tipping the scales of plausibility one way or the other. And as I had not read the article you linked to, and thank you again I am glad you did so, it is likely others have not read it either, or even heard of the case.

  • A. J. Gevaerd

    This is
    absolutely preposterous. The amount of evidence about the Varginha Case,
    including thousands of hours of investigations by a few dozen men,
    and hundreds interviews with witnesses, such as the military who did
    the capture, guarantee otherwise completely. You are basing most of the story
    on Badan Palhares account. Amazing. Would you expect that he confirms that he
    dealt with alien corpses? Come on?! – A. J. Gevaerd, editor, Brazilian
    UFO Magazine

  • Not entirely based on Dr. Palhares, there is also the fact that one of the direct witnesses has recanted her story. There is the coincidence of the location of the sighting being the exact place where Little Luis was known to spend much of his time, and the strong similarities between the photo and the sketch made from the girl’s report of what they witnessed. If you are interested in interviewing the other direct witnesses, not second hand anonymous reports, I am sure we would be happy to promote that article here.

  • LaszloZoltan

    “thousands of hours of investigations” huh ? any idea how many hours in a regular work day ? how were these thousands of hours spent ? doing what ? any accounting for these thousands of hours ? by whom ? oh, and one other thing, these few dozen men were independently wealthy or had a source of income ? they had no friends or family elsewhere to consider that they would willingly go and invest these thousands of hours for naught ?

  • 2907

    Interesting article. Also there is a new video for Roswell on http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOKkNR6ysBY and it is very intriguing.

  • shadowsinthecave

    given the kind of pressure that has been exerted on witnesses to spectacular UFO incidents in the past (i.e. Travis Walton’s friends, who were offered money to recant), the fact that one woman recanted is, by itself, not convincing… there are plenty of other witnesses. Given how spectacular the story is, I’m not surprised authorities have gone out of their way to undermine the official explanation… there is a lot of evidence to this case…

  • JB

    I’m an agnostic about ufo’s and ET’s visiting Earth…most reports are rubbish, hoaxes, identification issues, etc…but a few stand out as not so easily explained. The Varginha incident remains one of those. Healthy, intellectually honest skepticism should always be welcomed. But writing this particular case off as a misidentified “deformed homeless man” and a pregnant midget in the hospital is just so ridiculous, it’s laughable. There’s definitely more to this incident that has been “officially” reported.

  • Al White

    As Gevaerd indicated above, there were other creature sightings besides that one by the three young women who first claimed to have seen “the devil”, and in different locations, witnesses with no connections, and even weeks later after the first report. My only objections to the whole story as reported by the TV networks are the alleged connection to a “cloudy cigar-shaped UFO” and an alleged “single UFO crash witness” report, obviously based on the “Roswell” movie aired on Brazilian TV those days. The deaths of Fireman/State Trooper Chereze and of the animals at the Varginha City Zoo remains unsolved. At very least, a clear case of cryptid being, extraterrestrial or not. Also, Dr. Palhares has been dismissed of public service for continuous malpractice.

  • Braulio Cavalcanti Filho

    Don’t believe this. As an anthropologist and a Brazilian I can assure you that it’s true. There was a crash, there were aliens, and there was a huge black US military plane that took all the evidence away! Once one converts to an evangelical church all capacity to reason is lost. She was persuaded by ‘pastors’ that all that happened was a hallucination caused by the devil!

  • Braulio Cavalcanti Filho

    EXACTLY

  • M.

    Varginha is definitely NOT a hoax. The “deformed homeless man with disabilities”, as the text above describes him, appears in this video below. He and his brothers are very upset and disappointed that he was compared with an alien and he said it wasn’t him for sure that the girls saw, because of this he believes in the ET, once he was “used” by the local police in their fake report about the UFO incident. Please see the video below at 01:20 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpIsabWtnj8

    Shortly after the Varginha case there was literally an invasion of UFO’s in the country, it was shown by the biggest TV channel in Brazil, with some nice fotages, please see the video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SZCfZEx7FI

    As anyone can see it wasn’t only in Varginha, but in many places in Brazil and in the world in the 90’s. The Varginha UFO incedent is definitely not a hoax, it is 100% legitimate.
    A huge cover up is unfortunately still on, even nowadays.

