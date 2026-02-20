México Webcam: Strange orb filmed over city

Streaming live from high above the city of México, a webcam captured something strange on the early morning of February 14th. The live stream was being broadcasted from the Latin American Tower, the tallest skyscraper in México city.

The stream captured a dark orb-like object flying above the city. The bottom side of the object being illuminated by the city lights, adding authenticity to the video. We know that the object is physically there and not superimposed digitally.

The most logical explanation would be that this is some type of balloon, however we shouldn’t be so quick to dismiss the video. You might recall the ongoing investigation into Colombia’s Buga Spheres. Which have an uncanny resemblance to the México orb video.