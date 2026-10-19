Disclosure: The Allegory of The Manosphere

Wake up, Neo…

Billionaires don’t promise you flying cars because they feel that it would be of benefit to mankind. The same way politicians won’t give you full UFO disclosure for the sake of knowledge. No, they’re just selling you a promise while hiding a nefarious truth behind their laws and technology. They’re so afraid of losing control that we now have the Vice President and many billionaires going on podcasts to help turn the narrative.

Let’s look at Plato’s Allegory of the cave. The basic idea is that you have prisoners shackled together since birth inside a huge dark cave. They have no idea of the world that exists outside of the cave. Their only perception of reality was what they could see in front of their eyes. What those in control decided to do was hide the truth by using confusion and deception.

So the prison decided early on to build large forever-fires and use their light to cast shadow puppets onto a large wall. The projection was a forced reality onto the prisoners, making them believe that everything they know is shown and validated to them by the shadowy world created by the imperious keepers. This form of controlled media gave them incredible power.

One day, a prisoner escapes and manages to reach the outside world. To his shock, it’s a world teeming with all kinds of strange life forms. There are unimaginable trees and plants basking in the blinding, warm light from a looming giant orb in the sky. What strange hell is this? he probably thought to himself as he shielded his eyes from the intense light.

At this point, the prisoner’s reality has been shattered. Broken up in a million pieces, only to immediately be replaced by a new unwelcomed truth. It’s too much for his body and mind to process. The light, the sounds, the frightening creatures…all too real and terrifying to fathom. Yet for the fist time, he feels liberated. Both physically and mentally.

So the prisoner goes back into the cave, to tell the others of his new found glory. Once there, he tells them of his journey to the outside world. A nested world that sits on top of theirs in which unimaginable creatures share love, light, and space. He proceeds to tell them that what they know to be the truth is nothing but a mirage…a hologram projected by those in charge. He tells them that they need to unshackle themselves, risk their lives and crawl through the earth in order to escape their prison-reality and learn the truth.

The other prisoners looked at him like he had lost his mind. Love, light,…space? what is this guy talking about? They can’t understand what he’s just experienced because of the constraints of the prison’s control mechanism. A mechanism built to obfuscate reality and gain total control of their existence and their day-to-day reality. They mock their fellow prisoner and tell him to shut up about his “truth”. But it’s too much for him to contain inside of him…after all, he’s seen the light!

The returning prisoner is then threatened with death if he continues talking about his escape to the other world. He quickly realizes that they don’t want the truth because they don’t believe him and more importantly, have never come close to knowing the truth. Why would they risk their lives for something that might not even exist?

The Matrix has you…

The paranormal field (which obviously includes Ufology, cryptids, and other supernatural mysteries) has come to an interesting point in 2026. It has been around 18 years since I started writing for GhostTheory.com and in those years I have been fortunate enough to have gained an eagle’s eye view of the entire weirdness of the phenomena. And let me tell you…It’s only getting weirder.

It’s starting to look like the fires of deceit have been burning brighter than ever. If you were to search Google for “What does our current zeitgeist look like” you’d get this:

Artificial Intelligence and Scientific Shifts: Breakthroughs like AI-driven protein folding (Google DeepMind’s AlphaFold) are transforming medicine and biology, while generative AI reshapes everyday media and work.

Hyper-Connectivity and Fragmentation: Social media and user-generated content have decentralized culture. Instead of a single, unified monoculture, society is split into hyper-specific micro-trends, digital subcultures, and algorithmic echo chambers.

Workplace and Identity Shifts: Modern labor is marked by new boundaries and burnout—reflected in trends like “quiet quitting”—alongside fluid identities and performance-based digital labeling.

Institutional Distrust and Anxiety: A pervasive sense of disorientation, economic and moral tension, and skepticism toward legacy institutions sits side-by-side with a deep desire for genuine community and grounded human connection.

What these characteristics point to is something analogous to the control mechanism used on Plato’s Allegory of the cave story. You may be asking “Okay dude…what does that have to do with Aliens and ghosts?”

My answer to that would be: Nothing. And also everything!

In the early 80s I’d read stories about UFOs and ghosts from all types of books and magazines that I could get my hands on. The information consumed had come from different writers and researchers from different countries and educational backgrounds. They were all researching the supernatural mysteries that have plagued us from our beginning time here on earth.

In today’s age, a six or eight year-old child doesn’t have that luxury. If they were to type in UFO or UAP in YouTube they would be shown a plethora of regurgitated stories and theories that have been promulgated by the “Brosphere” or “Manosphere”. The Joe Rogans of the podcasting world that have endless microphone time with individuals with authority that have dubious agendas. Take a look around YouTube and you’ll find countless podcasts or shows about “government insiders” or supposed UFO whistleblowers. All of them claiming to have insights as to where the phenomena comes from and what it wants. Some claim that the U.S. government has people around that are able to “psionically” call UFOs and have them land right in front of their feet.

“This week on the Joe Rogan podcast: Pentagon whistleblower that has mated with Reptilian beings in exchange for non-human tech! Don’t miss this exciting epis…..“

Follow the white rabbit…

Let’s take a look at Luis Elizondo. The former U.S. Army intelligence office, Pentagon official, and current whistleblower. This guy exploded onto the UFO scene in 2017 when he was confirmed to be the AATIP ( Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program) leader by a Pentagon spokesperson.

