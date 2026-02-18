A message from Nick Pope

A while ago, following some digestive issues, I was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Unfortunately, it’s Stage 4 and has metastasized to my liver. While I know that it’s kindness and hope that leads people to suggest healers and supposed miracle cures, and to say things like “fight it”, and “you can beat it”, I’m afraid my diagnosis and my situation leaves no doubt whatsoever: I can’t beat it.



What an amazing adventure I’ve had! A 21-year career at the UK Ministry of Defence, where I got involved in subjects ranging from financial policy to counter-terrorism; from military policing to UAP. And I saved six cows; it’s a long story! The things I’ve done; the places I’ve been; the people I’ve met; and the secrets I’ve been privy to. I wouldn’t have swapped it for the world. And then a second career, where my previous government UAP role brought me to the attention of the world’s media, leading me to become a regular commentator on TV news shows and documentaries, as well as consulting and acting as spokesperson on various UFO and alien-themed movies, TV series and video games. The media called me the real Fox Mulder!



The true highlight, of course, is life with my wonderful, beautiful and incredibly smart wife, Elizabeth. She’s a real-life Agent Scully: a scientist, a skeptic and a redhead. We met randomly in the lobby bar of the Fairmont Hotel in downtown San José (she was an anthropology professor at San José State University) in October 2010 and got married 3 months later. We applied successfully for my Green Card and she had me shipped over and imported to the U.S., where a new adventure began, as Elizabeth and I enjoyed wildlife watching at our wonderful home in Tucson, desert hikes, film noir, true crime, country music, Sunday lunches with my in-laws, and much more besides. Recently, we had an amazing one-year adventure in New York City, living 5 minutes from Times Square, and having a wonderful view of the Empire State Building from our apartment window.

We proofread each other’s books and articles (I love commas, hyphens and exclamation points way more than Elizabeth, and managed to win at least a few of those battles), and I’m supporting her in her ongoing fight for free speech, academic freedom, and keeping political correctness, superstition and identity politics out of science and academia. The White House Press Secretary Tweeted one of her recent newspaper articles, which shows the huge impact she’s having.



I kept working for as long as I could (right up until last week), with my various film/TV interviews, conference appearances, and live events, including my position as moderator of Ancient Aliens Live – where I think I did 94 shows. Sadly, the time has come where I’ve had to step away from this work.



A lot of people have followed my work on UAP. I’m loath to use the word “fans”, because I’m not a celebrity. But I am a public figure, and many people have followed me on my journey as I’ve sought to keep the UAP subject in the public eye, and to frame it as a defense, national security and safety of flight issue – as well as a fascinating science problem. Some of this work has been public knowledge, but some such work, of necessity, has been done behind the scenes. I hope I’ve helped move the needle forward. But most people, of course, know me through my media interviews and live events.

To everyone who’s followed me on my journey, thank you – and good luck with your own journeys. I wish you every success and happiness.



It’s all been amazing, and I’m grateful for the things I’ve done, not mournful for the things that I won’t now get to do.

Per Aspera Ad Astra!

Nick Pope, Tucson, Arizona, February 12, 2026



