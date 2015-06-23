Aliens,Conspiracies,Featured,Headline,Paranormal |
June 23, 2015

 

 

nevada399-Feb.-12
Veach in a video explaining the strange cave he found in the Nevada desert

 

In November of 2014 Kenny Veach, a 47 year-old experienced hiker ventured off into the Nevada desert in search of a strange cave he had spotted during a previous hike near the Nellis Air Force Base. According to a comment he left on YouTube, the cave was odd and had a strange entrance that resembled the letter M. As he approached, he claimed to have felt a strong vibration engulf his entire body. The closer he got the more the vibration intensified.  Whatever was inside the cave made him fear for his life. Kenny left and returned days later with proper gear and a gun for safety. That was the last time anyone saw him alive.

 

The Comment

veach-comment

 

Kenny’s initial comment on YouTube got others intrigued on the mysterious M cave. They began requesting a follow up exploration on the cave, which Kenny vowed to do as soon as he had the proper gear and protection with him.  Here’s a video response that he made shortly before vanishing.

It’s in this video that Kenny’s girlfriend decides to leave a comment to the public after not hearing from him since his disappearance. Click to enlarge the message.

veach-gf

Despite the search efforts provided by friends, family, and the Nevada Red Rock Search and Rescue team there are no signs that Kenny Veach is alive. Combing through the area where he was last reported being, rescuers managed to find his cellphone but nothing else.  No other signs of Kenny have since been found.

Whatever happened to Kenny Veach?

There are several stories about the vast deserted land in Nevada. Stories of a vast cave network near the Nellis Air Force base that house aliens and other top governmental secrets. The stories play a big part of Kenny’s disappearances by offering us a paranormal explanation to his disappearance.

However these are just stories.

Kenny Veach’s disappearance in many ways is strange given his description of the cave and the fact that he vowed to return to explore the cave and never to be seen or heard from again. One can draw a paranormal conclusion from these facts and write a proper X-Files episode. However this isn’t Hollywood.

Veach claimed he found a cave that made himself feel uneasy and genuinely scared for his life. His decision to go back and investigate alone was unwise, yet understandable. He felt the safe in the desert. Safe enough to go into it alone. A mistake that probably cost him his life.

 

 

  • Cameron

    There are many legends and conspiracies surrounding points on earth that may be gateways to either other points in our universe or other universes. There is a scientific theory backing most of these legends in that scientists believe that travel to distant corners of our universe may be possible by utilising Wormholes and the alternate universe side of the argument is dealt with using a similar phenomenon and the Multiverse Theroy. The sustaining of such a phenomenon could have effects similar to that described by the individual who has gone missing.

  • Not the way that he talks. The videos are not of the whole trip, it is supposed to be the trip that he disappeared.
    Also, he has been endlessly looking for investors of his ideas. That is considered as probable motive by police in most countries. The way he was desperately looking for income before this issue happened.

  • So he recorded the videos, disappeared and his videos got to his youtube account how?

  • dude, its time to pass that joint, you have had it way too long and it’s starting to fuck up your ability to use logic

  • waya

    So im sitting here emotionally stuck on this case…I’ve read alot of missing person cases, ive found missing people through search and rescue efforts. There is always an emotional tie to all of these people regardless of who they are, were, how and if they were ever found. Age/ gender/ race/ social status’/ religious preference/good person/bad person never has and never will play a part in my search for the missing. many SAR volunteers arent there because the know the person who dissappeared, at least the ones who are truly there for the good of humanity. The majority of SAR workers will have one thing on their mind and thats finding the person one is looking for. Everything outside of that is not present for the majority of SAR volunteers. And many sar volunteers will go into a case without any preconcieved ideas. With that said, it deeply saddens me that in order to get publicity for the missing, the majority of the time, the person has to be famous, or attractive in some way. There is another way, and i know this from personal experience, and it is through law enforcement. 9 times out 10, their reaction to the case will determine how large the search party is.

    So with that said This case bothers me on several levels… 30 people did SAR on this guy. 30… Thats extremely low, even for an adult. Secondly the cellphone….so this really bothers me. Every article states that “a camera was lowered into the mine shaft”…what? Grab your harness, your stat rope, and your belay and a spotter and shimmy your ass down that hole. On several occasions we have had to go down 100 – 150 ft holes/mines. Thirdly, i see no details on bloodhounds…were they used? if so how did they react? Was FLIR used?

    As i watched this guys videos outside of his hiking hobby i feel very sad. He seemed almost desperate. I have heard of a cave that does as he described. In or around the Nevada deserts. And i know there are lurkers on these sites who also know of that cave. So heres a message for them- many of you know about this cave. If you have any compassion or humanity left in you, the least you could do is place his body in an obvious location if he is deceased. You have nothing to lose. Dead men tell no tales.

  • waya

    If you actually did some research on the topic instead of just writing this off on the fly based on pure emotion of your misunderstanding you would have known what SmackSomeBody just typed and explained to you. It’s disturbing how you literally based your entire viewpoint and opinion off of this one Vid and thread.

  • Hoi there

    Near a air force base… Think about it. Near a air base. What if something is going on in that air base and it has to do with the cave? We can never know but think about it.

  • Cari Dehne

    In the video on youtube called “M Cave Hike, follow Up 2,” I have seen this video over and over again with my friend, and at 10:08 min in, you can clearly hear what sounds like Kenny’s voice crying out “Someone help, or hello help,” from the mine shaft, and the wind is silent during this time. See for yourself. I have already contacted Sean, and he responded that he would give it a listen and see about having search and rescue go down to thoroughly search. We need all the awareness and support we can get from people to help find Kenny-this can be solved. So please listen in, tell me what you think and help bring awareness. The more people can hear what sounds like Kenny’s voice (perhaps from residual energy or his spirit even), the more we can get people to go down and search the mine. I have heard from over five people that they have heard the same sound at 10:08 seconds, and at 10:30. A voice shouting out “someone help.” Now, in the video, they talk about not being safe to go down, and it’s not worth looking for Kenny, I beg to differ. Now, if we can bring awareness to people on here, then that will help convince them otherwise. I know what I heard, and it sounded like Kenny crying out for help down in that mine. I don’t know about you, but if it were my close family member that had gone missing, and I hear that persons voice in a mine, I wouldn’t hesitate to have search and rescue look for him or her, and would even go down myself. This family needs reuniting, and closure. Most importantly, they would like to know what happened to their loved one. I don’t think that search and rescue has exhausted all efforts, because if they had, they would have seen this already and would go down. This will be my last post, and I do hope people take it seriously. With that being said, I thank you for taking the time to read this, and hope everyone will enjoy their New Year and if you are missing or lost a loved one for whatever reason, may you be comforted and I pray God gives you strength and love to help you.

  • peg

    Are there underground tunnels in the desert? Maybe someone kidnapped him and took him underground.

  • Austin Popper

    That heartless goon has been urinating on web pages like this under various names for years. It is sad. It needs help. Whether we realize it or not, our civilization desperately needs people like Kenny. We need them a lot more than we need miserable, insecure little people who only get pleasure from belittling others.

  • Austin Popper

    It’s not complicated. He posted that last video, then went back for an overnight trip. That’s the one he did not return from. Please try to keep up.

  • Dawn Pettersen

    Isn’t Las Vegas near Area 51?

  • toknowher

    Sounds like he was kidnapped and killed for snooping… 🙁

  • William Zabel

    This guy is not at Nellis Air Force base, that is in north Las Vegas. He is at the Nellis test range. These are not caves but hollowed out tunnels where they put nuclear weapons in them and set them off. Jesus. This guy probably died of radiation poisoning.