Right out of the gate this guy has been non-stop about NHI (non-human intelligence) and UFO/UAP tech that’s being reversed engineered by the U.S. military. He argues that Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) are real physical objects that show extraordinary characteristics such as hypersonic speeds, instantaneous acceleration and directional changes as well as trans-medium travel.

He says that the US has recovered crashed vehicles and alien bodies alongside advanced alien tech. He says that the UAP phenomena is a risk to National Security. That UAPs frequently monitor and interfere with military installations and global nuclear sites. He calls for disclosure for the benefit of an informed general public.

Elizondo – former intelligence officer…

Now let’s look at David Grusch. Another former U.S. intelligence officer, but this one is not from the Army but the U.S. Air Force. Grusch also recently came into the scene claiming to be a whistleblower just like Elizondo. His statements also coincide with Luis Elizondo’s in that the U.S. military has obtained technology that is non-terrestrial and that we have in our possession alien biologics.

“Stephan Miller is an alpha dog, a pit bull. As a fellow alpha I do appreciate [his fervency]…” – David Grusch. Joe Rogan Experience #2560

Grusch echoes what Elizondo has been saying about the phenomena being a National Security risk and in a sense, something that needs to be militarized in order to protect the people. At this point, both men haven’t produced a single iota of evidence to their claims yet seem to have a perpetual guest spot all over the Manosphere.

Grusch – former intelligence officer…

This week we learned that Jay Stratton released his memoir on his experience with the phenomena and the military’s insight on it. Mr. Stratton is a former intelligence officer and is the highest-ranking U.S. government official to publicly come forward regarding the investigation on UAPs. His main arguments are that we are not alone and that the U.S. government has hid the truth for decades. He states that there is a risk to National Security and to Nuclear sites all over.

Stratton – former intelligence officer…

You see where I’m going with this, don’t you?

“UFOs are considered higher security than weapons of mass destruction.” – Jeremy Corbell. The Basement Office Podcast.

There definitely has been a cultural change in the UFO field, promoted by an obvious government psy-op. There’s been a noticeable push for the whole military/exotic tech agenda from these types of podcasters. Which in turn begs the question “Why the sudden change of the narrative on the phenomena? What new kabuki play do the shadow puppets have in store for us?”

We no longer have a world-wide collaboration with researchers proposing all kinds of theories on the supernatural. Instead we have a tightly controlled dissemination machine from the ruling class that includes Tech giants, politicians, and Intelligence officials. They all are telling us to not trust our space brothers but rather sharpen a stick and get ready for when they make contact.

“I don’t think they’re aliens, I think they’re demons anyway, but that’s a longer discussion.” JD Vance, Vice President of The United States. 2026 episode of The Benny Show podcast.

This summer I read Passport to Magonia by Jacques Vallée. After many years studying the phenomena worldwide, Vallée comes to the hypothesis that whatever the phenomena is, that it might be around as a control mechanism. He theorizes that one reason could be to influence humanity into certain stages of development or of thought and reason.

In Passport to Magonia Vallée has shown the correlation between UFO behavior and technology with the zeitgeist of the era. For example, he goes into detail on the great U.S. airship wave of 1896–1897. Where reports from all over the country stated that flying contraptions (often reported as being powered by steam) would show up hovering above towns and crowds of people. The reports describe mysterious machines in the sky that had wings made out of canvas that “paddled” across the skies. Of course the technology in the 1890s consisted of blimps and steam engines.

If you think about some of the earliest reports of anomalous activity in the skies, it was when Ezekiel was sitting by the Chebar River when he had his vision. A vision in which he stated that he saw four winged human-like creature with four faces: that of a lion, and ox, a man, and an eagle. Ezekiel described glowing rings or wheels full of eyes moving alongside the creatures in the sky.

In Ezekiel’s case, we can assume that the zeitgeist of that time had to include advancements in mathematics. A simple introduction to geometry can have someone understanding fractals, patterns and the hypnotizing designs created by mathematical algorithms. So we can theorize that in the time of Ezekiel things were happening in the skies which were interpreted by the zeitgeist of the biblical era…which again was the new explorations into math and its relationship with our world. As for Ezekiel’s vision of rings and wheels within wheels…well they all sound like references to fractal imagery.

The difference with the paranormal between then and now is that before we had a control system that was placed upon us by unseen natural forces. As opposed to today’s version. A version in which we have a single narrative pushed onto us by these so-called whistleblowers. Telling us that these things are (all of a sudden) a risk to National Security and in turn, a risk to every single individual on this planet.

From billionaires selling flying cars, to techbros and whistleblowers on podcasts. There are forces in our current world that are collaborating in one of humanity’s largest and most concise control mechanism ever to be put forth on this planet.

Disclosure is not coming from these guys. From what my eagle-eyes can see, this is just a way to subconsciously put U.S. superiority and influence behind the phenomena that has been with us since the dawn of time. They know nothing yet sell you everything.

The phenomena has been here way before there was a country like the United States and its military. It doesn’t need whistleblowers to come forward and tell its truth. It doesn’t need podcasters or politicians talking about “UAP and missile silos”. The phenomena has been trying to show us something and we need to look inward to see what it wants. It can be a rewarding experience, albeit one that can feel uncanny and frightening at times. In the end, we might just want to listen to that one person that claims to have seen the light. For we might have to soon claw our way through the dirt to see it ourselves. It’s time to wake up.